This has to be one of the most predictable games in terms of how it's likely to play out over the 90, simply because Nuno is that predictable in how he sets his teams up.From memory he set some kind of record when he was at Wolves for games being scoreless in 1st halves.I thought Brentford was going to be a really tough away game but they went at us from the off and it played ever so nicely into our hands. Zero chance Forest play anywhere near as open and adventurous. This will be 0-0 for a long time and will require absolute patience and the team sticking together for us to come away with all 3 pts.Looking at our history at Forest I fear that won't happen. I have no idea why but it is a ground that has a long standing history of being very unkind to us.Our record at their ground in the last 10 league fixtures reads as follows (most recent first)...WTF!?The last time we won at their ground was 13 fixtures ago in 1984. So in other words this needs to be a best ever Liverpool team to get the win.I don't see it. I think a draw is almost a certainty here, particularly if we are still without the likes of Salah and Nunez et al. This will truly require something special to win this game, but this season does have a certain magical feel to it that might just lead to another backs to the wall memorable win, so I'm eager to tune in and find out.Score prediction -(I literally think all options are open here for the above reasons)