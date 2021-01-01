« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'  (Read 12799 times)

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm »
So much conspiracy talk from all corners of football fandom. "The league wants us relegated."

So weird. Have some ego for a club that has done fuck all for over a generation. No one thinks about Forest at all.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,282
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:29:42 pm
Imagine singing 'Sign on' etc when ya city worships some Pretty Polly warm mink tight wearing dandy prick   who had to rob from the rich to feed the fucking poor cos ya city was on its fucking arse and no one had any food

Daft c*nts :lmao
Fucking hell mate :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:56 pm
Clattenberg has spoken to the bbc in his new role at Forest.

Its fucking insane. He claims the two head injury incidents were different and only Forest should have got ball back. 🤓

Are clubs now going to have to hire a former ref to get media time for their agenda?  FFS
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:22:55 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:19:12 pm
https://dubz.co/v/p3tvwb

What the fuck is wrong with the miserable bald c*nt ffs? State of him. :lmao
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm »
We should be going very strong against Prague. We have 5 days to prepare and to rest up. I start Nunez, Dom and Endo and then we can make our subs on 60. I like something like this:

                Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Robbo
                 Endo
         Dom         Macca
Gakpo      Nunez         Diaz

I would get Nunez and Dom off on 60 and then get Macca and Diaz off around 75-80 and that still leaves you one sub left. Gomez and Elliot to both come on second half and get good minutes and then that leaves you with Tsimikas, Danns and Clark at some point. I wonder if Mo can make the bench for this. I would love him to get 20 minutes here i dont want him coming in cold against City. I expect Mo will have to be in the pictures of full training on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,174
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm »
Felt like Alisson's header that.


The match was hard work all over the pitch. How come Forest are going down?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:29:59 pm »
Still a crying shame the spectre of VAR has robbed me of a proper last minute let off.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:29:42 pm
Imagine singing 'Sign on' etc when ya city worships some Pretty Polly warm mink tight wearing dandy prick who had to rob from the rich to feed the fucking poor cos ya city was on its fucking arse and no one had any food

Daft c*nts
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha  ;D
Logged

Offline swish

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:34:02 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:26:27 pm
We should be going very strong against Prague. We have 5 days to prepare and to rest up. I start Nunez, Dom and Endo and then we can make our subs on 60. I like something like this:

                Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Robbo
                 Endo
         Dom         Macca
Gakpo      Nunez         Diaz

I would get Nunez and Dom off on 60 and then get Macca and Diaz off around 75-80 and that still leaves you one sub left. Gomez and Elliot to both come on second half and get good minutes and then that leaves you with Tsimikas, Danns and Clark at some point. I wonder if Mo can make the bench for this. I would love him to get 20 minutes here i dont want him coming in cold against City. I expect Mo will have to be in the pictures of full training on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance.

Salah will defo get minutes thursday, we really need him for City
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
Ever the pessimist, as the clock was ticking I was thinking how I couldn't believe that after everything, we'd probably end the weekend in 3rd. A bad result against city and we'd suddenly be far off the pace. Now I'm thinking if United can do us a favour tomorrow (ha, I know) then we have a huge chance to land a near fatal blow on city next weekend. It really was a big big goal.

I was sat in the living room with my 2 week old baby and the in laws. Thankfully I've mastered the silent celebration after the cup final last weekend.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:20:06 pm
So much conspiracy talk from all corners of football fandom. "The league wants us relegated."

So weird. Have some ego for a club that has done fuck all for over a generation. No one thinks about Forest at all.

I had no idea they were still a thing until we played them in October.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,098
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #691 on: Today at 08:38:39 pm »
Funny that in all the crying these pricks are doing, that nothing is being said about the studs to the head on Ibou

Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:56 pm
Clattenberg has spoken to the bbc in his new role at Forest.

