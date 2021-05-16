« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm  (Read 3023 times)

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:03:23 pm »
Gakpo needs a rest Danns looks capable of filling in up front alongside Diaz and one of Elliot, Nunez or Salah
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,868
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm »
Paul Fucking Tierney. :lmao

He reffed us six games ago. January 31st. Four and a half weeks ago. What the Absolute Fuck?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,220
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm
The good news is that the assistant VAR is miles away and won't get a chance to assault one of our players on the pitch.

Every cloud.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm »
Our defence is in good shape...
Everything else is not down to the referee

However, we are good enough to beat them, we are high on confidence within the squad anyway - and there's a couple of kids who have proven they can do a job too so am sure we will do everything we can to win.

I am just hoping thats how things turn out as Forest need the 3 points too and can be a tricky away fixture as it has proved for others.

Really hope Salah/Nunez/Dom can play some part in this, if only just to be on the path towards starting against City.

We've overcome some hurdles of late - lets get this win in the bag and hopefully players will start becoming available again!

PS anyone know if Forest were full strength last night or close to it?
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm
Paul Fucking Tierney. :lmao

He reffed us six games ago. January 31st. Four and a half weeks ago. What the Absolute Fuck?

seriously? are the PGMOL just taking the piss at this stage?
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:19:40 pm
Alright, let me know if you ever get around to reading the rest of it.
::)
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:17:35 pm »
What a fantastic op. Brilliant perspective to write from.

Be my first trip to Forest in a while. I loved that walk to the ground from the station over the bridge to the ground. Iirc my first trip was as a kid in 1965, I only remember as we parked by Trent Bridge Cricket ground. I must have been about 4. ;D

I remember vividly the trips from 77 on. That period was hard work,on and off the pitch, crossing that bridge on the way back was done with  trepidatious steps.

Should be a bit easier this time, again, on and off the pitch.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm »
Just finished the OP, excellent stuff! well done
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm »
october 2022

no forwards on the bench against forest

shows you how much progress danns and koumas have made

bobby clarke who was on the bench that day aswell
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:04:42 pm »
Kelleher
Robbo
VVD
Ibou
Gomez
Macca
Harvey
Clark
Diaz
Gakpo
Bradley

Endo comes in for Clark if hes fit. Tsimi for Robbo if hes unavailable. Cant see any other options. Maybe Danns starts but unlikely.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm »
Not getting these team sheets with Bradley as a forward?
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
Not getting these team sheets with Bradley as a forward?
It's how the BBC had us lined up for Wednesday as well.  Gomez at right back, Harvey in midfield and Bradley as the right sided forward.

They actually lined up as Bradley at right back, Gomez as the #6 and Elliott as the right sided forward.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm »
This has to be one of the most predictable games in terms of how it's likely to play out over the 90, simply because Nuno is that predictable in how he sets his teams up.

From memory he set some kind of record when he was at Wolves for games being scoreless in 1st halves. 

I thought Brentford was going to be a really tough away game but they went at us from the off and it played ever so nicely into our hands.  Zero chance Forest play anywhere near as open and adventurous.  This will be 0-0 for a long time and will require absolute patience and the team sticking together for us to come away with all 3 pts.

Looking at our history at Forest I fear that won't happen.  I have no idea why but it is a ground that has a long standing history of being very unkind to us. 

Our record at their ground in the last 10 league fixtures reads as follows (most recent first)...

LDDLDLLDLL  :o

WTF!?

The last time we won at their ground was 13 fixtures ago in 1984.  So in other words this needs to be a best ever Liverpool team to get the win.

I don't see it.  I think a draw is almost a certainty here, particularly if we are still without the likes of Salah and Nunez et al.  This will truly require something special to win this game, but this season does have a certain magical feel to it that might just lead to another backs to the wall memorable win, so I'm eager to tune in and find out.

Score prediction - ??? (I literally think all options are open here for the above reasons)

Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
Not getting these team sheets with Bradley as a forward?
The slot were missing is wide right, no Salah or Doak. Its not unfathomable that he goes higher up.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm »
Loved the OP. Thank you!

We know the lineup will be threadbare in regards to our starting 11. Can we get enough players fit in time to anchor the youngsters will be key and then navigating safely through the first 20-30 min. Just like what we've seen such much this season, the opposition will think there's spaces behind they can exploit and will aim to do so when their energy is high. Just like with Southhampton the boys will have to cope and not panic if our play isn't clicking from the start. Klopp mentioned how crap our press was on Wed in the first 30 min. Hopefully we'll see some improvement there. Also, I'm hoping Cody will be less leggy and more relaxed in front of goal. We really need him to shine right now. Overall I'm super excited, and of course nervous to see how this beautiful story continues to unfold on Sat. As ever we'll need some luck, Jurgen's leadership, our traveling kop and of course Joe Gomez to be the greatest squad player in the history of football.

Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Forest put in a mammoth shift in the cup.  Some tired legs there, and we should take advantage of this. 2-0 to The Reds.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,147
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
Forest put in a mammoth shift in the cup.  Some tired legs there, and we should take advantage of this. 2-0 to The Reds.

Our legs are no less tired....120 Sunday, 90 Wednesday, and again Saturday.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Relatively key game this, given the slender lead over city, ahead of next weeks game with city.  Not helped by the ongoing injury situation.  A poor result here probably sees city take top spot ahead of next weeks game (assuming Utd roll over for city on Sunday), whereas retaining the slender lead puts pressure on city to win at Anfield next week.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm
Relatively key game this, given the slender lead over city, ahead of next weeks game with city.  Not helped by the ongoing injury situation.  A poor result here probably sees city take top spot ahead of next weeks game (assuming Utd roll over for city on Sunday), whereas retaining the slender lead puts pressure on city to win at Anfield next week.

Arsenal will be the big winners IMO.  6 pts guaranteed..
Logged

Online Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
Going to a ground we haven't won at in 30 years in a "must win game" with half our senior players out injured in Jurgen's final season just kinda feels expected if you know what I mean? This is the bus we're onone improbable test after another. Maybe the wheels will eventually come off the weekend, or perhaps the combined talent, spirt, and support of this club will see us through once more.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm »
Awoniyi is criminally underrated

This is tough

But you know what , we will be better resourced than we were against Chelsea

We have young players who are now more experienced and confident

And some of our injured lot will come back

Do not be surprised to see

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac
Dom
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Gakpo Elliott Bradley must be knackered and the kids didnt start against Chelsea . The big big games are what the returning senior players will be saved for. Sparta Prague will see the return of the kids
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
Awoniyi is criminally underrated

This is tough

But you know what , we will be better resourced than we were against Chelsea

We have young players who are now more experienced and confident

And some of our injured lot will come back

Do not be surprised to see

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac
Dom
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Gakpo Elliott Bradley must be knackered and the kids didnt start against Chelsea . The big big games are what the returning senior players will be saved for. Sparta Prague will see the return of the kids

I'll be highly surprised and delighted if we field that side
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
Going to a ground we haven't won at in 30 years in a "must win game" with half our senior players out injured in Jurgen's final season just kinda feels expected if you know what I mean? This is the bus we're onone improbable test after another. Maybe the wheels will eventually come off the weekend, or perhaps the combined talent, spirt, and support of this club will see us through once more.

We did win there two years ago. FA Cup tie I know, but we shouldnt let that league record hold too much sway.
Logged

Offline jj2005

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:19:54 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:46:18 pm
We've actually got a very poor record at The City Ground - granted we've not visited too many times in the last few years, but we havent won there since 1984 in the league (I think that's right?)

I'd go as strong as possible, take the young players out of the limelight for this one.

Hopefully Nunez & Salah can play some part, at the very least I'd hope to see one of them start the game.

0-1

That's 13 consecutive league games without a win. There can't be too many grounds where Liverpool have had such a bad record.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
At this point I just hope we get more goals than injuries to be honest.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:40:28 am »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 12:19:54 am
That's 13 consecutive league games without a win. There can't be too many grounds where Liverpool have had such a bad record.

It's indeed a crazy stat, but before people start flinging themselves off elevations, a little context.

The majority of those results occurred in the late 80's and into the 90's when the club started to experience a decline/plateau and no longer ruled Europe / the world, while last year's loss should need no real explanation given the overall disappointment of that season. 

For the uninitiated, Forest were once a very good side so naturally the further back you go the more favorable their results become. 

This side is toiling above relegation and we are top of the table.  If we each field teams that reflect our respective positions - more us than them - we should have no fear of coming away with all 3 pts.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:43:13 am »
Thoughtful piece CB. Viv was a cracking player. Tough tackling, won the lot with forest.  A hero and trailblazer to all that followed

 
Logged

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:14:48 am »
Wonderful op, thanks Corkboy.  Our rivalry with Forest between 77-80 is probably best compared with ours with City now, except they were the young upstarts managed by an arrogant disruptor and basically played negative football,  especially when they came to Anfield.

Trips there were always hairy, mainly because we battered them after an European tie at Anfield and they wouldnt come for about 5 years. They were always looking for revenge.
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:19:22 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Really thought and memory provoking op thanks Corkboy. Terraces in the 70s reflected much of the worst of views on race and so Viv and other pioneers had a lot to contend with as well as establishment barriers. He was a good player and interviewed well but I lost warmth when he joined the Manxs (didnt like Forest much either them mind but mainly aimed my dislike at Clough!).
Regarding the match, they really are coming thick and fast. News from Kirkby and the players rested on Wednesday make it seem like we have a chance of playing a stronger side so Presser will be interesting . I personally think we see one of Nunez or Salah start and the other on the bench. Dom could do either.
We need to assert control asap, not let them play through our midfield and be clinical. I predict a narrow, hard earned win. Their Nuno bounce seems to have gone low quite quickly so getting ahead before half time will be significant.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 