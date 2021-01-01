The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.



My best guess is:



Kelleher

Bradley

Gomez

Konate

Van Dijk

Mac Allister

Szoboszlai

Gakpo

Elliott

Diaz

Nunez



Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns



If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.



Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.



Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.