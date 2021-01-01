Totally agree that if the game is stopped due to a head injury that the ball should be given back to the team with the ball. I mentioned this earlier in the thread and said that we should have been given the ball when one of their players went down. It amazed me how Forest thought it was ok for the keeper to play on rather than kick it back to us for acknowledging that we had the ball and it was their player who needed attention. Hopefully Clattenburg will point this out but I doubt it. Hopefully Sky will realise that it was us who should have been given the ball. So Forest were perfectly happy when the referee made the mistake in their advantage but whine like little babies when it went in our favour plus Konate was kicked in the head that felled him .will Clattenburg ask for a retrospective red card.



Its all whining for whinings sake.



They whine about not getting a penalty but fail to acknowledge that Danns was dragged to the ground and that Virgil was being fouled everytime he tried to go for a cross from our corner.



Whilst Im at it I am sick and tired at useless TV commentators who always state oh thats not a penalty as its not enough contact or not all contact is a foul. The reason why Van Diyk is fouled on most of our corners and why Danns was bundled over is that the defenders know they are gaining an advantage and know that they get away with it. Van Dijk getting pushed just as he is about to jump is as much a penalty as one were his legs are swept away.