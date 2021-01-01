« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko  (Read 806 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,710
  • Poultry in Motion
PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« on: Today at 03:29:10 pm »
**NOTE THE EARLY KICK OFF TIME**


Our European knockout adventures begin on Thursday, with a rip to the Czech capital of Prague to face Sparta. We've met them before, in 2010/11 we played them in the last 32 of the Europa League under newly appointed Kenny Dalglish and won 1-0 over the 2 legs, courtesy of a late 2nd leg winner from Dirk Kuyt. Not really an occasion to dwell on for too long. Instead I wanted to talk abut Liverpool's connection with the Czechia Republic, and the city of Prague in particular.

If you're old like me, then cast your minds back to the glorious summer of 1996. Glorious until I got my A level results anyway...but still, an endless summer, lots of sunshine, Euro 96 and a lot of new names that were unfamiliar to our eyes suddenly becoming household names. The unfancied Czech Republic qualified out of a group containing Germany and Italy, took ut the dark horses of Portugal, dumped France out on penalties and improbably made the final, where they took the lead through a penalty from some long haired God by the name of Patrik Berger, before eventually falling to Germany in extra time.

A Premier League dominated by British and Irish players, where most foreign imports were Scandanvian suddenly became more cosmopolitan, and Liverpool played their part, sign the aforementioned Berger from Borussia Dortmund. In the pre-internet era he was still something of a mystery but he very quickly became a Cop favourite. He made his debut off the bench at Leicester, scoring twice, both with that hammer of a left foot, to turn the game for the Reds. A week later, his first start, and he scored another brace at home to Chelsea as we smashed them 5-1. It seemed like we had a true superstar on our hands. ver that first season Berger found himself in and out of the side a little, battling with Stan Collymore for a starting position alongside Fowler and McManaman. The goals inevitably died up a little but he still made a major impact.

It was under Gerard Houllier that Berger shone brightest for Liverpool though. From the 98/99 season, through to early 2000/01 he was a first choice, scoring plenty of trademark screamers from outside of the box, the pick of which being the free kick at Old Trafford. Sadly he picked up a bad knee injury in the 4-3 defeat at Leeds and although he recovered his place for the treble winning run in, including that match winning assist for Owen in the FA Cup Final, he was never quite the same player, and eventually left us at the end of 2002/03. He played for Portsmouth and Aston Villa before ending his career at Sparta.

https://youtu.be/iU4Gk_romNE?si=f_xgV5PNTUofUMtY

Berger wasn't the only Czech star though. In the summer of 1999, Houllier's rebuild saw him bring in Vladimir Smicer from Lens. A clever forward/attacking midfielder, Vladi at times found it difficult to make a sustained impact although had plenty of memorable cameos off the bench in his early seasons. It was his winning of the free kick that led to our golden goal winner in Dortmund. The following season he volleyed us to the top of the Premier League with a last minute winner against Chelsea. And obviously, who can forget his greatest and last appearance for us, coming off the bench in Istanbul to score the crucial second goal that really had Milan rocking, before scoring in the shootout, with his final kick for the club. Vladi was a Slavia man, starting and ending his career there.

https://youtu.be/261aPhdUebM?si=BI1AFJWZ5I7tKnnD
I should mention Milan Baros at this point. Bt he was a Banik Ostrava man (the Ostravan Maradona!), and I'm running out of time. :D

THE GAME

Let's be fair - there is a huge game coming on Sunday. While the Europa League remains a huge target, he only major trophy we haven't won under Jurgen, selection for this game will largely be dictated by who we want to start against City at the weekend. Minutes could be useful for some players on the fringes of returning to full fitness, but in reality it may be a game to start a few of the young lads who have served us so well this season, try and keep things tight and win the tie in the second leg. It feels a slight gamble, but everything is a balancing act at the moment.

Sparta drew 0-0 with big rivals Slavia at the weekend but they're having a great season domestically, winning 19 of their 23 games so far, losing only one.

PREDCTED LINE UP
Kelleher

Bradley   Gomez.   Quansah   Tsimikas

McConnell
Eliott    Clark

Gakpo.   Danns.   Koumas

I don't have much faith in that being the starting line up actually - feel like we may start one or two more senior players and manage minutes as best we can. It's a tricky one to balance.

