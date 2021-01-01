« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March  (Read 11705 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,827
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 07:08:34 pm »


Fucking shite, like that's what Stoke would do, deeper than Guardiola into his q-ball tonight.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,673
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:34 pm


Fucking shite, like that's what Stoke would do, deeper than Guardiola into his q-ball tonight.

They're going to have to re-turf both 6 yard boxes after today ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:43:29 pm
I don't mean other fans, I mean Sky.

Met a friend in the media last week in London post Wembley and he was saying, absolutely everyone knows the story, every single person involved in the game knows what they've done and what they are behind the scenes nut Sky fawn and fawn and fawn over them. It's bizarre.

Thats the media I guess.

For every journo who sees their job as holding power to account and pursuing the truth theres probably two or three more who see their role as sucking up to and defending power and hoping for rewards to be given out in return.

And as Rushy says, theyre not going to kill the golden goose and damage their own product.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,756
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:50:45 pm
Thats the media I guess.

For every journo who sees their job as holding power to account and pursuing the truth theres probably two or three more who see their role as sucking up to and defending power and hoping for rewards to be given out in return.

And as Rushy says, theyre not going to kill the golden goose and damage their own product.

Continuing to allow city to keep winning trophies with a decade of cheating behind them could very well kill the golden goose for the pl and sky, at some point it will just alienate the fans of the big sides enough that they stop watching, paying for their sub etc.

While we complain about the amount of 12.30 games we get given, there's a reason beyond spite that a team with only that tv slot keeps picking us and it is down to audiences, we tune in droves and so to do rival fans hoping to see us lose, no fucker gives a shit about city beyond being annoyed about them being allowed to keep cheating.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,951
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 08:05:51 pm »
All on next week then
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,673
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:51 pm
All on next week then

Taking the lads to this one, cannot wait
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:01:19 pm
Continuing to allow city to keep winning trophies with a decade of cheating behind them could very well kill the golden goose for the pl and sky, at some point it will just alienate the fans of the big sides enough that they stop watching, paying for their sub etc.

While we complain about the amount of 12.30 games we get given, there's a reason beyond spite that a team with only that tv slot keeps picking us and it is down to audiences, we tune in droves and so to do rival fans hoping to see us lose, no fucker gives a shit about city beyond being annoyed about them being allowed to keep cheating.

Yeah, it could backfire. But they're holding the microphone and assume if they don't mention it then no one's any the wiser. That's not true these days of course, every fan probably knows of and thinks City are guilty of those charges.

Giving up watching your team and the game you love is a big step though, loads will have a good moan but still carry on watching.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,951
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:53 pm
Taking the lads to this one, cannot wait

It feels massive.

They have us and Arsenal next.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:09 pm
It feels massive.

They have us and Arsenal next.

Thats what i posted earlier today, i havent checked exactly, but if im correct in thinking its abu's next 5-6 games that will define the league. If they beat us, arsenal and villa i think they go the rest unbeaten as there is basically no one left that will have a go at them and by that stage i think its into single figures the amount of games left.
Ideally we beat them and they draw with arsenal to give us a games worth of breathing space.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:01:19 pm
Continuing to allow city to keep winning trophies with a decade of cheating behind them could very well kill the golden goose for the pl and sky, at some point it will just alienate the fans of the big sides enough that they stop watching, paying for their sub etc.

While we complain about the amount of 12.30 games we get given, there's a reason beyond spite that a team with only that tv slot keeps picking us and it is down to audiences, we tune in droves and so to do rival fans hoping to see us lose, no fucker gives a shit about city beyond being annoyed about them being allowed to keep cheating.

I bet you been saying that for last 3 or 4 years. I don't see that happening. It's hard enough getting tickets at Anfield for most league games as it is, and I don't see our fans quitting football or us anytime soon. Everton fans still go and they think the leagues corrupt and against them. Is the neutral bored? I don't think they are or are not bothered by City. Has the crowds been reduced in other leagues, like in France with PSG?
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm »
Victory would be nice but if we don't lose then it would be fantastic. Arsenal then beating them or drawing would see us get some distance.

Arteta has two teams to contend with this season so he can't afford to offer his old boss a freebie win this time.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:19:51 pm
Antony is one of the worst Premier League footballers I've ever seen. I'm not limiting that to players who have played at "top clubs" either.
He is so slow. Even when he runs he does not look like a professional athlete(never mind his lack of football attributes).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 