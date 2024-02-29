« previous next »
PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: Corkboy on February 29, 2024, 02:20:08 pm
Must win. Tricky away fixture. Threadbare squad. We need to keep momentum in this, our manager's swansong season. Forest, hovering just above the drop zone, are desperate for points.

Alright, I've gotten the cliches out of the way, now settle in while I tell you the tale of one Vivian Alexander Anderson.

Forest, for our more youthful members or those recently come to the sport, were something of a phenomenon in the late 1970s. Under the guidance of Brian Clough, their irascible, pigheaded, alcoholic showman of a manager, they won the European Cup in 1979 and then remarkably did it again the year after. That was the competition that would become the Champions League, the premier European battleground. You may recall we won it a few times around then.

Key to their success was Viv Anderson, a young black English defender who had signed as an apprentice just before Clough arrived. The new manager recognised talent and Anderson became a regular at a time when black players were not regular. He was greeted with bananas and other fruit during a warm up before one game. Clough apparently told him to go back out there and get him two pears and a banana. He also told him You let people like that dictate to you, youre not going to make it as a footballer. Were going to pick somebody else. Not too many safe spaces back then.

Anderson was picked for England in 1978 and went on to play thirty times for his country. There is some argument but most people seem to accept that he was the first black player to play for England in a senior game, albeit a friendly. On his debut, he got personal telegrams from the Queen and Elton John. Folks, you have no idea what a big deal this was, in an era where there were maybe a dozen black players in the top division. It seems ridiculous from our modern balcony but England then, and by extension English football, was a white dominated place, and one where other colour folks were generally thought of as somewhat undesirable or suspect. I imagine the rest of Europe was little different. Liverpool wouldn't field their first black player, Howard Gayle, until 1980.

I remember the attitudes, they're lazy, they don't get tactics, they don't like it in the bad weather and the likes of Viv Anderson and Laurie Cunningham and Cyrille Regis and a few others just...got on with it. Think of how it must have felt for a young black or brown kid at the time, to see someone like them on tv, playing for England, getting telegrams from the Queen, the feeling of being proud and validated and seen. I could do that. I could be a footballer, because Viv Anderson is brilliant and he looks like me. Anderson, in turn, had his own inspiration. There was only ever one black face on the television playing football  a lad called Clyde Best at West Ham in the 1960s. Every time Match of the Day came on, Clyde Best would be there. I thought yes, I could be like him.

Anderson was a fine player. Elegant, rangy, tough tackling and a scorer of some thumping goals. He was on the PFA Team of the Year twice, at right back. He was Alex Ferguson's first signing when he got the United job and we won't hold that against him. But he will be mostly remembered for the colour of his skin. That's the fate of people who push boundaries. They become known for the boundary, instead of the person they were. Well, he's still with us, leading a quiet and hopefully happy life in some leafy suburb somewhere so if by any chance this makes it there, here's to you, Mr Anderson.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
0 underway at the city ground
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Leon Osman doing my head in already
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Origi seems to be playing on the right of the Forest attack.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Its really early but we are looking very sharp
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
My stream is dodgy bear with me!
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
7 so odd to see Origi against us I have to say

A bright start but not much goalmouth action
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Virgil was down early from an elbow, and Ive seen a couple of crosses from us thats it

Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:09:43 pm
Virgil was down early from an elbow, and Ive seen a couple of crosses from us thats it


look for a Peacock stream if you can
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:10:35 pm
look for a Peacock stream if you can
Persian Sport seems a winner right now - who knew?!
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
10 not much of anything at either end right now.  Still a battle for control of the game
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:11:40 pm
Persian Sport seems a winner right now - who knew?!
those good old Iranians
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
11 free kick out inthe right for Forest, its a dangerous ball in but Kelleher claims well
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Robbo and Diaz not quite in sync with each other yet. Couple of through balls that have gone awry
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
I'm about 90 seconds behind Tepid but it's stable so not going to change for the moment
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
13. Forest player down in our area after a collision with Konate as he headed clear

Back under way now.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
14 Forest break and Origi shoots just wide from the edge of the area. Keeper had it covered though
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
NO DIVOCK thats too close
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Over to Duuva for hopefully some action!
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:14:49 pm
13. Forest player down in our area after a collision with Konate as he headed clear

Back under way now.
holding his face after getting the merest of touches to the back of his head
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Good shot by Origi but he skews it past the post. Kelleher looked like he had it covered had it been on target but one can never be sure.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:16:05 pm
NO DIVOCK thats too close

He fooled Robbo there.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
15 Thought we got a corner with Clark and Neco challenging but its a GK
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
16 Good move, side to side Robbo plays it to Diaz edge of the area - deflected wide for a corner
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Origi is playing really deep for them.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:17:30 pm
15 Thought we got a corner with Clark and Neco challenging but its a GK
It was a corner, the ref missed it.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
17 corner cleared but we regain possession Clark crosses across the box its put behind but a GK is given
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
19 Great cross by Robbo GK and defender panic but get it away
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Whooof - so close. If Murillo misses that then Cody buries it. Brilliant ball in by Robbo
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
We need to get balls into the box they have conceded quite a few goals that way.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Signs were beginning to gain a foothold with nice link ups down the left with Robbo, Clark and Diaz but no real chances yet
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Great save by Kelleher
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Alisson who?  Thats a top level save.
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
22 great move from Harvey and Clark down the left cross is met but not steered goalward then Forest are clear - great stop by Kelleher
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
23 Clark with a curling effort from the edge of the box just over
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:24:49 pm
22 great move from Harvey and Clark down the left cross is met but not steered goalward then Forest are clear - great stop by Kelleher
A VAR line might have ruled it offside but a superb save nonetheless
Re: PL : Forest v Liverpool
25 Bradley plays Diaz in, out for a corner to us
