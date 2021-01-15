Lazio apart from that 1 great chance, where insipid really.Be a big ask for them now to get back in this one.
Lazio and Napoli are mid table in a piss poor Serie A. Having them in the CL knockouts is a waste of time.
Let's have the same old, same old every year even when they are second rate themselves.
Why make it even easier for City? At least make them work for it.
Why didnt we see the lines? He may have been on, maybe off. But Id like to see the proof. Are UEFA games not required to demonstrate this?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I wanted Bayern to lose, but now I want them to win. Can't have Fascists going through.
Bayern can't even take on Leverkusen this season, you seriously think they're going to challenge City?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]