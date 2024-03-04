« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko  (Read 4096 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,358
  • Seis Veces
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #40 on: March 4, 2024, 08:58:00 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on March  4, 2024, 08:55:53 pm
They absolutely battered gala didnt they ? Who beat United , no ?

They were said to be quite fortunate to go through with Anthony Taylor the referee in their 2nd leg. Could just be irate Turkish football fans though which aren't exactly rare  :D

Top of the league in Czech Republic though, four points clear and I believe only beaten once domestically this season. Go relatively strong on Thursday and I think we should be able to take at least a draw back to Anfield which obviously isn't a bad result at all.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,741
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #41 on: March 4, 2024, 09:05:29 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on March  4, 2024, 08:55:53 pm
They absolutely battered gala didnt they ? Who beat United , no ?

So we need to be ready for a game

Kelleher (because Adrian is only a crisis option)
Bradley (because Gomez will need to mark doku)
Gomez (because centre back is less tiring , and he plays 45 minutes only before konate replaces him to compensate for endo going off)
Qansah
Tsimikas (Robertson starts against city )

Endo (needs minutes , Dom replaces him at half time )
Clark
Elliott

Gakpo
Danns (koumas at half time as not sure is ready for much more at this level)
Diaz (Salah comes on at half time and him and koumas play either side of Gakpo)

This gives everyone who needs minutes (endo, dom, salah)
Risks minimal to kelleher , konate , Gomez, diaz
Ensures that danns and Clark are surrounded by senior players at all times

And leaves our best 11 ready to start again city
No need for vvd , Mac and Nunez to travel

I am assuming grav wont be ready

I realise I didnt really mention them at all in the write up.

Theyre clearly dominant domestically and used to winning. In the group stages they qualified in second place in their group ahead of Real Betis, but below Rangers, which maybe puts things a little in perspective.

They beat Gala in the last round 6-4 on aggregate. They lost 3-2 in Istanbul and won the 2nd leg 4-1. Only tells half the story though, it was 1-1 after 70 mins, Gala had a player sent off and collapsed, conceding 3 in the last 15 minutes.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #42 on: March 4, 2024, 09:27:10 pm »
Adrian
Gomez
IOU
Quansah
Kostas
McConell
Dom (Needs mins. Replace at 60min point)
Clark
Danns
Nunez (replace after about 60 mins)
Salah (if fit, replace after about 50 mins or half time)


Gakpo and Elliott need a break. I would start with Adrian, as we cant risk Kell getting an injury or knocking his confidence.

The way I see it is Sundays match is more vital and even if we lose this by  1/2 goals we can turn it around at Anfield but Sunday really is a much not lose game for us
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,278
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #43 on: March 4, 2024, 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on March  4, 2024, 05:25:28 pm
Maybe should be Adrian in goal - if Kelleher got injured we are well and truly fucked against city
no thanks, why weaken ourselves significantly. if for no apparent reason we did want to bench kelleher, may as well play a young keeper and see what they're made of rather than a vastly inferior keeper on his retirement tour

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on March  4, 2024, 05:34:21 pm
                                     Kelleher



Gomez               van Djik               Quansah               Tsimikas
                        (Konate)


                  Elliott               Endo               Clark
                                   (Mac Allister)


                Gakpo               Danns               Koumas
            (Szoboszlai)         (Nunez)

Change McConnell in for Elliot, and that's the team I'd like to see. Or alternatively, Gordon in for Elliot, and let Gakpo play an advanced 8 (then we have McConnell saved to relieve Endo, rather than risking our best midfielder)

Makes sure that CB and Kelleher aside, and potentially Gomez (but I think he'll be held to the vital role of supporting from the bench against city), almost all our starters are rested or at least not started
« Last Edit: March 4, 2024, 09:37:12 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #44 on: March 4, 2024, 09:39:50 pm »
Thanks Nick  :thumbup

A disappointingly low turn-out from the typos but I've always understood that donuts are more of a Cop favourite than Bergers.  I admire you making a predcted (sic) line-up that you have no faith in ;)

I was still at school - just - when we signed Berger and we all rode the wave of his early season form.  We were excellent at the start of that season, right up until Beckham smashed one in from range and Schmeichel pulled off a string of really good saves.  Probably Fowler's last good season for us and also the last we got from Stan (but leading into the summer of hope after Owen's late season cameos!).  Memories...

