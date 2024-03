No mention of:



Danns pen claim

The earlier incident when the ref stopped play and gave the ball to Sels

Yates high foot to Konate







The thing is they made a big thing of it because it was in the build up to the goal. The other incidents don't get mentioned because it isn't really worth mentioning. Don't get too worked up its only motd where most of the stuff that gets mentioned is shots etc, they just highlighted an error by Tierney in a drop ball for us. Having said that it's up to Forest to deal with it and they didn't. Also they could also be swayed slightly by Jenas boyhood club.