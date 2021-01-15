Hmm interesting thanks for letting me know.I feel Serie A may actually be worth getting into these day
is that confirmed?
Not yet, but if it keeps going the way it is, then it will be the case. Italy and Germany hold the two places, England 3rd
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
David Neres has broken up so many attacks for Benfica
Crosby Nick never fails.
As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.
Leverkusen haven't lost this season.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
That's from Roma fans to Brighton.
Who is co comms on West Ham match?Don Hutchison? He was thick as shit at the end. "If that is the law'.
