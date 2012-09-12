« previous next »
Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23

Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 10:47:23 am
Financial results are out.


Await Companies House release for full details.

Summary of the financial period:

Media revenue fell by £19m to £242m

Matchday revenue fell by £7m to £80m

Commercial revenue rose by £25m to £272m

Administrative costs rose by £17m to £562m

Overall revenue remained static at £594m

Loss before tax was £9m (Down from a £7.5m profit the previous year)
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 10:50:52 am
Quote from: RooiBefok on February 29, 2024, 10:47:23 am
Financial results are out.


Await Companies House release for full details.

Summary of the financial period:

Media revenue fell by £19m to £242m

Matchday revenue fell by £7m to £80m

Commercial revenue rose by £25m to £272m

Administrative costs rose by £17m to £562m

Overall revenue remained static at £594m

Loss before tax was £9m (Down from a £7.5m profit the previous year)

Not bad given the catastrophic season. Guessing the lack of CL football in Autumn 2023 and most of Spring 2023 had a big impact?
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 10:52:42 am
Quote from: RooiBefok on February 29, 2024, 10:47:23 am
Financial results are out.


Await Companies House release for full details.

Summary of the financial period:

Media revenue fell by £19m to £242m

Matchday revenue fell by £7m to £80m

Commercial revenue rose by £25m to £272m

Administrative costs rose by £17m to £562m

Overall revenue remained static at £594m

Loss before tax was £9m (Down from a £7.5m profit the previous year)
decent results it looks like
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 10:52:44 am
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 11:40:25 am
Yeah Media revenue presumably includes TV money which would make sense why it dropped off a bit last season. Slight wage bill increase but dont think anything too alarming. Record revenues but still making (a very small) loss, guess that could be a slight concern but I guess a lot of that is linked to on the pitch stuff. Even with no Champions League this season youd expect that to be a bit rosier this time next year?
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:01:08 pm
Has to be considered that those accounts still include a half dozen high earners that are off the wage budget as of last summer: Milner, Henderson, Firmino, Fabinho, Keita, Chamberlain. Even at a 100k a week for each (and we know that most of them were on more than that), it's over 30 million per year.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:12:21 pm
The nearest to reality accounts in the top 6. Even Arsenal's relatively well run loss of £52million looks slightly creative.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:18:27 pm
Quote from: Knight on February 29, 2024, 10:50:52 am
Not bad given the catastrophic season. Guessing the lack of CL football in Autumn 2023 and most of Spring 2023 had a big impact?

Think there are Accounts to the end of May 23 - so the impact of no CL football will be in next years numbers.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:21:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on February 29, 2024, 10:50:52 am
Not bad given the catastrophic season. Guessing the lack of CL football in Autumn 2023 and most of Spring 2023 had a big impact?

We had CL in this season.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:34:39 pm
Considering the shitshow last season (5 less home games, etc), plus the ongoing work at ARE, a £9m loss os not too bad (are you listened Everton?).

We should be able to improve on this for the May 24 accounts. The loss of CL football should be balanced out by less wages paid out (no CL bonuses) plus the big earners coming off.

Any other win bonuses should be covered by success in the 4 competitions (higher league position etc.).

Obv the ARE expansion will bring more money in albeit not as much as forecast due to the delays. It'll still be a few years till this can have a real impact, but you can start to see the impact Kirkby is having on the team which will save money in the long run.


 the loss of CL football this season should be balanced out
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:39:47 pm
Those numbers are excellent considering we were out of both domestic cups by Jan and the CL by March.

The big question is what will they look like this year?

No CL (that's £70 to £110m, way more than the Europe League will bring in), big recruitment - but.....bigger stadium (eventually), lots of high earning players off the wage bill, some fees we didn't expect (esp Fabinho).

Think we're very well setup, especially as we don't really need to buy many new players as the team looks great and there's such a conveyor belt from the Academy.

Unfortunately, we will probably be saving some money on the manager.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 12:56:16 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on February 29, 2024, 12:39:47 pm
Those numbers are excellent considering we were out of both domestic cups by Jan and the CL by March.

The big question is what will they look like this year?

No CL (that's £70 to £110m, way more than the Europe League will bring in), big recruitment - but.....bigger stadium (eventually), lots of high earning players off the wage bill, some fees we didn't expect (esp Fabinho).

Think we're very well setup, especially as we don't really need to buy many new players as the team looks great and there's such a conveyor belt from the Academy.

Unfortunately, we will probably be saving some money on the manager.

