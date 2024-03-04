« previous next »
Author Topic: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'  (Read 30254 times)

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1040 on: March 4, 2024, 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March  4, 2024, 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.
Love Chris Morgan for telling them to FUCK OFF.  8)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1041 on: March 4, 2024, 06:19:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  4, 2024, 01:36:15 pm
I feel like I must have missed something.  They're that riled up about a drop-ball potentially being given the wrong way?!  And they're angry with Liverpool because of a potentially very minor error by the ref?!?!

Imagine a world where Klopp and Paul Tierney are in cahoots to cheat and the best they can come up with is giving a drop-ball to Liverpool  :o

Yeah you'd think our winner was Darwin punching the ball in to the net and it was ignored by the ref and VAR or something the way everyone is going on, feels like we can't win a game without there being absolutely chaos. Even when we twatted Brentford half the planet was whining at them not getting a meaningless penalty at 3-0 down (and conveniently ignored the one we should have had in the first half when the game was actually on the line)
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1042 on: March 4, 2024, 06:54:08 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  4, 2024, 06:19:51 pm
Yeah you'd think our winner was Darwin punching the ball in to the net and it was ignored by the ref and VAR or something the way everyone is going on, feels like we can't win a game without there being absolutely chaos. Even when we twatted Brentford half the planet was whining at them not getting a meaningless penalty at 3-0 down (and conveniently ignored the one we should have had in the first half when the game was actually on the line)
Couldnt agree more. It seems every time we win theres a shitstorm about a decision that has no bearing on the result, the media push it like mad and yet again the truth is ignored.

The hypocrisy from talking heads in the media is astonishing, nothing is ever challenged, no one ever tells those making the most noise to wind their necks in. It is tiring and doesnt reflect well on those involved.

As others have said, wheres the condemnation of their owner, of their fans. We all know what would happen if was us behaving like that.

They need tne fucking book throwing at them, and as for those utter gobshites in the crowd.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1043 on: March 4, 2024, 07:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March  4, 2024, 06:54:08 pm
Couldnt agree more. It seems every time we win theres a shitstorm about a decision that has no bearing on the result, the media push it like mad and yet again the truth is ignored.

The hypocrisy from talking heads in the media is astonishing, nothing is ever challenged, no one ever tells those making the most noise to wind their necks in. It is tiring and doesnt reflect well on those involved.

As others have said, wheres the condemnation of their owner, of their fans. We all know what would happen if was us behaving like that.

They need tne fucking book throwing at them, and as for those utter gobshites in the crowd.

I think we need to remember that there's a lot more 'non-Liverpool' fans out there than there are Liverpool supporters. The vast majority of them hate us for no other reason that we're a highly successful, well run, club, & has a trophy room to die for. We also have a massive passionate fanbase, & when the need arises, Anfield is one of the most feared stadiums in the world that teams dread. Every negative they throw at us is simply a smokescreen for their own envy, bitterness, & jealousy. I don't get upset by their ranting & bile, it just makes my smile grow a little bit bigger.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1044 on: March 4, 2024, 07:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on March  4, 2024, 07:14:56 pm
....... I don't get upset by their ranting & bile, it just makes my smile grow a little bit bigger.

Exactly ! ...... I couldn't agree more !
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1045 on: March 4, 2024, 10:05:02 pm »
We're OK, Arsenal have just grabbed the news cycle for the foreseeable
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1046 on: March 4, 2024, 11:26:23 pm »
Saw this morning that Simon Stone of all people was somehow providing the balance and pointing out that a) we were on the end of a similar decision in the 1st half and b) it was 2mins before the goal so far too much time had passed for it to be a key moment.

