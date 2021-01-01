We should be going very strong against Prague. We have 5 days to prepare and to rest up. I start Nunez, Dom and Endo and then we can make our subs on 60. I like something like this:



Kelleher

Bradley Quansah VVD Robbo

Endo

Dom Macca

Gakpo Nunez Diaz



I would get Nunez and Dom off on 60 and then get Macca and Diaz off around 75-80 and that still leaves you one sub left. Gomez and Elliot to both come on second half and get good minutes and then that leaves you with Tsimikas, Danns and Clark at some point. I wonder if Mo can make the bench for this. I would love him to get 20 minutes here i dont want him coming in cold against City. I expect Mo will have to be in the pictures of full training on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance.