« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March  (Read 3561 times)

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
That should really have been Krooss second yellow. Refs a bit lenient on Real, as they usually are.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm
Arsenal aren't shabby but they lack experience.

How I wish we were in it this year. Honestly, I'd have been very confident.

It was there for the taking last year as well (and at the Ataturk) but we were shit. We always get Real at the wrong time as well so would have got them during recent injury crisis.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 09:35:05 pm
Some horrendous shooting from Leipzig.

It is but they are playing well.

Can't figure out if they are playing some incredible attacking play or Madrid are just dross at the back.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,783
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm
City are the only decent team in the whole comp. The rest are bang average.

Could do with them getting Arsenal in the next round (if the Arse get through), Couple of hard games for both of them.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,593
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Syntexity on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
That should really have been Krooss second yellow. Refs a bit lenient on Real, as they usually are.

Yep, and hes not alone - Vinicius and Carvajal have been snide, but avoided punishment.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:40:22 pm »
these Leipzig clowns will never score, it's painful to watch.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
It is but they are playing well.

Can't figure out if they are playing some incredible attacking play or Madrid are just dross at the back.

The typical Madrid CL tie.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:42:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
Could do with them getting Arsenal in the next round (if the Arse get through), Couple of hard games for both of them.

That would be great. Play each other three times in two weeks.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,534
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm »
Was Rodri subbed off to be rested or an injury?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,278
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm
Was Rodri subbed off to be rested or an injury?

Rested.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,534
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm
Rested.

FFS,  just caught up on the scores and was hoping for a knock.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
FFS,  just caught up on the scores and was hoping for a knock.

He is a cyborg. Never gets injured.
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm »
Cheeky attempt, but Real escape again.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
FFS,  just caught up on the scores and was hoping for a knock.

As if. City have a fully fit squad near enough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,783
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
He is a cyborg. Never gets injured.

The Verve were wrong, The drugs do work
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
The Verve were wrong, The drugs do work

They don't make you worse but I know you'll miss your test again.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
He is a cyborg. Never gets injured.

Best hoops of him missing games is him being struck by an infestation of woodworm.
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm
Yep, and hes not alone - Vinicius and Carvajal have been snide, but avoided punishment.

True, but they are never punished for this. Must be nice to have a refs like this on your side. While we get fucking hounded for a dropped ball a lifetime before we score.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,593
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm »
34 chances over 2 legs - you could call R.M spawny, but in truth Leipzig couldnt finish their dinners.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm »
God I can't stand Madrid and the bullshit and mythologizing around them. Praying we get them in a final again someday and beat them in the spawniest fashion possible.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm
34 chances over 2 legs - you could call R.M spawny, but in truth Leipzig couldnt finish their dinners.

Like us in the CL final...

24 shots to 4.

This has been Real for years now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm »
Hasnt Carlo been done for tax avoidance/evasion today? Or will he be able to pay his way out of a jail term
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,783
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm
Hasnt Carlo been done for tax avoidance/evasion today? Or will he be able to pay his way out of a jail term

The KIng will give him a Royal pardon if it comes to it.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:40:33 am »
I don't understand the hate for Real Madrid on here they don't play in the Premier League and are the best bet to stop the English teams from winning it along with Inter, I hope Real goes all the way this season they are a proper club unlike those plastic oil clubs like Man City and PSG.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:58:15 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:40:33 am
I don't understand the hate for Real Madrid on here they don't play in the Premier League and are the best bet to stop the English teams from winning it along with Inter, I hope Real goes all the way this season they are a proper club unlike those plastic oil clubs like Man City and PSG.

for me, i found them arrogant, used to make statements about players at other clubs like 'he will be a real madrid player one day' almost as though that player and his club have no choice - madrid get who they want. I liked that juventus team in the 90s and madrid shithoused their way to beating them in the champions league final. and their fans are awful - a player can score a winner in a champions league final but get booed the following season if he has 1 bad game. sometimes just take a dislike to a team.
would obviously rather they win again than see city win another.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:12:56 am »
Real were awful yesterday and Bayern not great the night before, if we dont freeze against porto i think we got a great chance, id only make city favourites against us.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,921
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:18:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:12:56 am
Real were awful yesterday and Bayern not great the night before, if we dont freeze against porto i think we got a great chance, id only make city favourites against us.
Wouldn't write off Napoli. Reckon they'll make the final if not go all the way. A feeling in my bones.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,921
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:19:58 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:40:33 am
I don't understand the hate for Real Madrid on here they don't play in the Premier League and are the best bet to stop the English teams from winning it along with Inter, I hope Real goes all the way this season they are a proper club unlike those plastic oil clubs like Man City and PSG.
It's definitely a post-Kiev thing.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,783
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:40:33 am
I don't understand the hate for Real Madrid on here they don't play in the Premier League and are the best bet to stop the English teams from winning it along with Inter, I hope Real goes all the way this season they are a proper club unlike those plastic oil clubs like Man City and PSG.

Real Madrid are the Spanish version of Man Utd. They're arrogant bastards,as are the fans and they're basically state sponsored by the Spanish government.

Have a read up on how they sold their training ground for £290 million to the Madrid Council, which wiped out their £170 million debt, also allowing them to buy Figo, Zidane etc, plus they got given a plot of land valued at 450,000 which the council didn't own, so they had to give that back years later, but it was suddenly worth £22million, so they got given land next to the Bernebau instead to allow the redevelopment.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:19:58 am
It's definitely a post-Kiev thing.

Hated Madrid for a lot longer than that, at least 25 years for me. Dodgy fucking club and president
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,978
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:18:52 am
Wouldn't write off Napoli. Reckon they'll make the final if not go all the way. A feeling in my bones.

Haven't they been pretty terrible this year?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:51:08 am »
Two Brighton fans stabbed in Rome last night. As ever, Im sure the authorities will come down hard on Roma. Come on Brighton, knock these twats out.

https://news.sky.com/story/two-brighton-fans-stabbed-in-italy-ahead-of-roma-game-13089057
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:19:58 am
It's definitely a post-Kiev thing.

Never liked them but warmed to them a bit after Paris given what all the fans went through and they backed us over it.

There's much worse fans about (Roma, Napoli etc) and I'd prefer them to the other big English clubs these days.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,187
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »

'Two Brighton fans stabbed by masked gang in Italy ahead of Roma game':-

https://news.sky.com/story/two-brighton-fans-stabbed-in-italy-ahead-of-roma-game-13089057


'Two Brighton fans have been stabbed in the Italian capital ahead of a Europa League match with Roma, local media reports.

The pair, aged 28 and 29, were attacked just after midnight in the Monti neighbourhood by a group of seven people wearing masks, according to Italian news site La Repubblica.

They received stab wounds to the legs before their wallets and documents were stolen, it was reported.

Police attended and are investigating, La Repubblica said.

The 28-year-old is said to have been taken to San Giovanni hospital after he suffered three stab wounds to his left thigh.

The 29-year-old was reportedly take to the Umberto I Polyclinic for treatment after being stabbed several times in the right thigh.

They were reportedly found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker in a street named Via di Monte Polacco.

Brighton play Roma in the first leg of the tournament's round of 16 match at Rome's Olympic stadium on Thursday afternoon.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
« Reply #193 on: Today at 11:10:38 am »
Brighton now advising fans not to wear club colours - advice they should have been given before they even left here.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 