Bet you our Blue friends have been screaming even though it benefits them!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on March  4, 2024, 02:43:50 pm
Nope, flew right past him.  Just watch it back, Kelleher bumps into Konate.  We should've had a freekick for dangerous play because if Yates had got Konate, he'd have knocked his head off.
Under law 12 Yates should have been off. I can understand to some extent Tierney missing the challenge however VAR missed it despite looking at a possible penalty incident.
Yates committed a foul by jumping at an opponent with excessive force and recklessly endangered him which is a red card offence.
Just shows that most people dont actually know the laws.
Had one dick on Twotter tell me you cant give fouls when players dont connect.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 08:56:01 am »
Quote from: Kalito on March  4, 2024, 06:10:34 pm
Love Chris Morgan for telling them to FUCK OFF.  8)

The kid was a mascot who was sat in the official seating behind the dugout.
Those scumbags who harassed her and the lad were in the seats behind the dugout as well. Forest need to act and ban them. They must be easy to identify, there will be loads of footage and the seats will be paid for by credit card. The one with the glasses acting all tough, and the bald one with a neck like an elephants  back leg should be getting visits from the police.

Ive seem one of their cave dwellers saying it was Robbo blowing them kisses that enraged them, and that therefore they had the right to attack.
I bet they had been hurling abuse at the Liverpool bench for a while, and when they lost they went feral. Robbo responded with a blown kiss? Get in the sea.
As has been said in other threads, cocaine is far too prevalent in society, I bet if the police had actually got involved and done drugs wipes on them they would have hit the jackpot. The stewards were clearly not able to control the crowd as we even had one dickhead confront Tierney.
Their owners actions were actually dangerous and inflammatory as they were right in front of that section of hooligans.
I hope the FA throw the book at the bastards.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:56:01 am
The kid was a mascot who was sat in the official seating behind the dugout.
Those scumbags who harassed her and the lad were in the seats behind the dugout as well. Forest need to act and ban them. They must be easy to identify, there will be loads of footage and the seats will be paid for by credit card. The one with the glasses acting all tough, and the bald one with a neck like an elephants back leg should be getting visits from the police.
:wellin
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:58:10 am
:wellin

I must give credit for that one to a lad called Frank who stood by us on the Kop for many years. A real character. Hated Peter Shilton with a passion.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 09:08:10 am »
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed........As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?

The voice of reason...... from a staggering unlikely source 😱😁
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:08:10 am
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed........As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?

The voice of reason...... from a staggering unlikely source 😱😁
Garth?
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 09:41:27 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:56:01 am


Ive seem one of their cave dwellers saying it was Robbo blowing them kisses that enraged them, and that therefore they had the right to attack.

Well, no. They didn't really. That implies that Klopp had the right to deck the referee after the Spurs game and burn down the building doing the VAR checks. What a load of bullshit.

It's a fucking football game. There's no excuse to get violent or threatening. None.

I'd love it, just love it, if the PL docked them two points for failing to control their staff, players and fans. They deserve more than a fine.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:13:33 am »
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March  4, 2024, 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.

Love to see one of them go over the barrier and get their head smashed in by Drew. (LFC security guy from Leicester, one hard bastard!)
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 am »
I know convo has moved on but what an important result!
Right at the death. Fairly (the dropball thing is ridiculous). And what a moment for Nunez

Especially as City and Arsenal did what we expected them to do....we have, with a ridiculously difficult set of circumstance managed to not drop a point since Arsenal and now move on to a massive clash with City, hopefully with a few more ready for it

Massive week ahead
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 12:00:34 pm »
To be fair, if he's been told it's his ball he's entitled to keep it. If we got told it was our ball I'd just play on. You'd think it's got to be something to do with the rules, but we should have defended better anyway and cleared our lines, then the goal would never have happened and we'd go away with a point.

- Ryan 'Kung Fu' Yates
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 12:39:31 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 12:00:34 pm
To be fair, if he's been told it's his ball he's entitled to keep it. If we got told it was our ball I'd just play on. You'd think it's got to be something to do with the rules, but we should have defended better anyway and cleared our lines, then the goal would never have happened and we'd go away with a point.

- Ryan 'Kung Fu' Yates
Fair enough.