Prediction: 1-1

Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:40 pm »
im thinking the line up will be
kelleher
Gomez VVD(Konate on ht) Quansah Tsimikas
        Endo
Eliott  Gravenberch (if fit)Clark

Gakpo    Danns   Diaz

we can hopefully bring on Mac,Nunez,Salah,Szono off the bech in the 2nd half
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:55 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:55:00 pm »
Hopefully go strong and get the tie won, perhaps a rest for Ibou and Mac but been way too much obsession with City on here for me, this is still important. Think the best thing we can do to help ourselves for the league in this tournament is get ties over with after the 1st leg, though easier said than done in Europe of course.

Be good to see Darwin and Dom get 60.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,965
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Think we will go strong here

Some players need minutes ahead of Sunday. Would love to see Mo involved.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Seis Veces
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:07 pm »
Hoping it's a strong team. I'm glad the manager doesn't seem to be of the put all the eggs in one basket thinking. I think building a commanding lead with players missing/resting will be tough but hopefully we have enough to take a goal lead back, even a draw wouldn't be bad but if you want to eventually make changes in the 2nd leg best thing to do would be beating them at their place. These have just played two derbies in the past week against Slavia (0-0 in the league yesterday) so hopefully run out of steam themselves eventually.

Kelleher
Gomez   Quansah   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo   Clark   Szoboszlai
Gakpo   Nunez   Diaz

Bradley, Konate, Robbo, Mac Allister, Salah can all come off the bench hopefully, Danns even perhaps. Get this one done and take one step closer to Dublin.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,602
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Incredibly hard team to pick for our coaching staff.
The effective title decider takes place less than 72 hours after it .. plus if we lost 2-0 in sparta prague for example (which no team we put out will) we'd still be odds on to go through
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,710
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm »
No away goals does make life a bit easier in the second leg if we do end up losing.

On reflection I think the predicted team I put up is probably way off! We may see 45 mins of Virg and Ibou again. Maybe Endo will be ok to start and maybe play an hour. Same for Darwin and Dom.

I agree Jurgen will take it seriously and will want and expect us to progress.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:34:33 pm
Incredibly hard team to pick for our coaching staff.
The effective title decider takes place less than 72 hours after it .. plus if we lost 2-0 in sparta prague for example (which no team we put out will) we'd still be odds on to go through

What Jack said
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm »
Honestly I'd rest every senior player. No one starting against City should play, unless they need some minutes for match fitness e.g., Salah.

Take a defeat if we need to (although we could feasibly rest everyone and win). We could turn anything around at Anfield regardless.

Pretty sure we will go quite strong though, with subs at half time.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm »
Expecting big changes with many of the kids featuring again.  Also expecting some of our first teamers to split the game 50/50 like VVD/Konate, Sozbo/Endo, Nunez/Salah etc.

This is only the "first half" of the overall game and there is a much bigger game 3 days later with a team waiting for us that will have an extra days rest.  Man City is easily the priority and this Sparta game should be managed to give us the best ability to have the starters 100% for Sunday.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online fiveways

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
Maybe should be Adrian in goal - if Kelleher got injured we are well and truly fucked against city
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:16:11 pm
Honestly I'd rest every senior player. No one starting against City should play, unless they need some minutes for match fitness e.g., Salah.

Take a defeat if we need to (although we could feasibly rest everyone and win). We could turn anything around at Anfield regardless.

Pretty sure we will go quite strong though, with subs at half time.
It's a European away game at the end of the day. We can't play too many kids.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Can forgive Jurgen and his coaches if they rotate heavily, weve just played 4 games in 12 days, have a bunch of injuries and then the small matter of City at the weekend.

My team would be along the lines of this;

Kelleher
Bradley
Vvd/Ibu
Quansah
Kostas
McConell
Dom
Clark
Gakpo
Danns
Elliot

Keep more than half an eye on Sunday and give the returning injured lads a few minutes off the bench. I would rather Gomez plays left back vs City so give him a bit of rest too.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
I know that an away game in Europe is always tricky and the opposition is stronger in the group stages, but we have to prioritise the City game on Sunday. That result could be the difference between winning the league or not. My aim would be for any of the outfield players who will start against City to ideally be limited to 45 minutes. Than go for the strongest possible 11 in the return leg next Thursday.

Working on the basis the following will start against City: Kelleher, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, I'd go for the below. van Djik and Endo to come off at half time and give Szoboszlai and Nunez whatever minutes the medical team have cleared them to play. We might even see Salah off the bench as Klopp said he should return to training this week.