I'm expecting a team that is very similar to the Southampton line-up.  A few less minutes for the academy kids though as I expect we'll give Szobo another second half run-out.  Also, the kids seem to be playing an awful lot at the moment as most of them played against Villa's kids yesterday.  Maybe the absence of Clark and Danns from that under 21 game is a not-so-subtle clue to who will be playing on Thursday.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #45 on: March 4, 2024, 10:58:28 pm »
Tough lineup to pick with City coming up.  Klopp always says one game at a time but he will have to have City on his mind for this one.  VVD, Konate, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz and Nunez to share their workloads.  Maybe a half each in some capacity or hopefully even less.  I would say don't play most of them at all but Klopp never takes it that easy in these games does he.  Hopefully see Salah in squad training in the next day or so. 
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,306
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #46 on: March 4, 2024, 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  4, 2024, 08:53:38 pm
I think he made his comeback in the 2-0 win against United when Gerrard scored a screamer. I watched that game in the Crown Casino in Melbourne. :D
To compete the Berger Oz triangle on my first night in Oz I skipped the Mardi Gras in Sydney and found a bar to watch us v Man Utd. Berger scored a cracker. Equalised by Beckham I think. Ended 1-1
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,267
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:26:42 am »
Thanks Nick. Im not sure if we can change the squad for the Europa League but I didnt think Danns was included. I know Adrián has come in for Matip which might imply that Alisson is possibly out for longer than we would hope.
Logged
#JFT97

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:58:53 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March  4, 2024, 05:27:37 pm
Can forgive Jurgen and his coaches if they rotate heavily, weve just played 4 games in 12 days, have a bunch of injuries and then the small matter of City at the weekend.

My team would be along the lines of this;

Kelleher
Bradley
Vvd/Ibu
Quansah
Kostas
McConell
Dom
Clark
Gakpo
Danns
Elliot

Keep more than half an eye on Sunday and give the returning injured lads a few minutes off the bench. I would rather Gomez plays left back vs City so give him a bit of rest too.
Joe and Cody have each played a shitload of football in the past few weeks.  and in Cody's case it's starting to show.

I'd give them both the night off, if possible.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:07:01 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:26:42 am
Thanks Nick. Im not sure if we can change the squad for the Europa League but I didnt think Danns was included. I know Adrián has come in for Matip which might imply that Alisson is possibly out for longer than we would hope.
jeez, I'd forgotten all about that - was hoping Danns might play a big part on Thursday.

anyone know what the rules / squad are?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:11:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:07:01 am
jeez, I'd forgotten all about that - was hoping Danns might play a big part on Thursday.

anyone know what the rules / squad are?

found this on the Danns thread ... courtesy of RedG13:

Any player with at least 2 years at Liverpool can be added the B list if they can under 21, 24 hours before kickoff
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:57:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:07:01 am
jeez, I'd forgotten all about that - was hoping Danns might play a big part on Thursday.

anyone know what the rules / squad are?

He is under 21 and can be added to the B list. Doesnt need to be named in the main squad
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 am »
Probably contrary to most opinions, I'd be going quite strong on this:

                       Kelleher

Gomez     Quanseh         VVD      Robbo

       Szoblai     MacAll      Clarke

          Elliott    Nunez    Gakpo

The goal for me would be to get more minutes/rhythm into Robbo, Szoblai and Nunez but look to withdraw all 3 on or before 60 with the eye on Sunday, but ideally to be able to bring on Salah at that point. Konate kept in cotton wool. Endo/Diaz to come on around 60 as well for a warm up.

If we can get Gravenberch and Salah back in the fold without anymore injuries then I think we are finally looking in good shape squad-wise. I'm assuming TAA, Jones and Alisson are definitely post-intl break.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,278
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:24 am
found this on the Danns thread ... courtesy of RedG13:

Any player with at least 2 years at Liverpool can be added the B list if they can under 21, 24 hours before kickoff
yeah think people are conflating the issue we had with Doak in the first europa squad of this season - he had to be individually registered cos we'd signed him recently from Celtic. Assume the same would be the case for Nyoni (which would make it unlikely he can feature off the bench again)
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 am »
Theres not going to be much team training from Wednesday to Saturday so most players who are fit will play some part in the game. Well use the 5 subs so we can make sure a lot of the players who wed like to start v City do 60 mins max. Most will do 30-45 mins Id guess
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:46:41 am
yeah think people are conflating the issue we had with Doak in the first europa squad of this season - he had to be individually registered cos we'd signed him recently from Celtic. Assume the same would be the case for Nyoni (which would make it unlikely he can feature off the bench again)

Yes, Ben Doak had to take up one of the limited number of A list places because he hadnt been at the club for two consecutive years.

