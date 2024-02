All forwards score goals. I would not back Gakpo at the moment to take a half chance at the death. That ponderous touch in the box was shockingly bad. Jota takes a touch and smashes it.



Two goals today and almost one in the final. Danns is banging on the door.



Nah Danns will probably spend another year in the academy then a loan to Championship before we can even think about having him as an integral part of the first team. If scoring a few goals is all it takes to be banging on the door then no team has to ever buy strikers anymore. Brewster was far more developed than that and look where he is now.