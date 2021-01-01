« previous next »
Play the kids tomorrow & back ourselves to smash them in the 2nd leg if we come away with a loss.

We can't afford any more injuries/fatigue before Sunday.
Regardless of what I think, judging by Klopps past choices he will put up a strong team here. He usually doesnt rest players in important games, unless the opposition is very weak

He also knows much more about the status of the players obviously
Toulouse and Union aren't hot shit either, but we lost to both of them.  shit happens.

yeah but if we lost tomorrow we'd still go through
Play the kids tomorrow & back ourselves to smash them in the 2nd leg if we come away with a loss.

We can't afford any more injuries/fatigue before Sunday.

In this scenario, what do you do with the senior players ?


Fly them out to Prague, light training and dont play them. Is that ideal?


Leave them at home and they do training at Kirkby. Who takes training if coaching staff are in Prague?


I think its really easy to say just play the kids but interested in how people think we balance the practicalities of this when we have an away game in another country.


That gets beyond the fact that playing all kids would almost certainly knock us out. Also what about the players returning from injury who may need game time? What happens with these players?
Play a strong team ,win by couple of goals. Then put the kids for the home leg.
Achterberg
   
Kyrgiakos
Quansah
Danny Wilson

Danns (Neil)
Spearing
Clark (Lee)
McConnell
Koumas (Jason)

Morgan
Yesil


Should be enough.

Regardless of what I think, judging by Klopps past choices he will put up a strong team here. He usually doesnt rest players in important games, unless the opposition is very weak

He also knows much more about the status of the players obviously

Yep, spot on.
I'd hope something like:

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Mac, Gordon, Danns, Diaz.

Adrian, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, McConnell, Szob, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Koumas, Scanlon

Switch around Konate/VVD, Mac/Szob, Endo/McConnell maybe on the hour and then try and get twenty minutes for Mo and Darwin

I wonder if Rhys William is available, as I know he played for the U23s the other day but not sure if he's available for the first team if he's been registered for two other clubs this season

Play the kids tomorrow & back ourselves to smash them in the 2nd leg if we come away with a loss.

We can't afford any more injuries/fatigue before Sunday.
Pretty much this. We need to hit City with all we got. Put everything in to that Sunday performance, all the hurt from those previous title run ins. This is Jurgen's last chance to get one on Guardiola.
I'd be looking to rest as many as possible for this. If we can keep the scoreline tight, we will have enough in the second leg.

There might be a few first-team players who would benefit from 60 minutes here, like Dom, Nunez and Mo (if fit, didn't read about availability).
I get that the City game is key but throwing the kids into a European away vs a cup tie against lower league opposition at Anfield is a world of difference and I think we'll go a fair bit stronger than most would hope.
I'd be looking to rest as many as possible for this. If we can keep the scoreline tight, we will have enough in the second leg.

There might be a few first-team players who would benefit from 60 minutes here, like Dom, Nunez and Mo (if fit, didn't read about availability).

Conversely, I hope players just back from injury get minutes for rhythm ahead of the City game. You don't want them coming into a game of that magnitude cold.
