Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March  (Read 16417 times)

Thierry Henry likes Inzaghi, the inter manager. Interesting. Not someone on my radar.
When Arteta goes to BArca, he's your man then?
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:44:43 pm
Fair play to Arsenal they are relentless at the moment.  Near on the same starting 11 though.  I can't believe they've been able to do that for so long.

I think they look formidable and credit where it's due, but it's fucking absurd the luck they've had with injuries and suspensions. White, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Martinelli have missed a COMBINED 7 games this season - that's 8 of their best 11. Salah alone has missed 6. Only Jesus and Zinchenko from their best 11 have had meaningful spells on the sidelines, and for all the noise Arsenal fans make about it, Zinchenko has missed less than half the games Robertson has for us, and Jesus has missed the same number of games as Jota and only 2 more than Salah. Even their back up players have stayed fit - Jorginho and Trossard have missed a game each all season.

They've been able to field their first choice line up in 11 games this season, or were only missing one in another 11 games - 22 of their 27 games they've been able to name near enough a perfect line-up. The comparable figures for us are 2 and 6. The worst they've had it was missing 3 of their first eleven, and only for a single match - in our last 4 games alone we've been missing 4, 3, 6, and 4 players who would ordinarily start for us. And this is being generous and not including Jota, our joint 2nd top scorer only behind Salah, as one of our starters (on the basis Diaz has played more games).

Which is not to necessarily downplay how good they've been - they have. But I don't believe for one second they'd be able to keep up with us or City with a comparable injury list - there's a healthy dose of luck involved in their title charge. All the more frustration for us really I suppose.

Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 08:36:47 pm
Theyve built confidence by having an easy run against the leagues dross, and beating us when we stunk the place out. Made all the more easy by having a light fixture list and a fully fit starting 11. I fully expect them to revert to type.
yep and we pretty much gifted them the win by an uncharacteristic cock up by Virgil and Ali
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
yep and we pretty much gifted them the win by an uncharacteristic cock up by Virgil and Ali

We did but we were not good in that game at all. We could barely get the ball into any meaningful positions and could not play out of their press.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm
We did but we were not good in that game at all. We could barely get the ball into any meaningful positions and could not play out of their press.


Our squad was in tatters due to injuries and the international cups. Take Rice, Saka, and Martinelli out of their side. Doubt it goes the way it did.
Arsenal has had a pretty great bill of health for a long time now. Two points adrift.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 12:13:49 am

Our squad was in tatters due to injuries and the international cups. Take Rice, Saka, and Martinelli out of their side. Doubt it goes the way it did.
Arsenal has had a pretty great bill of health for a long time now. Two points adrift.

We were definitely missing a few - Nunez started on the bench and Salah was in the AFCON / injured phase.

Where we were hurt was midfield - Gravenberch wasn't ready for that game (endo was at the Asia Cup)

The other area that hurt us was Bradley having to miss the game due to his father's death and playing an unfit Trent.

We had a decent enough team available - but the whole feel of the game wasn't right.

The biggest culprit was that was our 8th game in the new year - and Arsenal's 4th. Also our 3rd game that week.

We looked tired and played like it too.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
I think they look formidable and credit where it's due, but it's fucking absurd the luck they've had with injuries and suspensions. White, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Martinelli have missed a COMBINED 7 games this season - that's 8 of their best 11. Salah alone has missed 6. Only Jesus and Zinchenko from their best 11 have had meaningful spells on the sidelines, and for all the noise Arsenal fans make about it, Zinchenko has missed less than half the games Robertson has for us, and Jesus has missed the same number of games as Jota and only 2 more than Salah. Even their back up players have stayed fit - Jorginho and Trossard have missed a game each all season.

They've been able to field their first choice line up in 11 games this season, or were only missing one in another 11 games - 22 of their 27 games they've been able to name near enough a perfect line-up. The comparable figures for us are 2 and 6. The worst they've had it was missing 3 of their first eleven, and only for a single match - in our last 4 games alone we've been missing 4, 3, 6, and 4 players who would ordinarily start for us. And this is being generous and not including Jota, our joint 2nd top scorer only behind Salah, as one of our starters (on the basis Diaz has played more games).

Which is not to necessarily downplay how good they've been - they have. But I don't believe for one second they'd be able to keep up with us or City with a comparable injury list - there's a healthy dose of luck involved in their title charge. All the more frustration for us really I suppose.

Didnt they sack their medical team a couple years ago?
