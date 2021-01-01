« previous next »
PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #800 on: Today at 12:44:33 am
Quote from: Frizzo on Today at 12:18:51 am
As the post you quoted said, it's a decision we benefited from, who gives a fucking shit?

The weird attempt to deny any evidence we could possibly benefit from mistakes is just bizarre. We did get lucky with this one, we've been very unlucky with others this season. It shouldn't be a controversial take.

We won and move on!

It should have been a free kick to us and a red card to the forest martial artist not a drop ball, sounds like they got the benefit rather than us.
Frizzo

  • Having a Bad Hair Life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #801 on: Today at 12:49:48 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:44:33 am
It should have been a free kick to us and a red card to the forest martial artist not a drop ball, sounds like they got the benefit rather than us.

Possibly. Would need to see another angle to see how much contact there was, can't have been too bad as Konate didn't seem damaged at all.

Should probably still be a free kick for a high boot. I can understand how it was missed though in that crowd of bodies. You can argue they benefited from that though, then we benefited from the next decision.

It's what happens. Lets move on and focus on Nunez being a boss and the reds winning the league!
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #802 on: Today at 01:01:17 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm
Yeah, the schedule definitely took its toll today. Cant see many key lads playing in Prague, hopefully Endo, Mo, Dom, Darwin get minutes. Id rest anyone else starting against City. Macca, Gomez, VVD, Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Bradley, Kelleher possibly.
I expect everybody that played today to go to Prague how many Minutes they play we will see. It an European knockout game Klopp going to try and win the game
PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #803 on: Today at 01:18:40 am
Hmm. Only read about the drop ball incident now. I'd actually accept a replay if they asked, provided that it will be held at an appropriate time among this fixture congestion. We'd probably batter them when we have our full team back. Can only be good for the GD. And because of that the game vs Spurs has to be replayed as well, so 3 more points? We should support Forest to push for the replay guys.
lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #804 on: Today at 01:29:45 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:18:40 am
Hmm. Only read about the drop ball incident now. I'd actually accept a replay if they asked, provided that it will be held at an appropriate time among this fixture congestion. We'd probably batter them when we have our full team back. Can only be good for the GD. And because of that the game vs Spurs has to be replayed as well, so 3 more points? We should support Forest to push for the replay guys.

Nah the points are ours and that all that matters. Everyone laughed at even the merest hint of a replay after that disgraceful spurs match so I don't see why we should be doing anyone any favours. I'm also not up for our players having to play anymore games than they have to this season.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • And Could He Play!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #805 on: Today at 01:33:31 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:15:01 am
Jermaine Jenas is an absolute embarrassment to punditry. Sounds like a spoiled whiny little brat most of the time. But whats even more shocking is that no one on the panel offered a counter argument like the fact that Konate took a boot to the face and it shouldve been a foul awarded to Liverpool and a red card to the NF gymnast. What the actual f*ck did I just watch? No wonder people are no longer keen on paying the TV license. BBC and MOTD in the bin.

He is from Nottingham didn't he play for them another gobshite who cant be neutral in there punditry don't know why they bother with them anymore
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #806 on: Today at 01:44:51 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:18:40 am
Hmm. Only read about the drop ball incident now. I'd actually accept a replay if they asked, provided that it will be held at an appropriate time among this fixture congestion. We'd probably batter them when we have our full team back. Can only be good for the GD. And because of that the game vs Spurs has to be replayed as well, so 3 more points? We should support Forest to push for the replay guys.

I can get behind that but I think the Boss would tell us to shut our traps.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #807 on: Today at 02:36:30 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:37:01 am
Dermott Gallagher said that too. Ball has been in play for so long in between, it doesn't affect the result of the goal.
End of.

