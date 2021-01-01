It should have been a free kick to us and a red card to the forest martial artist not a drop ball, sounds like they got the benefit rather than us.



Possibly. Would need to see another angle to see how much contact there was, can't have been too bad as Konate didn't seem damaged at all.Should probably still be a free kick for a high boot. I can understand how it was missed though in that crowd of bodies. You can argue they benefited from that though, then we benefited from the next decision.It's what happens. Lets move on and focus on Nunez being a boss and the reds winning the league!