Its fucking insane. He claims the two head injury incidents were different and only Forest should have got ball back. 🤓

The same Clattenburg who when accused of match fixing defended himself by saying that "all referees make mistakes". God knows why Forest are paying him, makes them look bad.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,615
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:29:42 pm
Imagine singing 'Sign on' etc when ya city worships some Pretty Polly warm mink tight wearing dandy prick who had to rob from the rich to feed the fucking poor cos ya city was on its fucking arse and no one had any food

Daft c*nts :lmao

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #694 on: Today at 08:41:24 pm »
Loved that win. Oh Darwin 😘💪

As for the forest song book, so used to their nasty abuse. Backward little Englanders with a small time mentality. Really not surprising. Pity clubs that do that but there you go. Were conditioned to it. Deep down they probably want to do choke signs too. Sad
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,479
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #695 on: Today at 08:43:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Fucking hell mate :lmao
Haha makes me laugh

Fucking bell ends

Can see how a typical conversation goes with their fans

Stranger 'Hi, my names John. I heard youre from Nottingham? Isnt that where Robin Hoods from? Bet youre very proud?'
Notts Forest Fan ' Yes, of course. Its a lovely story that encapsulates everything about the City. We're all the same etc. Helping people when they need it. Its about community, family, sticking together. To do whats right. Even if its not what the majority are saying''
Stranger 'Didnt i just hear you singing 'SIGN ON....YOULL NEVER WORK AGAIN' to Liverpool fans cos of the stereotype theyre all jobless and from a shithole? '
Notts Forest Fan 'WHY DONT YA GO SHAG A RAT IN YA TENT BEHIND THE BINS YA DOLE SCUM'
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:42 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #696 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:26:27 pm
We should be going very strong against Prague. We have 5 days to prepare and to rest up. I start Nunez, Dom and Endo and then we can make our subs on 60. I like something like this:

                Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Robbo
                 Endo
         Dom         Macca
Gakpo      Nunez         Diaz

I would get Nunez and Dom off on 60 and then get Macca and Diaz off around 75-80 and that still leaves you one sub left. Gomez and Elliot to both come on second half and get good minutes and then that leaves you with Tsimikas, Danns and Clark at some point. I wonder if Mo can make the bench for this. I would love him to get 20 minutes here i dont want him coming in cold against City. I expect Mo will have to be in the pictures of full training on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance.

No way well go that strong especially after the amount of games weve just played. Bradley Mac Callister Diaz and VVD should all be wrapped up for the city game. We can turn it round at anfield if needed in the second leg if we need to go strong then.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,335
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:52:01 pm »
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,544
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:52:47 pm »
Social media is very angry with our goal and result today. Its glorious
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #699 on: Today at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:38:39 pm
Funny that in all the crying these pricks are doing, that nothing is being said about the studs to the head on Ibou


Fuckinghell. I take it VAR looked at it and rightly gave a red card?
Oh no wait, LiVARpool and all that.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #700 on: Today at 09:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:52:47 pm
Social media is very angry with our goal and result today. Its glorious
I can really really imagine.
I'm so glad I'm not a twitter person or an observer of other such places.
Fuck that.
The short hours of your day are not worth it on such horrendous shite.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,968
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm »
Well done the Super Unbearable Reds.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #702 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:00:27 pm
I can really really imagine.
I'm so glad I'm not a twitter person or an observer of other such places.
Fuck that.
The short hours of your day are not worth it on such horrendous shite.

Couldnt think of anything worse than seeking out anyones opinion after our games other than our own team or fans.
Logged

Online nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #703 on: Today at 09:13:48 pm »
How did we do it so late and keep going with all these tired and only just back from injury players ?

I would love

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Tsimikas
Grav Endo Clark
Harvey Danns Gakpo

With Salah and Dom coming on for Endo and Danns at half time against Prague

That way all our cotton wool players get rested and all our need more minutes players get more time

Not sure if grav will be back

I think vvd Mac Nunez diaz go nowhere near that match

Vvd and any of the 3CBs is ok. We beat them with Gomez alongside him last season

I think Gomez and Robertson start against city , especially given its a must not lose not a must win






Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:56 pm
Clattenberg has spoken to the bbc in his new role at Forest.

Its fucking insane. He claims the two head injury incidents were different and only Forest should have got ball back. 🤓

Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.

