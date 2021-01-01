haha - even a brainless sky sports disciple could tear that argument to shreds:1. A goal was disallowed after VAR failed to draw lines to verify onside. That was the entire action. Repeat - the one seemingly simple job VAR had.2. A goal was scored 2 mins after a dropped ball (which should have been a free kick anyway) in which Forest had possession twice. They aren't even "alike", "similar", "the same", "generally close".The only thing they have similar is that they occurred in a football match in a PL game.
The incidents are nothing alike. One was a legitimate GOAL that was incorrectly not given the other was a fucking drop ball.
Yes, but it's the most important, seismic, pivotal drop ball in the history of the game.
