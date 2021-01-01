« previous next »
PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:24 am
Exactly - the hatred has fuck all to do with football, its thieving Scousers, its because we don't care about the Royals and the dirge we're expected to sing (ITS NOT A FUCKING NATIONAL ANTHEM, ITS A SONG ABOUT ONE OVERPRIVILEDGED PERSON YOU FORELOCK TUGGING c*nts), its because we won't lie down and be pissed and shit on by the establishment and because we fucking stand up for ourselves and for others. Basically Scousers aren't c*nts and the UK, which is full of c*nts, doesn't like it.

In a nutshell.

Fuck em
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1001 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm
Unfortunately now we're going to have another * beside our title win if we manage to do it this season 😁

Livarcheats!!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1002 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.

What a disgusting lot.

You can see the Liverpool staff getting that little kid out of there, he was shaken up and crying. He ended up having a walk around the pitch with Harvey.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1003 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.
I feel like I must have missed something.  They're that riled up about a drop-ball potentially being given the wrong way?!  And they're angry with Liverpool because of a potentially very minor error by the ref?!?!

Imagine a world where Klopp and Paul Tierney are in cahoots to cheat and the best they can come up with is giving a drop-ball to Liverpool  :o
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1004 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm
Utter embarressment of a club.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:20 am
I understand the 'hatred' completely. We're brilliant. And we've done it all off our own bat.

Never underestimate how people genuinely detest excellence. It provokes them for some reason. They resent bought success much less. Bought success comes with its own mitigation. It's not entirely real and therefore people aren't antagonised by it (You can see this in poor people's attitude to royalty or aristocracy). But success like Liverpool's is available to everybody if you have the skill and talent and work hard. Most don't and it makes them angry. 

When we started winning stuff with kids last week the hatred went up, not down. That is very revealing.

Long may this hatred last, I say.
There's a lot in that.

The reason it provokes them is because our success is available to all. By that I mean it's something they could also have achieved if only they had the guts, the drive, the determination, the application, the good management and the mindset.

Look at Everton, for instance. They told us our success was simply down to money, and if they only had our money they'd eclipse us. Then up rocks Uzzy and his front man, Moshilad. They displayed banners revelling in their new found riches. Then they watch as they spent best part of a billion quid in order to regress badly. Fact is, they just don't have the mindset. The don't possess the drive or the guts to become successful. They want it all, and they want it all easy. They want it handed to them. It pisses them off no end that they don't have the balls, but Liverpool have.

Look at the Mancs. Entitled beyond belief. In mid-table but still strutting around bleating "But we're Man Yernartid". Facts are, they don't have the guts anymore. They don't have the mindset anymore. They want it all just handed to them.

Put another way, liverpool have got out of bed at 5am when it's still dark. We've got up, got ready and got out there while the also-rans have said "sod that, I'm back off to sleep". We've got out there and done what needed to be done while the rest were sleeping. We've made it work for us through application and determination. We've shown what can be achieved if you are talented enough and put the time and effort in.

All that shows the also-rans in a bad light. It exposes their fragile mindsets. It shows their weaknesses, and they don't like that. They potentially could have something similar to what we've achieved, but their own mentalities and club cultures trip them up time and time again. Then, rather than look at themselves, they hate on those who's success makes them look like the lazy also-rans they are.

Plenty of clubs set themselves up to fail. Currently, the likes of the Mancs and Everton are two examples close to home. You usually reap what you sow, and their mindsets of failure have reaped a bumper crop. We, on the other hand, have sown the seeds of success, and it's paid off well.

The negative heads will always resent those who get up, get out and make it happen, though. Their mindset is a recipe for feelings of inadequacy, which then result in bitterness and fear-driven 'hate'.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:36:15 pm
I feel like I must have missed something. They're that riled up about a drop-ball potentially being given the wrong way?!  And they're angry with Liverpool because of a potentially very minor error by the ref?!?!

Imagine a world where Klopp and Paul Tierney are in cahoots to cheat and the best they can come up with is giving a drop-ball to Liverpool  :o

Exactly this, its like Ive missed something else that happened! Cos surely there cannot be this reaction for a drop ball 2 mins before a goal was scored - PLUS, it should have been a free-kick to Liverpool. That was the mistake Tierney made, not whistling the second he saw Yates kung-fu kick .
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:43:57 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.


These twats are the reason why it always used to be easy to befriend an attractive Lady in Nottingham, they can't fucking wait to get out.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1008 on: Today at 01:47:45 pm
This might be the dumbest referee controversy I can remember.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1009 on: Today at 01:48:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:34:51 pm
What a disgusting lot.

You can see the Liverpool staff getting that little kid out of there, he was shaken up and crying. He ended up having a walk around the pitch with Harvey.

Who was that little lad ?

The fucking c*nts, I thought he was with our lot, like a charity wish thing, he was there with his Mum, scumbags, fucking scumbags.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1010 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:48:35 pm
Who was that little lad ?

