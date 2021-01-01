« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm  (Read 9723 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:15:32 am »
The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.

My best guess is:

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.

Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.

Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:41 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Theres still loads of options even with a shit ton of injuries.

Danns could even start up top for the first 45/60 if Nunez only makes the bench.

This always felt it would be the hardest game left in the PL before City.

Dom / his Team have just posted on his Insta story so that should mean some involvement.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:04 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,188
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:15:32 am
The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.

My best guess is:

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.

Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Danns and Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.

Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.

No chance that Szobozslai starts. Doibt Nunez starts either.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:35:11 am
most of the times we have played them recently they have had a go. I think they will be encouraged by our injuries as well.

Think this will be tough but hopefully we can do enough. Not sure who is fit for this either. Could do with Nunez's pace for this. Would give Danns another crack as well.

Just need to get through games at the moment and hope we don't get any further injuries.

Great OP btw.

We've played them under Cooper though.

Nuno is very much sit back and hit them on the break.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:43 am
We've played them under Cooper though.

Nuno is very much sit back and hit them on the break.

They are super quick up too too.

Maybe set up similar to Wolves when we played them away ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:22 am
No chance that Szobozslai starts. Doibt Nunez starts either.

Sorry have I missed something. Whys there no chance?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:55:53 am
Sorry have I missed something. Whys there no chance?

We are probably being cautious with him given the fact hes been out a month.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:57:10 am
We are probably being cautious with him given the fact hes been out a month.

Yeah dont expect him to get 90, but can see him getting 45 from the start.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,896
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:11:14 am »
All these teams, like Forest, Luton or Leeds - when they come back up to the top flight after a length absence, I've often thought to myself "this is great! It's good to see some of the classic clubs back in the Premier League".

Then I hear about their fans rolling out the scummiest, dirtiest bs that passes for chants, and I remember when I was glad to see the back of them. And people accuse Liverpool of being stuck in the fucking 80s!

I'll take a good solid win, as I doubt we have the squad depth for much else. Oh, and please - no more fucking injuries, especially the ones that aren't deemed to be fouls!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:20:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:11:14 am
All these teams, like Forest, Luton or Leeds - when they come back up to the top flight after a length absence, I've often thought to myself "this is great! It's good to see some of the classic clubs back in the Premier League".

Then I hear about their fans rolling out the scummiest, dirtiest bs that passes for chants, and I remember when I was glad to see the back of them. And people accuse Liverpool of being stuck in the fucking 80s!

I'll take a good solid win, as I doubt we have the squad depth for much else. Oh, and please - no more fucking injuries, especially the ones that aren't deemed to be fouls!

Some of the comments on the Forest forum are just awful. Hope we smash them.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
I once met Viv Anderson and Phil Neal in a bar in Kuala Lumpur, really nice humble blokes who were taken aback that I recognised them, given my youthful good looks. 
I took them onto a few other places and gave them a mini tour of the cities nightlife

When I faced timed my girlfriend to tell her Im with Liverpool most decorated player it was a moment ill never forget


Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:43:51 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:00:53 am
Yeah dont expect him to get 90, but can see him getting 45 from the start.

I would rather he started and we try to get the match won.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:43:51 am
I would rather he started and we try to get the match won.
Klopp more likely  to protect them and play only if necessary or to give them minutes at the end
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:26:15 am
I once met Viv Anderson and Phil Neal in a bar in Kuala Lumpur, really nice humble blokes who were taken aback that I recognised them, given my youthful good looks. 
I took them onto a few other places and gave them a mini tour of the cities nightlife

When I faced timed my girlfriend to tell her Im with Liverpool most decorated player it was a moment ill never forget



Thats brilliant. What a great night that must have been
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,825
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm »
looking forward to a rematch of that titanic Konate-Awoyini battle. I remember after that game some people were mad at konate for "struggling" against him, completely oblivious to what they had just witnessed. Classic unstoppable force/unmovable object matchup.

these are not complete shit and at home and have that Tiawo punchers chance to score so i am wary given our threadbare nature. if we can get past this it'll be great and still another miracle result in a row.

Lets just rack those points. 0 shits given what it looks like.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,886
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:09:12 pm
Klopp more likely  to protect them and play only if necessary or to give them minutes at the end

Depends on the severity of the injuries.

No reason why Nunez can't play if he just had tightness.

I can understand being more cautious with Dom but you don't want to be chasing the match against Forest due to their pace on break.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 