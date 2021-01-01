« previous next »
Author Topic: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko  (Read 12108 times)

Online wemmick

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #200 on: Today at 04:45:12 pm »
Hope we can this one in the first half.
Online red1977

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:45:14 pm »
Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz. Who plays where?.
Online A-Bomb

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:47:41 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:45:14 pm
Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz. Who plays where?.

Diaz on the right.
Offline Samie

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:47:59 pm »
Offline Fordy

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:42:26 pm
Strong line up that. Clearly wants to get this tie done and dusted and that's no bad thing. Gets some time into Mo's legs as well.

Wants to get it finished in this tie and rest players in the 2nd tie. Clearly thats the mindset.

However, I expect changes at half time or around the 60th min.
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:48:48 pm »
Online 88_RED

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #206 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:47:59 pm


Great line up.. Solid and strong.. Klopp not messing about in Europe..

So happy to see Salah on the bench..

Online Jm55

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:50:19 pm »
The line-up isn't a massive shock considering we have City home on Sunday and United away a week later.

Assume we're hoping to get a couple of goals lead which will make next Thursday a lot easier and allow us to rest a bit with that match at United a few days later.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:51:01 pm »
Nice team. Looking forward to this, feels like much more than 3 months since our last European game.

Love that midfield.
Online cipher

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Stronger lineup than I expected with more first teamers that will play on Sunday starting.

Kelleher
Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Robertson
Mac-Endo-Elliot
Gakpo-Nunez-Diaz

There will definitely be subs occurring at half-time or around 50-60 minutes.  Could see something like the following...

Konate->VVD
Endo->Clark
Mac->Sozbo
Nunez->Salah
Robertson->Tsimikas

If we do manage to get up by 2-3 goals then probably some of these subs will be using the kids instead.  Mac and Endo are my biggest concerns as we need them, and our midfield, as fresh as possible for Sunday.
Online deano2727

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:52:27 pm »
That's a fairly strong side. Not sure how I feel about it with City coming up, but in terms of tonights entertainment I'm happy.

Not too worried about the result as long as we don't lose and don't get any injuries. We should have enough to beat them at Anfield. That said, we really should be putting a few past them tonight since we're going so strong.


Start fast, try grab a couple of first half goals and make a few subs on 60.
Offline classycarra

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm »
gone really strong with that team. so strong that you can see a lot of the players we may have had designs on 'resting'/'protected'/reducing minutes won't be able to.

-We won't remove both our senior DMs, and Mac , so think it means Endo goes 90 mins (making him starting sunday less likely).

-Bradley rested means he starts Sunday - whoever gets subbed off from Robbo/Gomez goes left back (discounting sub appearances/playing different role, on fullback form I think I'd want Gomez playing city)

-Szobo hopefully fit enough to start the weekend, after some minutes tonight

-Elliot's minutes will probably suggest whether he starts Sunday (could go madly technical, as is best against City, and hopefully play Szobo Elliot Mac mid).

-Salah comes on for the latest sub from Diaz/Nunez, who'll both obviously start Sunday.

Mac Diaz and Nunez have to be three of the subs. Plus a fullback. Plus potentially an hour for Konate then VVD takes his spot.
Tsimi, VVD, Salah, Szobo plus one of Clark/McConnell/Gordon

Seeing we're likely only bringing on one young player shows how strong we've gone. sinking a lot of seniors legs into this, so hope the result can help make the second leg close to resolved
Online Hazell

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:50:19 pm
The line-up isn't a massive shock considering we have City home on Sunday and United away a week later.

Assume we're hoping to get a couple of goals lead which will make next Thursday a lot easier and allow us to rest a bit with that match at United a few days later.

Yeah I'm not surprised by the line up either. Thought Van Dijk would start alongside Quansah as for some reason I have it my head Konate struggles with 2 games a week. Thought Tsimikas might start too. But it's a huge competition we want to win so it's about as strong as I thought it might be.

Hopefully next week we can rest a couple more depending on what happens tonight.
Online Nick110581

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:59:41 pm
gone really strong with that team. so strong that you can see a lot of the players we may have had designs on 'resting'/'protected'/reducing minutes won't be able to.

we won't remove both our senior DMs, and Mac , so think it means Endo goes 90 mins (making him starting sunday less likely).
Bradley rested means he starts Sunday - whoever gets subbed off from Robbo/Gomez goes left back (discounting sub appearances/playing different role, on fullback form I think I'd want Gomez playing city)
Szobo hopefully fit enough to start the weekend, after some minutes tonight
Elliot's minutes will probably suggest whether he starts Sunday (could go madly technical, as is best against City, and hopefully play Szobo Elliot Mac mid)
Salah comes on for Diaz/Nunez, who'll obviously start Sunday.



Mac Diaz and Nunez have to be three of the subs. Plus a fullback. Plus potentially an hour for Konate then VVD takes his spot.
Tsimi, VVD, Salah, Szobo plus one of Clark/McConnell/Gordon

Seeing we're likely only bringing on one young player shows how strong we've gone. sinking a lot of seniors legs into this, so hope the result can help make the second leg close to resolved

Endo will start at weekend.
Online Gerard00

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm »
Don't think this is a walkover to be honest - tough team from the looks of their results in league and Europe and they score goals. Will be a tough enough game and i'd happy to get back to Anfield with decent margins and finish it there.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:05:18 pm »
Not especially surprised by the line up. Think we try to win games early before making changes. Although no doubt there will be some planned changes tonight regardless of the score.

Lets get tonight won and worry about Sunday at about 7:45
Online Vegeta

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
Argh would have just played the kids, City have a massive advantage.
Online Hazell

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:08:34 pm »
Berger still looking fit these days. Good man.
Online Angelius

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:13:35 pm »
Not surprised with the strength of the team - Klopp has never really played the kids or a weakened team at the business end of the competition, especially away. The only one I'm slightly surprised by is Robertson - you would want him for City and Tsimi doesn't represent a significant drop off in quality.

Hopefully no injuries during the game (Sparta play quite rough football) and some planned substitutions for the likes of Konate, Mac, Endo, Nunez, and Diaz.
Offline redk84

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm »
Its not surprising the team is quite strong....klopp always does this.
Think of it this way, our senior players need to get back used to playing with eachother as much as possible too.

As long as there's no injuries it should be fine - I'm sure they will be able to last as long as they need to on the weekend too - I have a feeling some were held back abit

I like the idea of Szobo and Salah as options on bench
Online Ray K

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:42:17 pm
I'd like to see him too. If only to know that he doesn't quite cut the mustard.
Why hasn't Musialowski made the step up, can anyone who knows more about the youth/U21 set up hazard a guess?

A couple of years ago I thought he's be our new Fowler.
Online has gone odd

Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #222 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm »
Much stronger starting 11 than I was expecting. No injuries and any kind of result please lads!
