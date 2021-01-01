please note match day commentators... PLEASE DONT JUST TYPE OMG IN THE MSG IN THE 99TH MINUTE. i was refreshing like a mad man not knowing what happened !
It used to completely do my head in the way Tepid would post single word exclamations with no context for those of us not listening to or watching the game, but after a while I cracked the code:
"aargh" = big Liverpool chance missed
"fuck" = Liverpool shot on target, opposition keeper pulled a worldie out of his arse
"gnfgffnfdtghn" = Liverpool goal
"jesus" = big chance for the opponent missed
"omfg" = opponent shot on target, Ali/kweev made a regulation worldie
"arse" = opponent goal
