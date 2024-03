Yeah it's a weird one.



I live away from Liverpool now, so for the first time I'm interacting with lots of English football fans from the South on a regular basis. I remember meeting one of my now-mates, nice enough lad by most accounts and an Arsenal fan (so no real beef with them, or so I thought), with a step mum from Liverpool (so it's not an anti-Scouse thing). The first time we got into footy chat, he told me "I hate your club, mate".



Likewise I know a few Newcastle fans here, one of them a good friend of mine (none of them from Newcastle, I should add). Two of them both told me, "I used to like Liverpool, but now I can't stand them". The other one (my good friend actually!) has simply never liked us.



You ask them why, and they just come up with vague fluff about decisions going our way, or our fans being intolerable, or LFC being "favoured" by the media and ex-LFC pundits etc.



I think a lot of it must be social media influenced. We certainly have our own army of social media gobshites. And generally the 24-hour clickbait style football "talking points". I think ultimately it all just seeps through. Plus of course the fact that we have been great in the Klopp era. No one likes seeing their clubs getting battered at Anfield every year.



I didn't grow up in the UK so I'm probably talking shite, but I always got the impression a lot of the hatred towards our club came from Hillsborough. The outsider's view is that British culture is very much of the "stiff upper lip" variety - if a grave injustice is done to you you just have to take it on the chin and not whinge and moan, spirit of the Blitz and all that, jolly good, tallyho and over the top we go *roar of machine-gun fire then silence*. Not taking shit from The S*n really got people's goat and they've never forgiven us even when we were proved right.Is that unfair?