Strange this. They got Clattenburg out to comment.
----------
Forest took the unusual step of making Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, available for interview. He said: The law states that, if the referee is going to stop the game which he is entitled to for a head injury the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. Nottingham Forest clearly had possession.
The laws of the game clearly state that, when the referee blows his whistle, the team that has possession should get possession when the game is started again.
Clattenburg added: What we will be doing is speaking to the PGMOL, with my relationships that I have with the PGMOL and the Premier League, and we will discuss what happened on the field of play, and we will look at the course of action in the future. I will sit down with the board and the owners to explain what has happened.
He said of Marinakis: The owner is quite upset because, of course, he has invested a lot of money in the club. He wants to see results and he feels that another decision has gone against the club.