It's weird that people are trying to deny it was a mistake that went our way, but it's also true that it had very little impact on the goal itself (apart from the butterfly effect, which should then be applied to every single decision throughout the game) and it's also true that the exact same thing happened to us about 20 minutes earlier. Absolute storm in a teacup.
MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #808 on: Today at 03:00:24 am
Couldn't care less about what the rest of the premier league thinks ... we grabbed all 3 points from what would have been 1. That is all that matters. Onward to Prague

Up the Reds! 
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #809 on: Today at 03:03:13 am
Anybody know who that little lad was ?
Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #810 on: Today at 03:07:45 am
Quote from: Jamesy on Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm
William Perevel the Younger, Eleanor of Aquiltaine, Mathew Horne, Richard Beckinsale, Bruce Dickinson, Robin Hood, DH Lawrence, Su Pollard can you hear me? Su Pollard, your boys just took one hell of a beating!!!

😄👍
Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #811 on: Today at 03:42:35 am
People just hate seeing us win, love to see it!

Massive win given the circumstances and a big fuck off to all the c*nts that are riled up by it. Couldnt care less!!!  8)
Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #812 on: Today at 03:49:56 am
Was out all evening and was not aware of any fuss about our goal.

A minor error similar to giving a throw-in to the wrong team if it happens in the twentieth minute and there is no goal TWO minutes later. Elevated to mega proportions if a goal comes two minutes later deep in injury time and LFC score that goal.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,102
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #813 on: Today at 04:31:51 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:03:13 am
Anybody know who that little lad was ?

From someone on Twitter:

It's my great nephew. He was sat behind the dug out and got scared and upset with all the noise. Klopp got him out and then took him to meet all the team. Elliott then took him on the pitch. A day he will always remember. So lovely of Klopp and Elliott.
https://x.com/RitaCro34090548/status/1764115033426903056?s=20
Last Edit: Today at 04:33:38 am by Dim Glas
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,112
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #814 on: Today at 04:47:37 am
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 05:02:53 pm
please note match day commentators... PLEASE DONT JUST TYPE OMG IN THE MSG IN THE 99TH MINUTE. i was refreshing like a mad man not knowing what happened !

:D

It used to completely do my head in the way Tepid would post single word exclamations with no context for those of us not listening to or watching the game, but after a while I cracked the code:

"aargh" = big Liverpool chance missed
"fuck" = Liverpool shot on target, opposition keeper pulled a worldie out of his arse
"gnfgffnfdtghn" = Liverpool goal
"jesus" = big chance for the opponent missed
"omfg" = opponent shot on target, Ali/kweev made a regulation worldie
"arse" = opponent goal
"
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #815 on: Today at 05:50:06 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:03:13 am
Anybody know who that little lad was ?

Our back-up left sided attacker.
irishmike639

  • Not good enough for RAWK - but we'd be lucky to get a kick in the teeth if we tried to sell him
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • There's always next year...
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #816 on: Today at 06:24:35 am
No-one mentioning the fact that the ref did exactly the same in reverse when the Forest capt went down with a head injury when he was struck by the ball from Elliott's shot earlier. Liverpool on the attack but game restarted with a drop ball with Forest keeper. Incorrect but consistent with what he did later.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,817
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Reply #817 on: Today at 06:31:19 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm
Clattenburg is the Denise Welch of Refs. Gobby c*nt who just wants attention. Wears stripey mustard an brown socks to work and snazzy ties to invite converstaion if he hasnt already fucking mentioned them to ya whilst ya sat there with ya headphones on in the staff canteen with ya head down reading the new Viz mag eating ya packed lunch, MINDING YA OWN FUCKING BUSINESS I HASTEN TO ADD!! Which infuriates him, so he sticks them in ya fucking mush cos everybody needs to hear him


He went from having a head that looked like an egg painted in the rain with shoe polish to all of a sudden having a syrup created in a lab in greece and then drawn on his barnet and goin on TV infront of millions with his new pet barnet believing they would never question this new hat? IMO that tells ya everything ya need to know.about the Vain fanny. Hes gonna try an have a career as long as Bruce Forsyth just being a contrary desperate fucking NYARRRR MOMMA THE HEADACHES.....MAKE IT STOP NYARRR

:D contender not ready..
