Posted this earlier in the MOTD thread, Sky have put a video up and Forest boot it out for a throw in during the gap. They've sped up the video for some reason, so watch carefully!!





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13085892/referee-error-before-liverpools-winner-at-nottingham-forest-causes-controversy-as-mark-clattenburg-speaks-out



Yes the ball goes out of play and then passed back to Kelleher so the ball was practically dead. It wasn't as it we have a lot of pressure directly after the incident.The video also shows that the referee blew his whistle when the ball was outside the penalty area and with Forest so, yes, they should have been given the ball back but they had ample opportunity afterwards to defend or even mount an attack themselves. If they had scored themselves they would have said absolutely zero about it.Does anyone have a video of the similar incident that happened when their player went down. When did the referee blow the whistle; was the ball outsdie the area and with us?