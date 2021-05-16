« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88  (Read 2383 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:36:11 pm
Holy moley - how young is this kid?

16 I think.
Logged


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
80 Saints give it away in their own box but Danns cant capitalise and the keeper goes down to save at Danns feet.
Logged



Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:37:49 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:35:19 pm
Im more annoyed that Forest didnt get extra time ahead of Saturday.
True that - although losing late like that to underdogs won't help their confidence
Logged


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:37:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:33:50 pm
I wouldn't discount us against them either!
absolutely just prefer them to lose unless playing City
Logged







Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:39 pm
16 I think.
I think hes the best of all of them bar Bradley. A real talent
Logged




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:38:26 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:35:19 pm
Im more annoyed that Forest didnt get extra time ahead of Saturday.
yep would have been perfect
Logged







Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:39:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:58 pm
I think hes the best of all of them bar Bradley. A real talent

Could well be.
Logged


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:39:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:39 pm
16 I think.
our third youngest ever player
Logged







Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
82 Corner reds to be taken by Mc. Comes to nothing.
Logged



Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:39 pm
16 I think.
;D looks like a baby giraffe with those gangly legs of his
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:40:03 pm
;D looks like a baby giraffe with those gangly legs of his

😄
Logged


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:58 pm
I think hes the best of all of them bar Bradley. A real talent
the Dann's boy has impressed me again
Logged







Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »
84 Corner to the saints. Cleared.   
Logged



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:40:45 pm
the Dann's boy has impressed me again
Hes so confident isnt  he?  Worry about his pace a bit, bit hey, enjoy the ride kid!
Logged




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:42:42 pm »
The ref has to go back and book the baldy guy surely?
Logged







Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:43:02 pm »
Love that from Gakpo - not been his night but that was a really good bit of play
Logged


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
85 Gakpo wins a tackle inside his own half and slamoms through the middle. He decides to shoot with options either side and it goes flying over. Great run. Saints break and Ibou concedes a corner. Claimed eventually by Kelleher.
Logged



Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
Konate has been masterful at the back.
Logged


Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:43:02 pm
Love that from Gakpo - not been his night but that was a really good bit of play
;D trying to shoot his way into goalscoring form
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:44:44 pm »
He's scored again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Logged


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm »
Ha ha lovely stuff
Logged







Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:45:05 pm »
He can't stop scoring!
Logged


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
88 3-0, Bradley has a shot pushed away and Danns follows up and taps into an open goal. His second of the night. Well taken finish.
Logged



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm »
Proper poachers finish that
Logged




Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:38 pm
Konate has been masterful at the back.
Yep we've once again been really good this second half
Logged


Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
:lmao

all the goals have been scored by the teenagers
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
Kaide coming on
Logged


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
89 Kaide Gordon on for Gakpo. Ive lost count of how many under 21s are out there now.
Logged



Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:45:13 pm
88 3-0, Bradley has a shot pushed away and Danns follows up and taps into an open goal. His second of the night. Well taken finish.

Great shot from Bradley that
Logged


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
4 minutes added
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,920
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Jayden Dann's Man of the Match
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,606
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:48:58 pm »
Dann gets MotM.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,002
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:49:16 pm »
:wellin the kids - they've been incredible
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,082
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
THE KIDS ARE STILL ALRIGHT
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,606
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
Who knows how many could be in the squad for Saturday?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:51:23 pm »
94 Ball over the top but Armstrong cant direct the shot and its a goal kick
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:52:21 pm »
FT 3-0 Reds. Through to face Yernited. Excellent nights work, a lot of youngsters got a game and whisper it quietly, I dont think we picked up any new injuries.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm »
That was fun. Well in the mini Reds.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,542
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm »
Incredible really.
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
  • * * * * *
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:53:21 pm »
Superb second half.
Logged