I know people will dismiss it as conspiracist, but this stuff really feels like there's an agenda against us sometimes.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,216
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:43:11 pm
Haha makes me laugh

Fucking bell ends

Can see how a typical conversation goes with their fans

Stranger 'Hi, my names John. I heard youre from Nottingham? Isnt that where Robin Hoods from? Bet youre very proud?'
Notts Forest Fan ' Yes, of course. Its a lovely story that encapsulates everything about the City. We're all the same etc. Helping people when they need it. Its about community, family, sticking together. To do whats right. Even if its not what the majority are saying''
Stranger 'Didnt i just hear you singing 'SIGN ON....YOULL NEVER WORK AGAIN' to Liverpool fans cos of the stereotype theyre all jobless and from a shithole? '
Notts Forest Fan 'WHY DONT YA GO SHAG A RAT IN YA TENT BEHIND THE BINS YA DOLE SCUM'

The last time I was in Nottingham was when my missus lived there. I went to the shop for some food and I couldn't find any foil. I asked them at the till and they said "sorry, ran out, but we have kitkats" ... Me: "How can I cook a chicken with a kitkat wrapper, i don't need it for smack!?".
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,192
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:19:38 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:14:43 pm
Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.

I know people will dismiss it as conspiracist, but this stuff really feels like there's an agenda against us sometimes.

Manchester Guardian.

Whenever anything goes our away it's a shitstorm. Everyone just hates our guts in this league/country.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:21:33 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:14:43 pm
Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.

I know people will dismiss it as conspiracist, but this stuff really feels like there's an agenda against us sometimes.

Take a look at image from Dim Glas it is a clear foul if not red card on Konate nothing said bout it yet.

Want to start calling cheats out for sitting down and time wasting but ppl seem ok with it.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm »
WOW

Jurgen in the press conference after the game mentions

The shit Andy Carroll chant

He says that he gets what it means and he also hinted that Darwin does too


Those thick fans should keep chanting their wank chant as Darwin will keep scoring
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:14:43 pm
Fuck off. Honestly fuck off.

The Guardian has this as their top football story as well.

It was a mistake to give us the ball for sure, but it hardly led straight to the goal. And the incident where they were mistakenly given the ball was way worse as it was a far more dangerous attack for us.

I know people will dismiss it as conspiracist, but this stuff really feels like there's an agenda against us sometimes.

Headline on the Guardian is insane. Aside from the literal PGMOL fuck up I can't recall them ever putting a headline like that for anyone else. It's ridiculous. No mention of the time-wasting. The article actually mentions the other incidents but the framing of that headline is so ludicrously biased.

Imagine if they had used their headlines to mention the absolute scandalous financial doping of a certain side over the last few years, an issue with genuine serious impact on the game.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • Sound
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm »
What the fuck is this whole Clattenburg being Forest's referee analyst, when did this become a thing like?
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm »
Looks like a fuck up from Tierney. He looks away from the ball towards Konate and one of ours pinches the ball off Hudson. Tierney then thinks possession was ours. Its a pretty small error only highlighted because we scored after. And that was a full 2 mins later. They can moan but they should be more upset they couldnt see a game out in the 98th minute.
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
This is the main issue. It's not like a VAR decision went against them, or we cheated in some way and scored right after. It was 2 mins later after the ball had gone out of play. Imagine this headline for anyone else? Manchester Guardian indeed.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:29:30 pm »
What a great win, jesus we're getting spoiled folks. magic moment central it is around here these days :)
See what time wasting gets you... two yellow cards, and the time added on anyway so Nunez the bloody legend can slap the heads off you and your crap songs..and your owner can make a show of himself  (imagine klopp did that-public execution)
So sweet ....
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #714 on: Today at 09:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 09:27:07 pm
Looks like a fuck up from Tierney. He looks away from the ball towards Konate and one of ours pinches the ball off Hudson. Tierney then thinks possession was ours. Its a pretty small error only highlighted because we scored after. And that was a full 2 mins later. They can moan but they should be more upset they couldnt see a game out in the 98th minute.

Where was the VAR check for high boot ??? Never heard it on match.

The fat owner was on pitch too I bet no mention of that either.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
Re: PL : Forest 0 v Liverpool 1 Nunez 98'
« Reply #715 on: Today at 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:00:31 pm
Time for us to take ourselves off and form a new league that has nothing to do with the so-called big teams.


Yes Lad its called The Championship

Hopefully their wish is granted by a points deduction
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 