PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Headline on the Guardian is insane. Aside from the literal PGMOL fuck up I can't recall them ever putting a headline like that for anyone else. It's ridiculous. No mention of the time-wasting. The article actually mentions the other incidents but the framing of that headline is so ludicrously biased.

Imagine if they had used their headlines to mention the absolute scandalous financial doping of a certain side over the last few years, an issue with genuine serious impact on the game.

Indeed. Scared shitless to even mention a side being charged by their own league for industrial scale cheating (that everyone on earth with a brain knows is the truth), but absolute headlines when shitbag Nottingham Forest have a meltdown over us being given the ball on a restart. Two fucking minutes before we scored!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
This is the main issue. It's not like a VAR decision went against them, or we cheated in some way and scored right after. It was 2 mins later after the ball had gone out of play. Imagine this headline for anyone else? Manchester Guardian indeed.

Everything about this league is so ridiculously Manchester biased and centred and anti-LFC.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Wait a club has an ex-ref in their pocket? What the fuck, how is that not muddying the already shit floating tory dumpin sewage waters..
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Wait a club has an ex-ref in their pocket? What the fuck, how is that not muddying the already shit floating tory dumpin sewage waters..

Clattenburg who admitted Alex Ferguson had them all terrified and was a malign influence.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Referee analyst Mark Clattenburg bemoans officiating for Darwin Nunez winner
To give some credit to the person that wrote the article they point out that goal came 1m 50s after the drop-ball decision and that Forest had the ball back in their possession during that time.

Clattenburg being on the payroll of Forest and using his status to bleat on about how "upset and sad" they are is pathetic.  Refs are a necessarily evil for the 90 minutes of a match but their increasing profiles off the pitch and post-retirement are something we could all do without.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Think they will send Forest an apology letter?

Not quite up there with the Rodri hand ball.  :wanker

PGMOL will probably grant a replay
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Clattenburg has the gravitas of a WWE referee now that hes officiating on Gladiators. Ignore and let them fume.  If Tierney is forced to explain himself then all the better. I wasnt happy when he did the same to us earlier in the game and if it was intentional it will be a green light to defenders to feign head injuries even more than they already do.

You just know that all of this will be burning City fans.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Contender READDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDY!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.


Worst part about it is they don't even note Tierney made the same mistake in Forest's favour earlier in the game
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
A tremendous Result.  Bring it on next week.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Worst part about it is they don't even note Tierney made the same mistake in Forest's favour earlier in the game
Or that the bigger mistake by Tierney (and his assistant) in that moment was missing Konate getting kicked in the head by a high boot and therefore not awarding us the free-kick we were due.  It's started to feel like gaslighting.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Strange this. They got Clattenburg out to comment.

Forest took the unusual step of making Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, available for interview. He said: The law states that, if the referee is going to stop the game  which he is entitled to for a head injury  the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. Nottingham Forest clearly had possession.

The laws of the game clearly state that, when the referee blows his whistle, the team that has possession should get possession when the game is started again.

Clattenburg added: What we will be doing is speaking to the PGMOL, with my relationships that I have with the PGMOL and the Premier League, and we will discuss what happened on the field of play, and we will look at the course of action in the future. I will sit down with the board and the owners to explain what has happened.

He said of Marinakis: The owner is quite upset because, of course, he has invested a lot of money in the club. He wants to see results and he feels that another decision has gone against the club.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
What is absolutely delicious is that Tierney has accidentally helped us. He'll be absolutely fucking devastated. Just hope he doesn't get too many chances for the rest of the season to (in his mind) redress the balance.

I'd be resting both VVD and Konate midweek. Gomez and Quansah at CB to start. Mac needs a rest. Maybe start Dom with Endo and Clark. Bring McConnell and Elliott on for the last 20-30 mins.

Up front is tough. Gakpo and Diaz both need a break. It showed on Gakpo today and he was iffy against S'oton. Its awkward but i would be tempted to throw Danns into this one from the start along with Koumas.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.

I know people will dismiss it as conspiracist, but this stuff really feels like there's an agenda against us sometimes.

He made the same mistake twice in the game.

Funny how there is no mention of the first mistake.

They just cant stomach it and are crying like they normally do when we win a game.

