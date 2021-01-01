« previous next »
PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'

Kalito

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.
Love Chris Morgan for telling them to FUCK OFF.  8)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

DelTrotter

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 06:19:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:36:15 pm
I feel like I must have missed something.  They're that riled up about a drop-ball potentially being given the wrong way?!  And they're angry with Liverpool because of a potentially very minor error by the ref?!?!

Imagine a world where Klopp and Paul Tierney are in cahoots to cheat and the best they can come up with is giving a drop-ball to Liverpool  :o

Yeah you'd think our winner was Darwin punching the ball in to the net and it was ignored by the ref and VAR or something the way everyone is going on, feels like we can't win a game without there being absolutely chaos. Even when we twatted Brentford half the planet was whining at them not getting a meaningless penalty at 3-0 down (and conveniently ignored the one we should have had in the first half when the game was actually on the line)
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:19:51 pm
Yeah you'd think our winner was Darwin punching the ball in to the net and it was ignored by the ref and VAR or something the way everyone is going on, feels like we can't win a game without there being absolutely chaos. Even when we twatted Brentford half the planet was whining at them not getting a meaningless penalty at 3-0 down (and conveniently ignored the one we should have had in the first half when the game was actually on the line)
Couldnt agree more. It seems every time we win theres a shitstorm about a decision that has no bearing on the result, the media push it like mad and yet again the truth is ignored.

The hypocrisy from talking heads in the media is astonishing, nothing is ever challenged, no one ever tells those making the most noise to wind their necks in. It is tiring and doesnt reflect well on those involved.

As others have said, wheres the condemnation of their owner, of their fans. We all know what would happen if was us behaving like that.

They need tne fucking book throwing at them, and as for those utter gobshites in the crowd.
Oldmanmick

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 07:14:56 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
Couldnt agree more. It seems every time we win theres a shitstorm about a decision that has no bearing on the result, the media push it like mad and yet again the truth is ignored.

The hypocrisy from talking heads in the media is astonishing, nothing is ever challenged, no one ever tells those making the most noise to wind their necks in. It is tiring and doesnt reflect well on those involved.

As others have said, wheres the condemnation of their owner, of their fans. We all know what would happen if was us behaving like that.

They need tne fucking book throwing at them, and as for those utter gobshites in the crowd.

I think we need to remember that there's a lot more 'non-Liverpool' fans out there than there are Liverpool supporters. The vast majority of them hate us for no other reason that we're a highly successful, well run, club, & has a trophy room to die for. We also have a massive passionate fanbase, & when the need arises, Anfield is one of the most feared stadiums in the world that teams dread. Every negative they throw at us is simply a smokescreen for their own envy, bitterness, & jealousy. I don't get upset by their ranting & bile, it just makes my smile grow a little bit bigger.
eAyeAddio

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:14:56 pm
....... I don't get upset by their ranting & bile, it just makes my smile grow a little bit bigger.

Exactly ! ...... I couldn't agree more !
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

fredfrop

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
We're OK, Arsenal have just grabbed the news cycle for the foreseeable
Mighty_Red

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Saw this morning that Simon Stone of all people was somehow providing the balance and pointing out that a) we were on the end of a similar decision in the 1st half and b) it was 2mins before the goal so far too much time had passed for it to be a key moment.

Bet you our Blue friends have been screaming even though it benefits them!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

12C

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:43:12 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm
Nope, flew right past him.  Just watch it back, Kelleher bumps into Konate.  We should've had a freekick for dangerous play because if Yates had got Konate, he'd have knocked his head off.
Under law 12 Yates should have been off. I can understand to some extent Tierney missing the challenge however VAR missed it despite looking at a possible penalty incident.
Yates committed a foul by jumping at an opponent with excessive force and recklessly endangered him which is a red card offence.
Just shows that most people dont actually know the laws.
Had one dick on Twotter tell me you cant give fouls when players dont connect.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:56:01 am
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm
Love Chris Morgan for telling them to FUCK OFF.  8)

The kid was a mascot who was sat in the official seating behind the dugout.
Those scumbags who harassed her and the lad were in the seats behind the dugout as well. Forest need to act and ban them. They must be easy to identify, there will be loads of footage and the seats will be paid for by credit card. The one with the glasses acting all tough, and the bald one with a neck like an elephants  back leg should be getting visits from the police.

Ive seem one of their cave dwellers saying it was Robbo blowing them kisses that enraged them, and that therefore they had the right to attack.
I bet they had been hurling abuse at the Liverpool bench for a while, and when they lost they went feral. Robbo responded with a blown kiss? Get in the sea.
As has been said in other threads, cocaine is far too prevalent in society, I bet if the police had actually got involved and done drugs wipes on them they would have hit the jackpot. The stewards were clearly not able to control the crowd as we even had one dickhead confront Tierney.
Their owners actions were actually dangerous and inflammatory as they were right in front of that section of hooligans.
I hope the FA throw the book at the bastards.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

thaddeus

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:58:10 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:01 am
The kid was a mascot who was sat in the official seating behind the dugout.
Those scumbags who harassed her and the lad were in the seats behind the dugout as well. Forest need to act and ban them. They must be easy to identify, there will be loads of footage and the seats will be paid for by credit card. The one with the glasses acting all tough, and the bald one with a neck like an elephants back leg should be getting visits from the police.
:wellin
12C

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:04:24 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:58:10 am
:wellin

I must give credit for that one to a lad called Frank who stood by us on the Kop for many years. A real character. Hated Peter Shilton with a passion.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Pistolero

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:08:10 am
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed........As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?

The voice of reason...... from a staggering unlikely source 😱😁
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online thaddeus

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:40:26 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:08:10 am
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed........As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?

The voice of reason...... from a staggering unlikely source 😱😁
Garth?
Red Beret

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:41:27 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:01 am


Ive seem one of their cave dwellers saying it was Robbo blowing them kisses that enraged them, and that therefore they had the right to attack.

Well, no. They didn't really. That implies that Klopp had the right to deck the referee after the Spurs game and burn down the building doing the VAR checks. What a load of bullshit.

It's a fucking football game. There's no excuse to get violent or threatening. None.

I'd love it, just love it, if the PL docked them two points for failing to control their staff, players and fans. They deserve more than a fine.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Pistolero

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1054 on: Today at 10:13:33 am
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Thomas

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:23:45 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.

Love to see one of them go over the barrier and get their head smashed in by Drew. (LFC security guy from Leicester, one hard bastard!)
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.
