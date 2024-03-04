Love Chris Morgan for telling them to FUCK OFF.



The kid was a mascot who was sat in the official seating behind the dugout.Those scumbags who harassed her and the lad were in the seats behind the dugout as well. Forest need to act and ban them. They must be easy to identify, there will be loads of footage and the seats will be paid for by credit card. The one with the glasses acting all tough, and the bald one with a neck like an elephants back leg should be getting visits from the police.Ive seem one of their cave dwellers saying it was Robbo blowing them kisses that enraged them, and that therefore they had the right to attack.I bet they had been hurling abuse at the Liverpool bench for a while, and when they lost they went feral. Robbo responded with a blown kiss? Get in the sea.As has been said in other threads, cocaine is far too prevalent in society, I bet if the police had actually got involved and done drugs wipes on them they would have hit the jackpot. The stewards were clearly not able to control the crowd as we even had one dickhead confront Tierney.Their owners actions were actually dangerous and inflammatory as they were right in front of that section of hooligans.I hope the FA throw the book at the bastards.