Don't like the new format but this extra CL spot race is rather interesting to follow







There is a weird aspect to this though, in that we have less points that Roma, because we got the same as them in the group stages but won rather than got second.So they played 2 extra matches than us and have more pointsIt would seem at leastEdit: my mistake, I thought they had the same record as us but it is 4 wins and 1 draw, rather than 4 wins 2 losses