Proper yard dog that guy though.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 11:18:40 am
I know convo has moved on but what an important result!
Right at the death. Fairly (the dropball thing is ridiculous). And what a moment for Nunez

Especially as City and Arsenal did what we expected them to do....we have, with a ridiculously difficult set of circumstance managed to not drop a point since Arsenal and now move on to a massive clash with City, hopefully with a few more ready for it

Massive week ahead

Yep, it's a shame such a huge moment was overshadowed by a fucking drop ball of all things. Massive win.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 12:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:13:33 am
yep  ;D
Has Garth's wife called the doctor out for him?  :o

He must have concussion or something. 🙃
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:51:49 pm
Has Garth's wife called the doctor out for him?  :o

He must have concussion or something. 🙃

That has to be it. He picked Kweev, Virg and Mac in his team and then wrote praise for all three without going off on any tangents about how Salah is a diving shit and Klopp is a moaner and a bully.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm
That has to be it. He picked Kweev, Virg and Mac in his team and then wrote praise for all three without going off on any tangents about how Salah is a diving shit and Klopp is a moaner and a bully.
Scrap the concussion idea then. It sounds like aliens have body snatched Garth and replaced him with a more sensible biomechanical replica.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 01:32:41 pm »
Even the coaching staff were at the timewasting game. There's a great spot by Neil Mellor on LFCTV's Review Show. When we re-start the game with the 'controversial' drop-ball the initial phase of play is cleared for a throw-in by a Forest player (as mentioned many times on here but seemingly conveniently forgotten by most of the press coverage). Anyway, the Forest defenders clearance crosses the halfway line and heads for the Forest technical area. Konate goes chasing after it in order to re-start the game quickly but one of the Forest coaches kicks the ball away!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 01:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm
Scrap the concussion idea then. It sounds like aliens have body snatched Garth and replaced him with a more sensible biomechanical replica.

 ;D...there's deffo a pod in his back yard this morning

They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 02:17:21 pm »
I love how it's taken almost 3 days for people to start acknowledging that

1) Liverpool likely should have had a free kick for dangerous play

2) there were almost 2 minutes between the call and the goal - an absolute eternity

3) Forest had the ball multiple times and screwed up - one was a kick out for a throw and the most monumentalTM fuckup - dribbling out of the box

4) The were carded twice in extra time for .... time wasting. Nunez scored at 98 mins and 38 seconds (or close to it).
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 03:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  2, 2024, 08:04:09 pm
Enjoying the ranting of Alice the United fan. She's trying so hard to come across as angry and pissed off, but she looks like she's about to burst out laughing. Said nobody cares if City win the league because they'll only have two people turn up for the parade. She's just enjoying the meltdown from City and Arsenal fans basically. ;D

I really like her and Goldbridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSGZvd88c-E&t=207s

Ive just discovered Kelly and Wrighty do there own show, which on this showing is better than most
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxPRbpI9YjA


Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 03:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:41:27 am
Well, no. They didn't really. That implies that Klopp had the right to deck the referee after the Spurs game and burn down the building doing the VAR checks. What a load of bullshit.

It's a fucking football game. There's no excuse to get violent or threatening. None.

I'd love it, just love it, if the PL docked them two points for failing to control their staff, players and fans. They deserve more than a fine.

The number of knobheads defending them is ridiculous. Sitting in the home end through to Robbo blew a kiss at them (presumably in retaliation because they were screaming abuse about cheating)
They were in what I would consider the prime seats. Forest have to act and ban them. But seeing as their owner was waddling after the referee to complain about a drop ball, I doubt it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 03:56:08 pm »
wha was that other decision that went against us earlier in the season?

We scored but there was something that happened over a minute earlier and that disallowed it?
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 03:59:22 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:56:08 pm
wha was that other decision that went against us earlier in the season?

We scored but there was something that happened over a minute earlier and that disallowed it?

During the Palace game if I remember. Can't remember what the incident was now.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 04:10:51 pm »
Just looked it up, Palace got given a pen 1min45secs after the incident that he waved play on to.
When this become a thing in football? That what the people outraged want?

Cos i think if a lot of things can happen in 1.5 mins of footy before a goal...if its always going to be scrutinised.

Muppets
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 08:02:48 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:56:08 pm
wha was that other decision that went against us earlier in the season?

We scored but there was something that happened over a minute earlier and that disallowed it?

The Toulouse disallowed goal too. They were allowed a massively offside goal then we scored and they pulled it back for a handball that happened several phases of play earlier.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 06:11:27 am »
Gab and Jules

Gab - 'The dropball is as bad as the Diaz disallowed goal'
https://youtu.be/YO6V-1yqoAk?si=PGHJfAo1Q7V5F0fW

I can safely say I won't watch this guy again