The fucking c*nts, I thought he was with our lot, like a charity wish thing, he was there with his Mum, scumbags, fucking scumbags.

just a random kid who was sat behind the dugout! 
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1011 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:47:45 pm
This might be the dumbest referee controversy I can remember.
Don't underestimate the ability of the likes of Sky Sports News and BBC's MOTD to start a storm in a teacup and generate a whole friggin tornado out of it. Ludicrous overstatements on Sky ever since, as if this was the worst refereeing mistake in the history of officiating errors, which cost Nottingham the game entirely. In reality, there was plenty in that match that also went against Liverpool, as in every other game. Nottingham switched off, didn't clear their lines, wasted a bunch of time, and lost the match as a result.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1012 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:56 pm
just a random kid who was sat behind the dugout!

Every one of those fuckers deserves a stomping. He'll never forget that & Harvey took him over to the away end
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1013 on: Today at 02:06:27 pm
Whats scandalous, really, is Yates going in with his foot for a high kick on a corner where its at Kellehers hand height. What on earth is he thinking in that situation, and how is that not a red card. Didnt see it live at the time, but my my. Unbelievable.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1014 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm
As ever, I'm reserving judgement until I hear what Garth Crooks has to say....
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1015 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm
They should dock them points. Disgraceful behaviour over a non incident.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1016 on: Today at 02:13:53 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:06:05 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1764600901937856571?s=20

Irony clearly lost on these neanderthals.

This is starting to get like the twighlight zone all this carry on, aren't these c*nts facing charges over financial irregularities? 😂
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1017 on: Today at 02:23:29 pm
Mind boggling that they're shouting "Cheats!" at the staff. Unless they thought Chris Morgan ran on the pitch and stuck it in. Surely you would be calling the ref a cheat. Weird as fuck.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1018 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm
The fume is fucking hilarious.

1. The exact same thing happened in the first half in their favour.
2. Konate is kicked in the head it should have been a free kick.
3. One minute and 50 seconds is an eternity in football.
4. Forest had two opportunities to clear their lines in their own penalty box.

Just fuck off with this false narrative bullshit you were hard done by.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1019 on: Today at 02:26:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:51:49 am
I'd like to think that was organic but the fact that there's a Pixel tag and it's also in the top corner of the video makes it look a little sus.  Maybe an official from the club or something.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1764048040388964481

How is there such a fuss about whatever Forest were upset by, when this happened? We should be getting stick from every angle for this.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1020 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:47:45 pm
This might be the dumbest referee controversy I can remember.

Mainly because it's been framed as an end to end thing, MOTD even edited it different to their normal highlight to highlight change. In the head of most of these weirdos we went from this to scoring after Kelleher got the ball in the space on 20 seconds or something.

I can see a game in the near future where a blatantly wrong corner is given and we concede from it, and everyone points at this as some kind of equal.

It is a wrong decision by Tierney, but I actually found myself defending him, as there is about 2 seconds between the ball coming out the area and the forest player taking control of it. He's been alerted, had a look at Konate and blown his whistle in that time.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1021 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm
BBC are irresponsible for not showing Konate getting kicked in the head with Shearer saying Kelleher was the one who jumped into him.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1022 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:56:53 pm
Don't underestimate the ability of the likes of Sky Sports News and BBC's MOTD to start a storm in a teacup and generate a whole friggin tornado out of it. Ludicrous overstatements on Sky ever since, as if this was the worst refereeing mistake in the history of officiating errors, which cost Nottingham the game entirely. In reality, there was plenty in that match that also went against Liverpool, as in every other game. Nottingham switched off, didn't clear their lines, wasted a bunch of time, and lost the match as a result.

Sky literally had Dermott Gallagher on there today saying this:

Quote
"Is it a penalty? I think not. Kelleher collides with Konate and knocks him down. If the ref stops play at that point the ball would go to Kelleher. He chooses not to. The law has changed [when the ball leaves the penalty area and he stops play].

"The ball then has to be given to the team in possession of the ball [Forest] and it must be dropped at the point where you stopped it. The mistake the referee made was dropping the ball in the penalty area rather than outside.

"What happened after is a red herring because it was one minute 50 before the goal was scored. I can't see that's directly attributable to Liverpool scoring the goal."

Both Neville and Carragher said similar.  What are the "ludicrous overstatements from Sky ever since"?
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1023 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm
Its just classic Liverpool bad rhetoric. It didnt lead directly to a goal, corner, penalty, etc. Maybe they shouldve properly cleared the ball or retained possession in the 3+ opportunities they had.

Its just funny at this point. Nottingham Forest supporters up in arms, rival supporters claiming Paul Tierney favors us tribalism is a hell of a drug.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1024 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:15 pm
Sky literally had Dermott Gallagher on there today saying this:

Both Neville and Carragher said similar.  What are the "ludicrous overstatements from Sky ever since"?

The narrative that Kelleher is the one who lays out Konate is infuriating.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1025 on: Today at 02:40:40 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:35:14 pm
BBC are irresponsible for not showing Konate getting kicked in the head with Shearer saying Kelleher was the one who jumped into him.

Forrest battered us, was the first time I'd watched MOTD in years & fuck me that was some unreal editing.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #1026 on: Today at 02:41:38 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:38:26 pm
The narrative that Kelleher is the one who lays out Konate is infuriating.

He did though?  Yates missed him completely.
