FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
Reply #360 on: Today at 12:10:04 am
Well done again young lads. Congrats to Koumas and Danns on the first goals, hopefully many more of them to come for both.

Bring on yer Manchester Uniteeeedddddd
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
Reply #361 on: Today at 12:10:54 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
He scored a crucial goal just last week.

More importantly, the youngsters can be praised without us shitting on other players.

All forwards score goals. I would not back Gakpo at the moment to take a half chance at the death. That ponderous touch in the box was shockingly bad. Jota takes a touch and smashes it.

Two goals today and almost one in the final. Danns is banging on the door.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
Reply #362 on: Today at 12:28:27 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:09 am
Two lads scored within an hour of starting for us this week, Joe has not managed a goal in 10 years and 230 odd games. I get the feeling someone has mentioned this in the dressing room because he's trying every game to get a shot in (but getting nowhere near). Not a problem because he was immense again tonight, when everyone is fit some good players are going to miss out. Joe has now shown he's got 5 positions so his chances are increasing by the day of not being one of those missing out.

somebody like everybody at Anfield and about 150 million watchers on world wide, every time he gets near the box  "SHOOOOOT" 

The party is going to be legendary.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
Reply #363 on: Today at 12:42:27 am
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
How is our pitch so bad ? The amount of guys who slip is ridiculous.
It's rained for about six months. It's been relentless.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
Reply #364 on: Today at 12:53:52 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 12:10:54 am
All forwards score goals. I would not back Gakpo at the moment to take a half chance at the death. That ponderous touch in the box was shockingly bad. Jota takes a touch and smashes it.

Two goals today and almost one in the final. Danns is banging on the door.

Gakpo has scored in our last two league matches and came closer to scoring in the final. But whatever, no point comparing two of our own players.
