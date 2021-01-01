« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm  (Read 8995 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:15:32 am »
The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.

My best guess is:

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.

Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Danns and Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.

Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,881
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Theres still loads of options even with a shit ton of injuries.

Danns could even start up top for the first 45/60 if Nunez only makes the bench.

This always felt it would be the hardest game left in the PL before City.

Dom / his Team have just posted on his Insta story so that should mean some involvement.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:04 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,188
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:15:32 am
The tricky selection for this one is left side of midfield if Endo isnt back, to free up Macca for that slot. Could be another one where Gakpo is asked to drop in.

My best guess is:

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

If Endos fit enough to start than I can see Szoboszlai relegated to the bench with Elliott dropping back into midfield and Gakpo put on the left with Diaz from the right.

Could potentially see alternatives with Bradley shifted up to right wing and Tsimikas or Robbo starting. Also a scenario where Nunez and Szobo only make the bench with no Endo in which case Danns and Clark might start in midfield with Cody up top, Diaz off the left, Bradley off the right, Elliott in the middle.

Cant see Gomez being used at 6 again but that option is there, pushing Mac Allister to the left side of the midfield.

No chance that Szobozslai starts. Doibt Nunez starts either.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,179
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:35:11 am
most of the times we have played them recently they have had a go. I think they will be encouraged by our injuries as well.

Think this will be tough but hopefully we can do enough. Not sure who is fit for this either. Could do with Nunez's pace for this. Would give Danns another crack as well.

Just need to get through games at the moment and hope we don't get any further injuries.

Great OP btw.

We've played them under Cooper though.

Nuno is very much sit back and hit them on the break.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,881
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:43 am
We've played them under Cooper though.

Nuno is very much sit back and hit them on the break.

They are super quick up too too.

Maybe set up similar to Wolves when we played them away ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 