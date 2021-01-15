« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,232
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:50:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:49:03 pm
Lazio apart from that 1 great chance, where insipid really.

Be a big ask for them now to get back in this one.

Lazio and Napoli are mid table in a piss poor Serie A. Having them in the CL knockouts is a waste of time.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,794
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:54:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:55 pm
Lazio and Napoli are mid table in a piss poor Serie A. Having them in the CL knockouts is a waste of time.

Let's have the same old, same old every year even when they are second rate themselves.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,232
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:55:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:54:18 pm
Let's have the same old, same old every year even when they are second rate themselves.

Why make it even easier for City? At least make them work for it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,794
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:57:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:49 pm
Why make it even easier for City? At least make them work for it.

Bayern can't even take on Leverkusen this season, you seriously think they're going to challenge City?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,403
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm
From next season Champions League is ONE BIG Group of 32 teams in which you play 8 times ( 4 home, 4 Away) with top 8 going into the Knockouts and teams 9-16 playing a 2 legged play off to make the Last 16.
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:59:24 pm
Why didnt we see the lines? He may have been on, maybe off. But Id like to see the proof. Are UEFA games not required to demonstrate this?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,997
  • The first five yards........
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:00:53 pm
I wanted Bayern to lose, but now I want them to win. Can't have Fascists going through.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,034
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:04:44 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:59:24 pm
Why didnt we see the lines? He may have been on, maybe off. But Id like to see the proof. Are UEFA games not required to demonstrate this?
isn't it automated, they don't draw the lines like they do in the PL
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,836
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:05:46 pm
CL without Liverpool is nothing.

Like, seriously. shit on a stick.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:07:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:53 pm
I wanted Bayern to lose, but now I want them to win. Can't have Fascists going through.
Truth. Can never have teams with the support Lazio have winning.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,232
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:07:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:57:44 pm
Bayern can't even take on Leverkusen this season, you seriously think they're going to challenge City?

Not really no but I'd rather they got Bayern than Lazio either side of PL games in the run in. To be fair Leverkusen probably the best team outside the PL right now along with Real. Lazio are mid table. Conference League is their level.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 5th - 7th March
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:10:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:53 pm
I wanted Bayern to lose, but now I want them to win. Can't have Fascists going through.

This. Could never support Lazio.