Think we can add any number of youngsters to the B list at short notice so long as they meet that two year requirement.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,997
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm »
Grav being fit for this would be a huge plus.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,278
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm
Grav being fit for this would be a huge plus.
is this an aspirational statement, or has there been an injury update i've missed (cheers in advance!)
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,997
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:27:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:15:57 pm
is this an aspirational statement, or has there been an injury update i've missed (cheers in advance!)

Aspirational at the moment.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,055
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm »
A good level opponent to play in tough conditions away....I think we'll go mixed strength.

Maybe
Dom/Mac
VVD/Konate
Endo/Clark
Salah/Nunez
Diaz/Gakpo

split their time, 60-30 or 45-45.....and everybody gets the gametime they need while doing the business on the pitch. No loss at the very least must be the aim.

I hope in any case we approach the game with being hard to beat from the start and take it from there
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 03:12:21 pm »
i would start Gomez LB vs City btw.
Robertson struggles with Foden
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:12:21 pm
i would start Gomez LB vs City btw.
Robertson struggles with Foden
I think everyone struggles with Foden.  I thought Gomez looked a bit leaden footed in one-v-ones recently.  That said, I'd be happy with either in the next two games as both are excellent defenders.  Maybe Kostas will get the nod on Thursday as he needs the minutes and he's the weakest of our full-back options defensively.

I hope to see the kids getting loads of minutes in midfield and up-front on Thursday.  With an experienced defense we can afford to rotate more further up the pitch.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm
I think everyone struggles with Foden.  I thought Gomez looked a bit leaden footed in one-v-ones recently.  That said, I'd be happy with either in the next two games as both are excellent defenders.  Maybe Kostas will get the nod on Thursday as he needs the minutes and he's the weakest of our full-back options defensively.

I hope to see the kids getting loads of minutes in midfield and up-front on Thursday.  With an experienced defense we can afford to rotate more further up the pitch.

Is he?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,221
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 05:50:17 pm »
Another match that we need to dig deep and make sure we come back with something to play for - can't be going down 2 goals or something.

I realize that we have to have the optimal team for City - so it's going to be a lot of 45s and 60s I'd expect.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,997
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:27:55 pm »
Hopefully we can be sensible and play a mix of lads who need minutes and some other senior players.

Saying that, I wouldnt start Konate or Mac. 
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,707
  • BoRac
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:27:30 pm
Aspirational at the moment.

There were photos of both him and Jones arriving for training today:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1b77a6s/curtis_jones_and_ryan_gravenberch_arriving_for/

I'd be surprised if he's fit for Thursday, though.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on March  4, 2024, 05:38:17 pm
Find this baffling to be honest. Kelleher is a number 2 goalkeeper who'd be our number 1 at any other point in my lifetime (save for a brief period with Reina maybe). He has a chance to play games, so take advantage of that fact. He's every bit as likely to get injured in training as he is in a game. Let's not be too precious.
Thats simply not true. The intensity of training is a huge step down from matches. How many of our injuries this season have come on the training ground? Not many. Id play Adrian but I dont think Jurgen will.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,321
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm »
5.45

Which twat put that time on?  Some of us have jobs you uefa twats
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
5.45

Which twat put that time on?  Some of us have jobs you uefa twats

Surely you can use PPA
Logged
Believer

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,321
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Surely you can use PPA
Management meeting :( never finish before 6.15pm.

Humph
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Great preview, thanks Nick. I also have fond memories of the Czechs when they visited our City in 96 . They came in a lot of banged out old coaches, still had the mullets and demin  jackets, but most of all had a wide eyed innocence and lovely humility about them  - we got on well.

That said, I went to the Sparta game over there but was disappointed with the whole experience- we were charged £54 to stand in an obscured  corner , whilst the home fans paid £4. We were then kept in for an hour by 300 moody riot police who wanted to kick off - there was only 1500 of us who just wanted a pint in a warm bar. Prague is a great city though.

Thursday is all about Sunday - give a run out to those who need it, rest those that dont.

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,278
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Thats simply not true. The intensity of training is a huge step down from matches. How many of our injuries this season have come on the training ground? Not many. Id play Adrian but I dont think Jurgen will.
we'll never know for sure without watching a full session, but for a keeper it'd be much more likely they'd be doing much more keeping (diving, getting up quickly, moving around the goal diving again) in training drills and practice matches than they would in almost any game bar some mad backs to the wall stuff

in terms of the injuries from games versus training grounds - for the keepers is 1 in-game (Allison's first hamstring injury), and 2 in training (Allison's second hamstring, and Kelleher's injury in October that kept him out of two games (inc starting the Union SG) and then the international break for Ireland

Don't start Adrian - primarily because he's not good, but also because the idea games cause more injuries for keepers isn't established
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 