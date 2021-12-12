Basically the best we can hope for here is for things to remain the same.

Neither City nor Arsenal are dropping a single point and we have the hardest game of all three clubs.

We'll probably lose a bit of goal difference advantage on City as well.



Ill take staying top of the league with another round of matches ticked off!Would normally have a bit of hope for United at City, but seems like theyre easy to play through and give up a lot of shits a game these days. And thats not what you want when heading to City. Have to hope they carry a threat on the break at least.Youd expect a comfortable win for Arsenal. Only way they dont is if Blades score early and dig in/throw themselves in front of everything. But youd bet on Arsenal to win every time.Our game could be a battle and a slog. Just keep things tight and well get our chances. Games like this last year we were too easy to score against and made life harder for ourselves. So far this season weve done really well in terms of getting past last seasons horror shows - Brentford, Bournemouth, Wolves and even to an extent Brighton. No reason to think we cant do the same on Saturday. Forest do pack some goal threat but theyre shipping plenty too.