Forests consistent and deliberate time wasting goes unnoticed. They got 2 players booked for time wasting in injury time and theyre moaning about this?
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Clean sheet. Scored a goal for fun. Happy Days.  :scarf
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
It can't stand this shit.. an ex ref being paid to complain about ref decisions, and saying he will use his connection within pgmol to raise the issue..
Get
the
fucking Boat!!
Is this some kind of a joke.....?
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Strange this. They got Clattenburg out to comment.

----------

Forest took the unusual step of making Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, available for interview. He said: The law states that, if the referee is going to stop the game  which he is entitled to for a head injury  the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. Nottingham Forest clearly had possession.

The laws of the game clearly state that, when the referee blows his whistle, the team that has possession should get possession when the game is started again.

Clattenburg added: What we will be doing is speaking to the PGMOL, with my relationships that I have with the PGMOL and the Premier League, and we will discuss what happened on the field of play, and we will look at the course of action in the future. I will sit down with the board and the owners to explain what has happened.

He said of Marinakis: The owner is quite upset because, of course, he has invested a lot of money in the club. He wants to see results and he feels that another decision has gone against the club.

It's mad that Nottingham Forest have Mark Clattenberg on their books as a referee analyst. Surely there is a potential conflict of interest in this.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
35 Million quid... what a heist!
Robbed in broad daylight!
You just gotta laugh! ;D
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Wait a club has an ex-ref in their pocket? What the fuck, how is that not muddying the already shit floating tory dumpin sewage waters..
Clattenburg is the Denise Welch of Refs. Gobby c*nt who just wants attention. Wears stripey mustard an brown socks to work and snazzy ties to invite converstaion if he hasnt already fucking mentioned them to ya whilst ya sat there with ya headphones on in the staff canteen with ya head down reading the new Viz mag eating ya packed lunch, MINDING YA OWN FUCKING BUSINESS I HASTEN TO ADD!! Which infuriates him, so he sticks them in ya fucking mush cos everybody needs to hear him


He went from having a head that looked like an egg painted in the rain with shoe polish to all of a sudden having a syrup created in a lab in greece and then drawn on his barnet and goin on TV infront of millions with his new pet barnet believing they would never question this new hat? IMO that tells ya everything ya need to know.about the Vain fanny. Hes gonna try an have a career as long as Bruce Forsyth just being a contrary desperate fucking NYARRRR MOMMA THE HEADACHES.....MAKE IT STOP NYARRR
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Strange this. They got Clattenburg out to comment.

----------

Forest took the unusual step of making Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, available for interview. He said: The law states that, if the referee is going to stop the game  which he is entitled to for a head injury  the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. Nottingham Forest clearly had possession.

The laws of the game clearly state that, when the referee blows his whistle, the team that has possession should get possession when the game is started again.

Clattenburg added: What we will be doing is speaking to the PGMOL, with my relationships that I have with the PGMOL and the Premier League, and we will discuss what happened on the field of play, and we will look at the course of action in the future. I will sit down with the board and the owners to explain what has happened.

He said of Marinakis: The owner is quite upset because, of course, he has invested a lot of money in the club. He wants to see results and he feels that another decision has gone against the club.

Well the stupid owner shouldn't have over spent ending up with a loss of points should he? That's what will get them relegated not this sodding match.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Crazy how obtuse the media, rival supporters, etc can be. Jesus wept.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
That goalkeeper at the end is the heighth of embarrassment

Backfired on the play acting prick aswell

Made it all the sweeter. The fucker had his fucking TEETH checked as well as his arm and leg because an 18 year old challenged him for the ball.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
''Corrupt''

''Biased VAR''

''Time to form a new league''

''Cheating Scousers''

''Corrupt''

''Added Time ... Until Liverpool score''

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Dozy sods ignoring the fact that there was more timewasting by one of their players during the added on time.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
People will have that down as us getting lucky; shit performance and they win with the last kick etc, but the reality is that if Robbo scores which hes unlucky hes not to early in the second half and we win that 1-0 everyone is saying its a decent away performance with a mismatched teams

The reality is we defended pretty well at a difficult ground; dug in and got a reward at the end.

