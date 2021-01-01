':-'Two Brighton fans have been stabbed in the Italian capital ahead of a Europa League match with Roma, local media reports.The pair, aged 28 and 29, were attacked just after midnight in the Monti neighbourhood by a group of seven people wearing masks, according to Italian news site La Repubblica.They received stab wounds to the legs before their wallets and documents were stolen, it was reported.Police attended and are investigating, La Repubblica said.The 28-year-old is said to have been taken to San Giovanni hospital after he suffered three stab wounds to his left thigh.The 29-year-old was reportedly take to the Umberto I Polyclinic for treatment after being stabbed several times in the right thigh.They were reportedly found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker in a street named Via di Monte Polacco.Brighton play Roma in the first leg of the tournament's round of 16 match at Rome's Olympic stadium on Thursday afternoon.'