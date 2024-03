I understand the 'hatred' completely. We're brilliant. And we've done it all off our own bat.



Never underestimate how people genuinely detest excellence. It provokes them for some reason. They resent bought success much less. Bought success comes with its own mitigation. It's not entirely real and therefore people aren't antagonised by it (You can see this in poor people's attitude to royalty or aristocracy). But success like Liverpool's is available to everybody if you have the skill and talent and work hard. Most don't and it makes them angry.



When we started winning stuff with kids last week the hatred went up, not down. That is very revealing.



Long may this hatred last, I say.