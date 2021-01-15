Fair play to Arsenal they are relentless at the moment. Near on the same starting 11 though. I can't believe they've been able to do that for so long.



absurd

I think they look formidable and credit where it's due, but it's fuckingthe luck they've had with injuries and suspensions. White, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Martinelli have missed a COMBINED 7 games this season - that's 8 of their best 11. Salah alone has missed 6. Only Jesus and Zinchenko from their best 11 have had meaningful spells on the sidelines, and for all the noise Arsenal fans make about it, Zinchenko has missed less than half the games Robertson has for us, and Jesus has missed the same number of games as Jota and only 2 more than Salah. Even their back up players have stayed fit - Jorginho and Trossard have missed a game each all season.They've been able to field their first choice line up in 11 games this season, or were only missing one in another 11 games - 22 of their 27 games they've been able to name near enough a perfect line-up. The comparable figures for us are 2 and 6. The worst they've had it was missing 3 of their first eleven, and only for a single match - in our last 4 games alone we've been missing 4, 3, 6, and 4 players who would ordinarily start for us. And this is being generous and not including Jota, our joint 2nd top scorer only behind Salah, as one of our starters (on the basis Diaz has played more games).Which is not to necessarily downplay how good they've been - they have. But I don't believe for one second they'd be able to keep up with us or City with a comparable injury list - there's a healthy dose of luck involved in their title charge. All the more frustration for us really I suppose.