You only have to look at the stats to see that it would have been unlucky for us to not get something with the amount of shots and chances we had and their utter disinterest in actually trying to win a home game.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Just watched MOTD..Forest battered us


Good job we saw the game..such a false representation of the game
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Just watched MOTD..Forest battered us


Good job we saw the game..such a false representation of the game

No mention of:

Danns pen claim
The earlier incident when the ref stopped play and gave the ball to Sels
Yates high foot to Konate

Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
No, didn't get the chance as it just said wow Nunez. Obviously then there was a little moment of VAR panic but the FT 0-1 appeared.

On another note Macallister is turning out to be some player. Never really saw that in him when he played for Brighton, in fact I thought the price tag suited the player. He is something else though. Superb again.

Nice to see him being able to demonstrate the wider range of his abilities now we have other options at #6 then him as he almost felt like he was stifled by that role.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Imagine singing 'Sign on' etc when ya city worships some Pretty Polly warm mink tight wearing dandy prick who had to rob from the rich to feed the fucking poor cos ya city was on its fucking arse and no one had any food

Daft c*nts :lmao

William Perevel the Younger, Eleanor of Aquiltaine, Mathew Horne, Richard Beckinsale, Bruce Dickinson, Robin Hood, DH Lawrence, Su Pollard can you hear me? Su Pollard, your boys just took one hell of a beating!!!
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Clean sheet. Scored a goal for fun. Happy Days.  :scarf

3 on the trot for the first time this year
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Time and time again we get it done. Its going to be a long eight days until we can get to Anfield and go to work on City. Win that and all of a sudden we have daylight from them going into the championship rounds. A position we havent held over them previously at this stage (other than when we walked it!).

I get Forests grievances, Id have been livid the other way round if Tierney of all people made that call against us. But as pointed out, he did the same the other way round earlier in the game and Forest had the ball after that.

Darwin Nunez is rapidly evolving into one of the most dangerous players in the world. Showing what we all knew he had in him. And hes loving every second
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
The irony about the bleating over Tierney's performance (and let's face it he's been worse) is that maybe he doesn't end up reffing our matches for a while
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
MoTD  FFS look at Jermaine Shipman, he needs a dose of Morphine 
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Totally agree that if the game is stopped due to a head injury that the ball should be given back to the team with the ball. I mentioned this earlier in the thread and said that we should have been given the ball when one of their players went down. It amazed me how Forest thought it was ok for the keeper to play on rather than kick it back to us for acknowledging that we had the ball and it was their player who needed attention. Hopefully Clattenburg will point this out but I doubt it. Hopefully Sky will realise that it was us who should have been given the ball. So Forest were perfectly happy when the referee made the mistake in their advantage but whine like little babies when it went in our favour plus Konate was kicked in the head that felled him.will Clattenburg ask for a retrospective red card.

Its all whining for whinings sake.

They whine about not getting a penalty but fail to acknowledge that Danns was dragged to the ground and that Virgil was being fouled everytime he tried to go for a cross from our corner.

Whilst Im at it I am sick and tired at useless TV commentators who always state oh thats not a penalty as its not enough contact or not all contact is a foul. The reason why Van Diyk is fouled on most of our corners and why Danns was bundled over is that the defenders know they are gaining an advantage and know that they get away with it. Van Dijk getting pushed just as he is about to jump is as much a penalty as one were his legs are swept away.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Also whats this Clattenburg being a referees analyst thing? Is that new phenomenon or do all teams have one?!

Ours would have been sacked by now
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Just watched MOTD..Forest battered us


Good job we saw the game..such a false representation of the game

No mention of:

Danns pen claim
The earlier incident when the ref stopped play and gave the ball to Sels
Yates high foot to Konate

Yep, saw that too. Feels like I was being gaslit.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
we have to find a way to win easy, there is a mental toll for digging so deep every week, we dont want another heroic quadruple chase which results in us missing the major trophies down to us being dead on our legs

We literally have a full team missing from our squad, we can worry about conserving energy and winning more easily once we are not down to the bare minimum number of players.
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
Also whats this Clattenburg being a referees analyst thing? Is that new phenomenon or do all teams have one?!

Ours would have been sacked by now

We have a hatful of them, offering their services for free, available on RAWK 24-7
