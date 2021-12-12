« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March

Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
SATURDAY 2ND MARCH

Brentford v Chelsea 15:00
Everton v West Ham United 15:00
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 15:00
Luton Town v Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 3RD MARCH

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth 13:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi v Manchester United 15:30 skysports

MONDAY 4TH MARCH

Sheffield United v Arsenal 20:00 skysports


No early kick off or TNT games this week.
Bit of a novelty us having a Saturday 3pm game.
Hopefully we get the 3 points out of the way to put a bit of pressure on Abu Dhabi and Arsenal, however I can't see anything other than a walk in the park for both.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #1
Basically the best we can hope for here is for things to remain the same.
Neither City nor Arsenal are dropping a single point and we have the hardest game of all three clubs.
We'll probably lose a bit of goal difference advantage on City as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #2
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:56:18 am
Basically the best we can hope for here is for things to remain the same.
Neither City nor Arsenal are dropping a single point and we have the hardest game of all three clubs.
We'll probably lose a bit of goal difference advantage on City as well.

Ill take staying top of the league with another round of matches ticked off!

Would normally have a bit of hope for United at City, but seems like theyre easy to play through and give up a lot of shits a game these days. And thats not what you want when heading to City. Have to hope they carry a threat on the break at least.

Youd expect a comfortable win for Arsenal. Only way they dont is if Blades score early and dig in/throw themselves in front of everything. But youd bet on Arsenal to win every time.

Our game could be a battle and a slog. Just keep things tight and well get our chances. Games like this last year we were too easy to score against and made life harder for ourselves. So far this season weve done really well in terms of getting past last seasons horror shows - Brentford, Bournemouth, Wolves and even to an extent Brighton. No reason to think we cant do the same on Saturday. Forest do pack some goal threat but theyre shipping plenty too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #3
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:02:48 pm
Ill take staying top of the league with another round of matches ticked off!

Would normally have a bit of hope for United at City, but seems like theyre easy to play through and give up a lot of shits a game these days. And thats not what you want when heading to City. Have to hope they carry a threat on the break at least.

Youd expect a comfortable win for Arsenal. Only way they dont is if Blades score early and dig in/throw themselves in front of everything. But youd bet on Arsenal to win every time.

Our game could be a battle and a slog. Just keep things tight and well get our chances. Games like this last year we were too easy to score against and made life harder for ourselves. So far this season weve done really well in terms of getting past last seasons horror shows - Brentford, Bournemouth, Wolves and even to an extent Brighton. No reason to think we cant do the same on Saturday. Forest do pack some goal threat but theyre shipping plenty too.

The Ferguson legacy that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #4
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:10:38 pm
The Ferguson legacy that

Im seriously concerned about my phone (or more likely, me). Constantly corrects shots to shits. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #5
All eyes will be on Woodison as Everton and West Ham continue their epic battle to be the club that has lost the most Premier League matches.  Everton slightly ahead in first with 443 defeats but West Ham not far behind in second with 437 defeats.

Nothing much to see in the other fixtures.  Man U will return to their rightful place on negative goal difference and lose further ground on Villa and Spurs.  Arsenal will run up a rugby score at Sheff Utd.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th March
Reply #6
