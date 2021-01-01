They're playing well but I'll take major notice when they do something in the proper tough aways. As it is they've got 2 points from Anfield, Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle and in the middle of this "remarkable" run they were absolutely shit in Porto, created fuck all and were deservedly beaten, another away day flop. That'll have to change if they are to achieve anything, we'll see if they can do it, I'm not the slightest bit convinced.



Arsenal went to City last year and got hammered 4-1



Well they don't have many "proper tough aways" left? City and Spurs? Bearing in mind we would have battered Spurs if we weren't playing with a hand tied behind our back, I see no reason both City and Arsenal won't win there. Brighton this season isn't really a tough game anymore, and Wolves can either be a dog-fight or a piece of piss (for any side, not just Arsenal). Man Utd will no doubt roll over and have their tummies tickled.Sure - but the lay of the land is a little different now, no? City look worse, Arsenal look better, and based on recent performances it's going to be much, much closer this year.