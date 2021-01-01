He scored a crucial goal just last week. More importantly, the youngsters can be praised without us shitting on other players.
Two lads scored within an hour of starting for us this week, Joe has not managed a goal in 10 years and 230 odd games. I get the feeling someone has mentioned this in the dressing room because he's trying every game to get a shot in (but getting nowhere near). Not a problem because he was immense again tonight, when everyone is fit some good players are going to miss out. Joe has now shown he's got 5 positions so his chances are increasing by the day of not being one of those missing out.
How is our pitch so bad ? The amount of guys who slip is ridiculous.
All forwards score goals. I would not back Gakpo at the moment to take a half chance at the death. That ponderous touch in the box was shockingly bad. Jota takes a touch and smashes it. Two goals today and almost one in the final. Danns is banging on the door.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.43]