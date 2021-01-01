« previous next »
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:33:22 pm
Exactly.

The one test they have had since the mid season they passed pretty easily. They look a very different side to the one that limped into that break. Very impressive form.
Online 6BigCups

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 08:36:47 pm »
Theyve built confidence by having an easy run against the leagues dross, and beating us when we stunk the place out. Made all the more easy by having a light fixture list and a fully fit starting 11. I fully expect them to revert to type.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm »
Can someone make their league form make sense in context with their loss to Porto?

Did they called for a load of fouls in that game or something? I feel like they get a fair rub of the green from the refs with their aggressive pressing at times.

This is the end of their cup cake run. Gets loads tougher after this.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:35:36 pm
They're playing well but I'll take major notice when they do something in the proper tough aways. As it is they've got 2 points from Anfield, Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle and in the middle of this "remarkable" run they were absolutely shit in Porto, created fuck all and were deservedly beaten, another away day flop. That'll have to change if they are to achieve anything, we'll see if they can do it, I'm not the slightest bit convinced.
It's funny. One trophy in the bag already but "people would be salivating if it was us" :D

It's not easy to compete on all fronts. You have to be more pragmatic.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm »
Well get our chance to stat pad against these next month - just have to make sure we make the most of it too
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:38:03 pm »
Whats the point in deploying their corner routines at 4-0? Save them for the weekend
Online Air Jota

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
If they win every remaining game, then fair play to them but that would eclipse any run from City or ourselves in recent years.

Online Haggis36

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 08:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:20 pm
They wont be favourites away to City or Spurs.

City no, but they're plenty capable of winning that one. I'd be surprised if the bookies don't have them as favourites to beat Spurs - Spurs are a bit like Chelsea in that you never know what side are going to turn up on the day, and they're capable of playing the spoiler against better teams, but ultimately there's a pretty big gap between the two sides. Arsenal won there handily last year.
Online 6BigCups

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 08:36:23 pm
The one test they have had since the mid season they passed pretty easily. They look a very different side to the one that limped into that break. Very impressive form.

Yes, one test when we were a shadow of ourselves. Even then it took a howler by VVD.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:39:22 pm »
This is topping when Guardiola's Barca beat Real 5-0.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:38:29 pm
City no, but they're plenty capable of winning that one. I'd be surprised if the bookies don't have them as favourites to beat Spurs - Spurs are a bit like Chelsea in that you never know what side are going to turn up on the day, and they're capable of playing the spoiler against better teams, but ultimately there's a pretty big gap between the two sides. Arsenal won there handily last year.

Arsenal went to City last year and got hammered 4-1
Online MJD-L4

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:39:55 pm »
Just turned it on with the faint hope that SU could do something.

Lol.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:39:56 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:37:01 pm
Can someone make their league form make sense in context with their loss to Porto?

Did they called for a load of fouls in that game or something? I feel like they get a fair rub of the green from the refs with their aggressive pressing at times.

This is the end of their cup cake run. Gets loads tougher after this.

PL teams seem to play into their hands, or maybe they just didn't play their usual fast way from the start at Porto (not watched a minute of the CL this season).

Arteta has looked at what's worked for City. 
Online Air Jota

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:37:01 pm
Can someone make their league form make sense in context with their loss to Porto?

Did they called for a load of fouls in that game or something? I feel like they get a fair rub of the green from the refs with their aggressive pressing at times.

This is the end of their cup cake run. Gets loads tougher after this.

apart from.playing us since january, theyve played Palace,Forest,West Ham,Burnley,Newcastle since the turn of the year leading up to this. They have Brentford next.

Online ValiantInstance

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 08:40:19 pm »
One thing about Arsenal under Arteta is they're a very streaky team. Once they have a bad result it usually ends up being 2 or 3 in a row. Also works the other way with a winning streak though.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 08:40:29 pm »
Fucking laughable!
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 08:40:39 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:39:55 pm
Just turned it on with the faint hope that SU could do something.

Lol.

I just wanted them to keep the score down. Fat chance
Online andy07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
And then it was 5..
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 08:41:14 pm »

Sheffield United 0 - [5] Arsenal; Declan Rice 39‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/nk7221
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm »
I bet on 0-5 but should have gone higher 😂
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 08:41:22 pm »
You can add +1 point to Arsenal's tally because their GD is going to be far superior to both ours and City's.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
I did say this is a waste of everyone's time.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm »
You can always rely on the Blades to put up a fight.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm »
Hope the refs got a decent butty ready for half time
Online 6BigCups

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 08:40:12 pm
apart from.playing us since january, theyve played Palace,Forest,West Ham,Burnley,Newcastle since the turn of the year leading up to this. They have Brentford next.



