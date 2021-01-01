The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.
My best guess is:
Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns
If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.
Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.
Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.