I understand the 'hatred' completely. We're brilliant. And we've done it all off our own bat.



Never underestimate how people genuinely detest excellence. It provokes them for some reason. They resent bought success much less. Bought success comes with its own mitigation. It's not entirely real and therefore people aren't antagonised by it (You can see this in poor people's attitude to royalty or aristocracy). But success like Liverpool's is available to everybody if you have the skill and talent and work hard. Most don't and it makes them angry.



When we started winning stuff with kids last week the hatred went up, not down. That is very revealing.



Long may this hatred last, I say.



There's a lot in that.The reason it provokes them is because our success is available to all. By that I mean it's something they could also have achieved if only they had the guts, the drive, the determination, the application, the good management and the mindset.Look at Everton, for instance. They told us our success was simply down to money, and if they only had our money they'd eclipse us. Then up rocks Uzzy and his front man, Moshilad. They displayed banners revelling in their new found riches. Then they watch as they spent best part of a billion quid in order to regress badly. Fact is, they just don't have the mindset. The don't possess the drive or the guts to become successful. They want it all, and they want it all easy. They want it handed to them. It pisses them off no end that they don't have the balls, but Liverpool have.Look at the Mancs. Entitled beyond belief. In mid-table but still strutting around bleating "But we're Man Yernartid". Facts are, they don't have the guts anymore. They don't have the mindset anymore. They want it all just handed to them.Put another way, liverpool have got out of bed at 5am when it's still dark. We've got up, got ready and got out there while the also-rans have said "sod that, I'm back off to sleep". We've got out there and done what needed to be done while the rest were sleeping. We've made it work for us through application and determination. We've shown what can be achieved if you are talented enough and put the time and effort in.All that shows the also-rans in a bad light. It exposes their fragile mindsets. It shows their weaknesses, and they don't like that. They potentially could have something similar to what we've achieved, but their own mentalities and club cultures trip them up time and time again. Then, rather than look at themselves, they hate on those who's success makes them look like the lazy also-rans they are.Plenty of clubs set themselves up to fail. Currently, the likes of the Mancs and Everton are two examples close to home. You usually reap what you sow, and their mindsets of failure have reaped a bumper crop. We, on the other hand, have sown the seeds of success, and it's paid off well.The negative heads will always resent those who get up, get out and make it happen, though. Their mindset is a recipe for feelings of inadequacy, which then result in bitterness and fear-driven 'hate'.