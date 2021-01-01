« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March

Paddock.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #840 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm
We have to beat them if we want to win the title. None of these shite teams are going to do it for us.
'Football works in cycles... Liverpool will be back.'

Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #841 on: Today at 05:15:21 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:13:26 pm
143 league games since Manchester United dropped points when leading at halftime. Twats.
That can't be right, surely
Caps4444

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #842 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:14:24 pm
Foden is one of the biggest c*nts in football.

Hes looks like one of those bullies you never wanted to cross paths with in school

There are a few cu*ts, Foden is one.Silva is as bad.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #843 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm
Quote from: Paddock. on Today at 05:15:07 pm
We have to beat them if we want to win the title. None of these shite teams are going to do it for us.

We all know this.
vicar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #844 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm
Where is that Psycho Hannibal?  Send him on to kick a few of them
lgvkarlos

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #845 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:12:52 pm
A normal coming together for a goalkeeper and an outfield player according to Dean.  In other words keepers are allowed to come flying out with their studs up.

Why I dont know, but its always seemed to be the case that keepers can absolutely wallop players in a way outfield players cant.
It's not just studs up it's the speed/force, he was at full pace.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #846 on: Today at 05:15:47 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:14:24 pm
Foden is one of the biggest c*nts in football.

Hes looks like one of those bullies you never wanted to cross paths with in school

How old do you think he will be when he stops with that stupid hair cut?
Redman78

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #847 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:12:46 pm
He was out of control, it's clear dangerous play.

You'd seriously be okay with us conceding a pen for that?
Hestoic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #848 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:14:54 pm
Nothing given because Garnacho pulls out of it. Wimp. If he actually continues his stride and gets his foot in, its a pen

This. He could have got a foot to it easily.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #849 on: Today at 05:16:03 pm
A draw would be a good point for City next week as was ours at the Etihad. Only one result good enough for Liverpool.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #850 on: Today at 05:16:04 pm
After 27 games


-1 Goal difference
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #851 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:25 pm
We have to beat them next week to win the title. I don't think anyone else bar maybe Arsenal will.
Villa and Arsenal could, they have to go to Spurs too I think and their record against them is pretty poor
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #852 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm
Throw some tackles in at least.
wheresnemeth

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #853 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm
What are united doing. Whenever they have a man in space out wide, they slow the game down and pass back. They're really poor on the ball.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #854 on: Today at 05:16:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:16:03 pm
A draw would be a good point for City next week as was ours at the Etihad. Only one result good enough for Liverpool.
A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world but a win would put daylight between us
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #855 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:14:37 pm
come on if Alisson did that and took the ball and the ref or VAR gave a penalty you'd be rightly livid

Me being mad doesn't make it right. If that tackle was anywhere else on the pitch then I think it would have resulted in a freekick.
Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #856 on: Today at 05:17:02 pm
Imagine scoring first in a game like this and then immediately thinking that should mean we dont lose too badly. Horrendous stuff, clearly not playing for that manager
Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #857 on: Today at 05:17:06 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:16:07 pm
Throw some tackles in at least.

So supine its pathetic
TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #858 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm
Havent watched much of Utd this season, but theyre a real poor side.  Cant even get up the pitch.  Inevitable this city turnaround.
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #859 on: Today at 05:17:18 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:16:07 pm
Throw some tackles in at least.

Pathetic derby. The fans and players couldnt give a shit
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #860 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm
And Sky can fuck off with their big weekend shite.

A circus boxing event (that is PPV)
A Red Bull Walkover
Plus us v City

Only one big event then
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #861 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm
Quote from: Paddock. on Today at 05:15:07 pm
We have to beat them if we want to win the title. None of these shite teams are going to do it for us.
we don't, next week is the one game we could afford to draw but that's assuming we win every other of course which is unlikely
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #862 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:14:24 pm
Foden is one of the biggest c*nts in football.

Hes looks like one of those bullies you never wanted to cross paths with in school

He looks like he'd be in jail if he wasn't a footballer
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #863 on: Today at 05:19:00 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:16:50 pm
A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world but a win would put daylight between us

Yeah, wouldn't be a disaster and being top with players to come back would be a nice position to be in but a lot can happen in those ten games. Only a win would give me big confidence that we do it.
petercormack

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #864 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:12:52 pm
A normal coming together for a goalkeeper and an outfield player according to Dean.  In other words keepers are allowed to come flying out with their studs up.

Why I dont know, but its always seemed to be the case that keepers can absolutely wallop players in a way outfield players cant.
It goes back years to the bad old days of Football when number 9's like Nat Lotfhouse regularly committed GBH on goalies. Bert Trautmann was famously injured in the 1956 cup final and played the last quarter of an hour or so with a broken neck.

Yes it's gone too far the other way but you only have to watch some of those old games to see the way goalies were literally attacked in the penalty area, that something had to be done and they needed protecting by the referees.   
wemmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #865 on: Today at 05:19:11 pm
If Utd wan to play this way they should just bring back Mourinho.
Cesar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #866 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:18:14 pm
He looks like he'd be in jail if he wasn't a footballer

He looks like he spends his spare time vaping in jd sports
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #867 on: Today at 05:19:46 pm
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 05:16:40 pm
What are united doing. Whenever they have a man in space out wide, they slow the game down and pass back. They're really poor on the ball.

They have no clue where their teammates are. Terrible manager.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #868 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm
Booing the added time after whining about time wasting all half. Clowns.
StevoHimself

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #869 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm
Antony is one of the worst Premier League footballers I've ever seen. I'm not limiting that to players who have played at "top clubs" either.
Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #870 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 05:19:11 pm
If Utd wan to play this way they should just bring back Mourinho.

Thats harsh on Mourinho
TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #871 on: Today at 05:20:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:17:40 pm
And Sky can fuck off with their big weekend shite.

A circus boxing event (that is PPV)
A Red Bull Walkover
Plus us v City

Only one big event then



Surely the 2nd event was all about Horner sexting

F1 is utter shite - Watch the Brundle grid walk with Clarkson Clarkson basically says F1 has stayed the same since last season
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #872 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm
Fuck off
vicar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #873 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm
Some of the Utd attempts to tackle are atrocious, they gave up at 1-1
tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #874 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm
They're so bad.
Guz-kop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #875 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:13:15 pm
They've not had an attempt in goal for about an hour, getting exactly what they deserve

United have done nothing in the second half. Couple of half chances to break and they didn't get close to taking them. Fell over their own feet a few times including leading to the first city goal. They are so far off the top level
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #876 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm
Stat padder with another meaningless one
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #877 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm
They are absolutely shite :lmao

Where is the condom on the head pic?
Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #878 on: Today at 05:20:36 pm
This result also means the mancs won;t be getting a Champions League place next season.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #879 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:16:55 pm
Me being mad doesn't make it right. If that tackle was anywhere else on the pitch then I think it would have resulted in a freekick.
it's not a penalty, he took the ball cleanly, if that's given as a penalty then the game has gone, if Garnacho had the balls and got a touch on it then it's a different thing
