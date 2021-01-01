« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March  (Read 3810 times)

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:05:31 pm »
I think everyone that saw the draw knew something like that was coming.

The one thing about being the first time in Europe is that you also don't have a club used to being in Europe from a logistics standpoint. You don't have the same pre-match advice, stewards on the ground and even any form of police liaison to help out.

Not that the blame should lie with Brighton in anyway. Italian fans a fucking horrible and going away in Italy is always horrible from a fan perspective.

Even going down to London for the final a couple of weeks ago, we had LFC stewards at all the main blocks and in the stadium.

It is going to be more and more of a problem when the tournaments start expanding next season.

Maybe there should be more collaboration with the clubs with experience. I'm sure if Brighton had contacted LFC for advice then we would have offered some help, even if it was how to draft the advice page or contacts in the local Italian police/councils etc to help out.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Does feel like another year where another surprise team make the final in the CL like Inter last year. You'd have to include the likes of Barca in that should they make it through. One of PSV/Dortmund going through and Porto could get past Arsenal. Inter could go to the final again actually, might have had a kind run to the final last year but it's pretty obvious they're a good side. Do that again and I'd be more than tempted to give Inzaghi the job, not that I think he'd want to leave Inter like.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:36:14 am
This is their first ever season in Europe isnt it? Get the sense theyre a bit of a nice fan base. Grown men in replica shirts and thinking everywhere is a big exciting adventure. And why shouldnt they be able to look forward to a few days in a great city like Rome. The culture with some (not all) Italian clubs is a real throwback, and really shitty.
They need to be very aware during the home leg as well. No doubt that Sean Cox felt perfectly safe wandering down Walton Breck Road.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Will anything ever get done about this ultras? Everything gets wiped under the carpet when it occurs in Italy, the authorities and clubs need to grow some balls.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm »
Yeah, by the ground could be a nightmare tonight. They got 3500 tickets by the looks of things, last time we played them in CL semis we had 5000 which was a surprise. Even the home leg you'd have to be on the watch for some little gobshite trying to do you in.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #205 on: Today at 12:18:15 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:04:41 pm
No way. Always disliked them. In my time they are the club of the Galacticos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, their Super League loving twat president Perez.

Even though there was a lot to fume about in our losses to them (for different reasons), it actually made me respect them more on a competitive level. But will still always love to see them lose. Who wants one team to win as much as they have.

Still be desperate for them to smash City of course
Oh don't get me wrong, I've never really liked them for all those reasons, Perez, the dodgy finances, the arrogance etc. but I still felt fairly indifferent towards them from a footballing perspective. I sniggered at those years they had the QF curse. And loved it during the "This is Anfield. So what?" Marca shite and Torres putting them to the sword. Even Rodger's cowardice against them didn't rankle.

But epitomised by that c*nt Ramos, and what he did to Salah and Karius that night, changed that significantly. And then Paris and fucking Courtois. Their spawniness has been off the scale.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #206 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:11:00 pm
Will anything ever get done about this ultras? Everything gets wiped under the carpet when it occurs in Italy, the authorities and clubs need to grow some balls.
I've said it before, when we might have drawn them instead of Brighton. Refusing away allocation completely would be a start. And for the club(s) involved to see the UEFA fines they'd incur, as money well spent in ensuring the safety of their supporters, and the resultant press in highlighting the issue.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:22:29 pm
I've said it before, when we might have drawn them instead of Brighton. Refusing away allocation completely would be a start. And for the club(s) involved to see the UEFA fines they'd incur, as money well spent in ensuring the safety of their supporters, and the resultant press in highlighting the issue.

Something needs doing as one day someone will die and it would be a good thing if for once they avoided that situation rather than acted, when it's too late.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
The guy who was stabbed actually posted the news on the brighton forums.

https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/stabbings.406854/

Thankfully he's ok
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:33:53 pm
Something needs doing as one day someone will die and it would be a good thing if for once they avoided that situation rather than acted, when it's too late.
Not sure what else can be done other than banning the clubs from European competition.