And the injection of cash that was used to pay down bank debt.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 01:06:30 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on February 29, 2024, 10:47:23 am
Financial results are out.
It's good to have further confirmation that we're a well run club off the pitch.  FSG have made many bad strategic decisions (Super League, furlough, £77 tickets etc.) but we've never been better ran as a business.  It's good that they put their efforts into making us sustainable rather than putting their efforts into giving the illusion of sustainability through accountancy tricks.

I expect the next set of accounts will show larger losses but almost certainly comfortably manageable.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 01:12:58 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on February 29, 2024, 12:39:47 pm
Those numbers are excellent considering we were out of both domestic cups by Jan and the CL by March.

The big question is what will they look like this year?

No CL (that's £70 to £110m, way more than the Europe League will bring in), big recruitment - but.....bigger stadium (eventually), lots of high earning players off the wage bill, some fees we didn't expect (esp Fabinho).

Think we're very well setup, especially as we don't really need to buy many new players as the team looks great and there's such a conveyor belt from the Academy.

Unfortunately, we will probably be saving some money on the manager.
extra home games in the cups will make up some of the CL money. less wages too
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
February 29, 2024, 04:23:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on February 29, 2024, 01:06:30 pm
It's good to have further confirmation that we're a well run club off the pitch.  FSG have made many bad strategic decisions (Super League, furlough, £77 tickets etc.) but we've never been better ran as a business.  It's good that they put their efforts into making us sustainable rather than putting their efforts into giving the illusion of sustainability through accountancy tricks.

I expect the next set of accounts will show larger losses but almost certainly comfortably manageable.
The good thing is that when they've made really bad decisions, they have listened to the fans. But they've usefully also tuned out fans when they needed to. If they'd paid attention to some of our fanbase during the various transfer windows then Bradley and Quansah would never have seen the light of day in the first team. What they've done well is to invest in ALL areas of the club and although they neglected the Ladies team for a while, they've now addressed that too. The Academy investment and especially the move to Kirkby - with all levels of the men's game effectively under the same roof - is paying dividends that will be hard to quantify now but which could save us millions in the near future.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
March 1, 2024, 11:28:11 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on February 29, 2024, 12:39:47 pm
Those numbers are excellent considering we were out of both domestic cups by Jan and the CL by March.

The big question is what will they look like this year?

No CL (that's £70 to £110m, way more than the Europe League will bring in), big recruitment - but.....bigger stadium (eventually), lots of high earning players off the wage bill, some fees we didn't expect (esp Fabinho).

Think we're very well setup, especially as we don't really need to buy many new players as the team looks great and there's such a conveyor belt from the Academy.

Unfortunately, we will probably be saving some money on the manager.

Matchday revenue from the increased stadium (and 4-5 extra home games) will be a drop in the bucket compared to losing CL money - last year our total matchday revenue was £80m from 25 home games (i.e. £3.2m a year); and the stadium redevelopment added about 13% to our capacity.  This year, we've currently (including the Slavia Prague game) on for having 28 matches (and if we get to the final, it will be 30).  So best case scenario (assuming the full 30 games, and that the stadium capacity was completed in the summer, so counting the extra seats for every match, which is obviously not true) is that 80m * 1.13 (% uplift) * 1.2 (% increase in home games) = £108m - or £28m extra compared to last year.  This compares to 70m+ extra revenue the CL brings in. 

In reality, with the stadium not being fully functional for more than 15 home games, if we set that average % uplift to be 6.5% (which seems like a fair compromise), but still assuming we get to at least the semis in the EL - then its closed to £102m (i.e. £22m extra revenue).  It is actually the additional home games in the Cups and EL that is by far the largest part of this uplift too - having 4 of the 6 matches in the FA and EFL cups (prior to the semis, where the FA Cup will be at Wembley, and the ELF cup is 2 legged) being at home could be considered lucky - and getting to the SFs of the EL will be easier than the CL - but that counts for 20% uplift in the revenue (vs the 13% if the upper stand had been opened since August, or probably 6.5% uplift that would actually have been the reality given it hasn't been). 

The players (including Melo) who are no longer at the club earnt about £42.6 a year according to sources - this compares to 24.4m being brought in between Gravy/Szob/Mac/Endo; and at the end of the season Matip and Thiago leave who are on 15.6m between them.  So this season, we'll lose probably around £70m in the CL revenue, which will be offset by (if I recall correctly) maybe up to £20m in EL revenue, an overall reduction in the wage bill of £18m, and a probably increase in PL tv money AND prize money for doing better.  On top of this, the costing of the new stand was built into last years accounts, not this - and probably a lower "bonus" side to the wages on  top of their normal salary, reducing the overall wage bill further.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
March 1, 2024, 11:47:15 am
Quote from: MD1990 on February 29, 2024, 01:12:58 pm
extra home games in the cups will make up some of the CL money. less wages too

Overall higher match revenue this season but some lost due to the construction delays.

