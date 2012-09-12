Those numbers are excellent considering we were out of both domestic cups by Jan and the CL by March.



The big question is what will they look like this year?



No CL (that's £70 to £110m, way more than the Europe League will bring in), big recruitment - but.....bigger stadium (eventually), lots of high earning players off the wage bill, some fees we didn't expect (esp Fabinho).



Think we're very well setup, especially as we don't really need to buy many new players as the team looks great and there's such a conveyor belt from the Academy.



Unfortunately, we will probably be saving some money on the manager.



Matchday revenue from the increased stadium (and 4-5 extra home games) will be a drop in the bucket compared to losing CL money - last year our total matchday revenue was £80m from 25 home games (i.e. £3.2m a year); and the stadium redevelopment added about 13% to our capacity. This year, we've currently (including the Slavia Prague game) on for having 28 matches (and if we get to the final, it will be 30). So best case scenario (assuming the full 30 games, and that the stadium capacity was completed in the summer, so counting the extra seats for every match, which is obviously not true) is that 80m * 1.13 (% uplift) * 1.2 (% increase in home games) = £108m - or £28m extra compared to last year. This compares to 70m+ extra revenue the CL brings in.In reality, with the stadium not being fully functional for more than 15 home games, if we set that average % uplift to be 6.5% (which seems like a fair compromise), but still assuming we get to at least the semis in the EL - then its closed to £102m (i.e. £22m extra revenue). It is actually the additional home games in the Cups and EL that is by far the largest part of this uplift too - having 4 of the 6 matches in the FA and EFL cups (prior to the semis, where the FA Cup will be at Wembley, and the ELF cup is 2 legged) being at home could be considered lucky - and getting to the SFs of the EL will be easier than the CL - but that counts for 20% uplift in the revenue (vs the 13% if the upper stand had been opened since August, or probably 6.5% uplift that would actually have been the reality given it hasn't been).The players (including Melo) who are no longer at the club earnt about £42.6 a year according to sources - this compares to 24.4m being brought in between Gravy/Szob/Mac/Endo; and at the end of the season Matip and Thiago leave who are on 15.6m between them. So this season, we'll lose probably around £70m in the CL revenue, which will be offset by (if I recall correctly) maybe up to £20m in EL revenue, an overall reduction in the wage bill of £18m, and a probably increase in PL tv money AND prize money for doing better. On top of this, the costing of the new stand was built into last years accounts, not this - and probably a lower "bonus" side to the wages on top of their normal salary, reducing the overall wage bill further.