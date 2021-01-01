I think everyone that saw the draw knew something like that was coming.



The one thing about being the first time in Europe is that you also don't have a club used to being in Europe from a logistics standpoint. You don't have the same pre-match advice, stewards on the ground and even any form of police liaison to help out.



Not that the blame should lie with Brighton in anyway. Italian fans a fucking horrible and going away in Italy is always horrible from a fan perspective.



Even going down to London for the final a couple of weeks ago, we had LFC stewards at all the main blocks and in the stadium.



It is going to be more and more of a problem when the tournaments start expanding next season.



Maybe there should be more collaboration with the clubs with experience. I'm sure if Brighton had contacted LFC for advice then we would have offered some help, even if it was how to draft the advice page or contacts in the local Italian police/councils etc to help out.