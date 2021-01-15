« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March

Vegeta

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #240 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:31:49 pm
Hmm interesting thanks for letting me know.

I feel Serie A may actually be worth getting into these day
Serie A is a very underrated league these days last season all three European competitions had an Italian team in the final and it looks like they will have at least one team making a deep run in all three competitions this season as well.

Italy is also currently well placed to get a 5th Champions League spot for next season.
MonsLibpool

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:55:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:31:04 pm
is that confirmed?
No but United will be sweating.
JRed

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #242 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm
United arent getting 5th place anyway. Would be funny if they do get 5th and Abu Dhabi get knocked out of CL to ensure England dont get the extra spot.
rob1966

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #243 on: Today at 09:13:21 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:31:04 pm
is that confirmed?

Not yet, but if it keeps going the way it is, then it will be the case. Italy and Germany hold the two places, England 3rd
Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:16:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:21 pm
Not yet, but if it keeps going the way it is, then it will be the case. Italy and Germany hold the two places, England 3rd
fingers crossed it all goes to plan then, would be hilarious if they fluked their way to 5th and missed out on the CL.

To be fair though they missed out this year despite actually qualifying!
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:27:09 pm
David Neres has broken up so many attacks for Benfica
Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:34:25 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:27:09 pm
David Neres has broken up so many attacks for Benfica

As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.
Nick110581

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #247 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:25 pm
As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.

Wouldn't want West Ham just because it is an English side.
disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #248 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm
West Ham might just have it all to do in London
farawayred

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #249 on: Today at 09:38:12 pm
I'm very late to the party, but are there any Milan-Slavia streams?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #250 on: Today at 09:39:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:25 pm
As if Rangers are winning away at Benfica! Winner of West Ham or Freiburg feels like the best option next doesnt it? Wouldnt want Roma for off field shite.
level now, rangers look gassed.
Nick110581

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #251 on: Today at 09:40:14 pm
Leverkusen haven't lost this season.
rossipersempre

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #252 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:40:14 pm
Leverkusen haven't lost this season.
Such a shame they'll lose in Dublin.
Samie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #253 on: Today at 09:42:33 pm
Moysie losing to a team they've beaten twice? Clssic Moysie that.
Nick110581

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm
The draws for QFs and SFs are made at same time.

Maseille, Roma and AC Milan are through. The remaining ties in balance.
Samie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:45:44 pm
killer-heels

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #256 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:45:44 pm


Was that from the travelling Kop?
Samie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:48:45 pm
That's from Roma fans to Brighton.  ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:48:45 pm
That's from Roma fans to Brighton.  ;D

'Mussolini Gave Blow-Jobs to Hitler'

Come on Brighton. You know it needs to be done.
DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #259 on: Today at 09:53:44 pm
Taking about an hour to check this West Ham pen, beyond tedious.

Ridiculous that costs a team a game, most humans have arms.
DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #260 on: Today at 09:55:16 pm
Brilliant referee, well done lad. Not manipulated in to it.
Hazell

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #261 on: Today at 09:55:27 pm
No penalty, Don Hutchison is livid ;D
exiledintheUSA

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm
How a ref should be when called to the monitor.
Nick110581

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm
Who is co comms on West Ham match?

Don Hutchison? He was thick as shit at the end. "If that is the law'.
Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #264 on: Today at 09:56:10 pm
Oh dear what a shame never mind
Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:08 pm
Who is co comms on West Ham match?

Don Hutchison? He was thick as shit at the end. "If that is the law'.
yes