                                      Kelleher



Gomez               van Djik               Quansah               Tsimikas
                        (Konate)


                  Elliott               Endo               Clark
                                   (Mac Allister)


                Gakpo               Danns               Koumas
            (Szoboszlai)         (Nunez)
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Maybe should be Adrian in goal - if Kelleher got injured we are well and truly fucked against city

Find this baffling to be honest. Kelleher is a number 2 goalkeeper who'd be our number 1 at any other point in my lifetime (save for a brief period with Reina maybe). He has a chance to play games, so take advantage of that fact. He's every bit as likely to get injured in training as he is in a game. Let's not be too precious.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:40:45 pm »
Playing a bunch of kids away from home in Europe only makes sense if we want to throw the competition to "focus on the league ". Is that how much people fear the cheats? We need to drop that inferiority complex.

This is another realistic chance of winning something and focusing on one competition guarantees nothing even if we have a clean bill of health.

It just indicates fear. We're the most successful club in England and this club is all about trophies. This club should always be hungry to win everything.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:41 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:53:08 pm »
think its far more likely we see some senior players share mins.
Endo 45-60 then Mac Aliister
same with VVD  & Konate
Maybe similar with Nunez 60 then Salah 30 Gapko then thorugh the centre
Logged

Online storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:54:22 pm »
The OP mentions Euro 96. I was on the Kop for a couple of games, one of which was the Czech Republic v Italy. From memory, the Czechs outnumbered and outsang the Italians. The Czechs had the Anny Road side of the Kemlyn and, I think, the Anny Road too. They made a hell of a noise.

Afterwards, I walked down Walton Breck Road and saw that there were loads of dilapidated old coaches in St Domingo Road ready to take them straight back across Europe.

I have had a soft spot for them since and, in fact, I was at that infamous game at Euro 2004 when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Netherlands 3-2. Milan Baros ran Jaap Stam ragged and scored an absolute cracker.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Maybe should be Adrian in goal .....

Good grief! ...... He hasn't played for two years and he was shite then !
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,710
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:58:49 pm »
That 2004 game was a belter. Think Smicer got the winner as well! And Nedved hit the bar from about 35 yards. They could and should have won that tournament but got Greeced in the semis.

I think Smicer scored at Anfield in Euro 96 as well, against Russia, a goal which put them through ahead of Italy who were busy bore drawing with Germany at the same time.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,426
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:39:22 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Nick. Had no idea they were in that sort of form but had seen they knocked Galatersaray out.
I was at the Leicester A match where Berger scored two, great debut! Always liked Vlad too.
Am really hoping we find a way to add Mo to the mix. I wonder if him and Nunez do 45 each? Think similar for Endo and Macca and VVD and Konate and then build a team around these three planned subs. Gives strength but saves legs for Sunday.
Gakpo, Gomez, Quansah feel nailed in to start and do the whole match too.
Hope to go to the home leg next week and feel a draw or one goal loss on Thursday will be OK for us to overturn. Dont need anything worse than that as a similar starting lineup next Thursday would leave us OK for the FA game after that.
Think we win 2-1 after all that 👍
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,270
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:46:43 pm »
Thanks Nick :)

Loved Berger, game us some memorable moments. Smicer was good as well although I was always willing for him to do more for us, if felt like he could have done but never quite managed to. Baros I liked as well although I'm probably alone in that.

We've not had a Czech player in the first team player since that period I think?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Rest everyone starting on Sunday with possible exception of Kelleher. 115 FC already have an extra days rest and they play at home on Wednesday, not to mention the intense period we've had with games and injuries. Let's not give them any advantage there.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,965
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 06:51:23 pm
Rest everyone starting on Sunday with possible exception of Kelleher. 115 FC already have an extra days rest and they play at home on Wednesday, not to mention the intense period we've had with games and injuries. Let's not give them any advantage there.

Dom and Salah (if hes back) will need minutes to be match fit for Sunday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Sensible mix for this and should still be good enough to get at least a draw.  Would like to see Mo and Szob getting some game time.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,861
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:10:11 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Maybe should be Adrian in goal - if Kelleher got injured we are well and truly fucked against city
No, no, no, no and just to reiterate my point, god no.

Single-handedly grasped defeat from the jaws of victory against Atletico. About the only thing he grasped that night.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,861
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:10 pm
the aforementioned Berger from Borussia Dortmund. In the pre-internet era he was still something of a mystery but he very quickly became a Cop favourite.
Burglary? DUIs? An unfortunate typo there Nick ;D but otherwise A+. Appreciate the KO time heads up too.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 