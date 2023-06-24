« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March  (Read 4729 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:40:36 pm »
Gashforddddd get in
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm »
What a goal!
Online jonkrux

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm »
Some hit that haha.
Still 4-1 to city final score. Bastards getting my hopes up though
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »

115+ Cheats 0 - [1] Tax Dodgers; Marcus Rashford goal on 8‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/ggkx2k & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1764314594653147350
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 03:39:20 pm
Celebrated that way too loud and feel dirty now.

So did Neville. Heard a faint scream. Pretty sure that was him.

He really struggles with hiding his bias.
Online Redshadow

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Just want to say Ten Haag is a genius 😬😬
Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
That's the first time EVER that I've shouted YES for a United goal..     :o
Online Persephone

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Ped looks like he's going to burst into tears.
Online semit5

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:40:24 pm
Laughing at Neville trying to play it cool.

Theyll still likely get cunted but twice now been good on the break and good goal.

Hes able to act cool because hed be totally fine with City winning this game
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:32:20 pm
I'll get a Utd crest tatooed on my arse if they do.

Hope the needle isnt blunt mate
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:40:57 pm
So did Neville. Heard a faint scream. Pretty sure that was him.

He really struggles with hiding his bias.
It might also have been my scream you heard. I feel dirty
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:59 pm »
Great hold up play from wor Bruno who had a sickening injury hindering him just moments earlier. Some lad!!
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm »
Where were the replays, slowing it down and drawing lines looking for Fernandes to be offside from the goal kick?
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Please let Salah be fit next week.

Nunez and Salah on the transition could do some damage to them
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:42:22 pm »
Come on United!

I feel sick.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:42:34 pm »
FEED THE KIDS!
Online y2w902

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm »
Direct long ball is on all day, Dias looks at sea.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:40:25 pm
Blimey. Now dont fuck it up.
scored too early
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #259 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
The moment I get up to get coffee that happens...

See ya'll in a bit. Going to go run to 10 Starbucks
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #260 on: Today at 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:42:01 pm
Where were the replays, slowing it down and drawing lines looking for Fernandes to be offside from the goal kick?
yes
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #261 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 03:41:14 pm
That's the first time EVER that I've shouted YES for a United goal..     :o

Delighted I held it in. Fuck them
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #262 on: Today at 03:43:33 pm »
I wouldnt mind a United's 3-0 HT lead
Online 88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Fraudiola spitting even when he's 2 feet away from his own players.. vile..
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #264 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Still slim chance of them getting anything. At least they have something to hold on to.

We need a combination of poor finishing and Onana being brilliant.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:43:04 pm
yes

seemed strange didn't it? dont get me wrong, I'm delighted they're beating the cheats but it seemed strange to see a borderline offside trap not be combed through for five minutes or even have it mentioned that it's being checked. it's so clear what they're at with us.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #266 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Kick em to defend the lead now please
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm »
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising hoardings twice the size of normal ones?
Online 88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #268 on: Today at 03:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:42:01 pm
Where were the replays, slowing it down and drawing lines looking for Fernandes to be offside from the goal kick?

Wearing the wrong red..
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #269 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:44:31 pm
seemed strange didn't it? dont get me wrong, I'm delighted they're beating the cheats but it seemed strange to see a borderline offside trap not be combed through for five minutes or even have it mentioned that it's being checked. it's so clear what they're at with us.
it wasn't a close decision though, the left back was clearly playing him onside
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #270 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Some idiot was laughing and screaming in the room when that Rashford goal went in. Then I realised it was me.

Might need a bloody good shower after this match is over.

Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #271 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising holdings twice the size of normal ones?

Cynically, I reckon cos it takes empty seats out of view on Tv.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #272 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising holdings twice the size of normal ones?

Saves them having the empty seats.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #273 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising holdings twice the size of normal ones?

Sponsorship and dodgy accountancy.
Online vicar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #274 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising holdings twice the size of normal ones?

Its justifies them being paid twice by the "sponsor"
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #275 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Anyone got a stream that doesnt cut out after about 30 seconds?
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Rarely watch these c*nts, why are City's advertising holdings twice the size of normal ones?

Covers the empty seats/financial sponsorship chicanery.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #277 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:45:32 pm
it wasn't a close decision though, the left back was clearly playing him onside

looked close to me. we still didn't get the replays, the slowing down, the line drawings that we get for every single goal for us that's similar
Online kloppismydad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #278 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
Has KdB been visiting Grealish's barber? Awful haircut.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
« Reply #279 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
They need to keep playing long. Going to gift City a goal