If we were to win the Europa League then financially it'd help (as opposed to Newcastle and the Mancs out in the group) but the CL income is a big hit.

We'll take a self-inflicted hit on the accounts 22/23 and 23/24 due to the shitshow that was last season. However, the losses are manageable in terms of FFP and accounts should look healthier for 24/25 with CL income and the new stand fully operational. Gutted as we will be to lose Klopp I can't imagine his replacement will be on Klopp's wages either, so that's some salary savings along with Thiago and Matip.

On the downside the money we lose from not being in the CL will impact what we can spend again, but our net spend is always minmimal anyway.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 01:08:43 pm
Some context to the £9m of losses we reported...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68476722
Aston Villa report £119.6m loss for 2022-23 season
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 02:25:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:08:43 pm
Some context to the £9m of losses we reported...

Yeah, I saw that. The PSR rules limit is £105m over 3 years, yet the club state the figures 'are in line with the strategic business plan....' - bold statement that, so presumably meaning they have to turn in decent profits the next 2 years (and the purchases of Diaby & Torres at combined £83m not in these latest figures).
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:25:14 pm
Yeah, I saw that. The PSR rules limit is £105m over 3 years, yet the club state the figures 'are in line with the strategic business plan....' - bold statement that, so presumably meaning they have to turn in decent profits the next 2 years (and the purchases of Diaby & Torres at combined £83m not in these latest figures).

They'll have certain costs within that accounting loss they won't have to include when it comes to PSR.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 02:36:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:08:43 pm
Some context to the £9m of losses we reported...

Little help please, how is it just 9m loss, i thought the OP numbers made -27m..
I would like to understand this... :)
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
They'll have certain costs within that accounting loss they won't have to include when it comes to PSR.
Ok - but, are they hoping/banking on CL to get them over the line ? Do we know if they made profits/losses the previous 2 years ?

Edit - ah, I see they made a profit of £300k for 2021/22.....not mega bucks.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 07:18:06 pm
What is our PSR headroom?

I dont think weve ever gone past the first hurdle which is £15m over 3 years.with no CL, I assume well have a bigger loss next year though?
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March  1, 2024, 11:28:11 am
Matchday revenue from the increased stadium (and 4-5 extra home games) will be a drop in the bucket compared to losing CL money - last year our total matchday revenue was £80m from 25 home games (i.e. £3.2m a year); and the stadium redevelopment added about 13% to our capacity.  This year, we've currently (including the Slavia Prague game) on for having 28 matches (and if we get to the final, it will be 30).  So best case scenario (assuming the full 30 games, and that the stadium capacity was completed in the summer, so counting the extra seats for every match, which is obviously not true) is that 80m * 1.13 (% uplift) * 1.2 (% increase in home games) = £108m - or £28m extra compared to last year.  This compares to 70m+ extra revenue the CL brings in. 

In reality, with the stadium not being fully functional for more than 15 home games, if we set that average % uplift to be 6.5% (which seems like a fair compromise), but still assuming we get to at least the semis in the EL - then its closed to £102m (i.e. £22m extra revenue).  It is actually the additional home games in the Cups and EL that is by far the largest part of this uplift too - having 4 of the 6 matches in the FA and EFL cups (prior to the semis, where the FA Cup will be at Wembley, and the ELF cup is 2 legged) being at home could be considered lucky - and getting to the SFs of the EL will be easier than the CL - but that counts for 20% uplift in the revenue (vs the 13% if the upper stand had been opened since August, or probably 6.5% uplift that would actually have been the reality given it hasn't been). 

The players (including Melo) who are no longer at the club earnt about £42.6 a year according to sources - this compares to 24.4m being brought in between Gravy/Szob/Mac/Endo; and at the end of the season Matip and Thiago leave who are on 15.6m between them.  So this season, we'll lose probably around £70m in the CL revenue, which will be offset by (if I recall correctly) maybe up to £20m in EL revenue, an overall reduction in the wage bill of £18m, and a probably increase in PL tv money AND prize money for doing better.  On top of this, the costing of the new stand was built into last years accounts, not this - and probably a lower "bonus" side to the wages on  top of their normal salary, reducing the overall wage bill further.

Very detailed mate thanks for posting.

Looks like we'll weather this well.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
They'll have certain costs within that accounting loss they won't have to include when it comes to PSR.
We'll likely have made a PSR profit.
Re: Liverpool Financial Results 2022/23
Today at 09:16:45 am
Anfield Wrap podcast on the results

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6ph6gCTMX4