Youd be tempted to call that rigged. If you could hand pick a set of fixtures it would probably look like that.
Online damomad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 08:43:02 pm »
On the bright side, we still have to play Blades at home.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 08:43:03 pm »
The worry for Sheff is that Arsenal haven't even been that good, they've just passed it well.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:43:06 pm »
Sheff United need a big half time team talk...or this game is going to start getting away from them...
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:41:55 pm
Youd be tempted to call that rigged. If you could hand pick a set of fixtures it would probably look like that.

The PL have rigged the fixture schedule for Arsenal?
Online cissesbeard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 08:43:21 pm »
Whos wilder going to blame for this.
I know its only sheff Utd and I only watched the first 20 minutes but I thought arsenal looked good.
Came out really focused (helped by Sheffield being shit)
Online groove

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 08:43:38 pm »
Haha, Saka is bumming this left back poor guy.
Online Haggis36

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 08:44:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:35:36 pm
They're playing well but I'll take major notice when they do something in the proper tough aways. As it is they've got 2 points from Anfield, Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle and in the middle of this "remarkable" run they were absolutely shit in Porto, created fuck all and were deservedly beaten, another away day flop. That'll have to change if they are to achieve anything, we'll see if they can do it, I'm not the slightest bit convinced.

Well they don't have many "proper tough aways" left? City and Spurs? Bearing in mind we would have battered Spurs if we weren't playing with a hand tied behind our back, I see no reason both City and Arsenal won't win there. Brighton this season isn't really a tough game anymore, and Wolves can either be a dog-fight or a piece of piss (for any side, not just Arsenal). Man Utd will no doubt roll over and have their tummies tickled.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:38 pm
Arsenal went to City last year and got hammered 4-1

Sure - but the lay of the land is a little different now, no? City look worse, Arsenal look better, and based on recent performances it's going to be much, much closer this year.
Online oldfordie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm »
Are the Sheff defenders still into Social Distancing, 4 or 5 of them standing in front of goal marking nobody, terrible defending.
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 08:43:38 pm
Haha, Saka is bumming this left back poor guy.

Wonder if he's told his Mrs?
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 08:44:57 pm »
So so bad.

Souza is terrible. He let Ødegaard run off him for the first and gets lost in no mans land for the fifth.

I hope they care just as much on the 4th of April.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 08:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:44:19 pm
Well they don't have many "proper tough aways" left? City and Spurs? Bearing in mind we would have battered Spurs if we weren't playing with a hand tied behind our back, I see no reason both City and Arsenal won't win there. Brighton this season isn't really a tough game anymore, and Wolves can either be a dog-fight or a piece of piss (for any side, not just Arsenal). Man Utd will no doubt roll over and have their tummies tickled.

Sure - but the lay of the land is a little different now, no? City look worse, Arsenal look better, and based on recent performances it's going to be much, much closer this year.
Just give them the trophy already :D
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 08:45:59 pm »
The Premier League - the most competitive league in the world, apparently.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 08:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:44:19 pm
Well they don't have many "proper tough aways" left? City and Spurs? Bearing in mind we would have battered Spurs if we weren't playing with a hand tied behind our back, I see no reason both City and Arsenal won't win there. Brighton this season isn't really a tough game anymore, and Wolves can either be a dog-fight or a piece of piss (for any side, not just Arsenal). Man Utd will no doubt roll over and have their tummies tickled.


We'll see, you are certain they'll do it, (massive chance to make life changing money at the bookies given your certainty!) I'm less convinced. Did you see how shit they were in Porto by the way? Though i'm guessing that doesn't count right? I'll be convinced they can win tough aways when they actually win one not because they've beaten Sheff Utd, Burnley, our reserves and West Ham without Pacqueta.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 08:46:33 pm »
There was a contentious throw in in the first couple minutes. Got to wonder if this would have happened had Sheff United got that and Arsenal not had the ball,
Online 6BigCups

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1199 on: Today at 08:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:43:07 pm
The PL have rigged the fixture schedule for Arsenal?

Obviously not. Youve completely missed my point. Well done.
