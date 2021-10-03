« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton  (Read 568 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« on: Today at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: jackh on February 26, 2024, 10:22:02 pm
Liverpool vs Southampton

20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Anfield, Liverpool
FA Cup Fifth Round
Referee: Craig Pawson

Fresh from lifting the English Football League Cup following their extra-time victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Jurgen Klopps Reds gave been in excellent form of late, with just a league defeat away to Arsenal amidst a strong run on Premier League wins, and arrive in the fifth round of the FA Cup after victories away to Arsenal & home to Norwich City. Their visiting promotion-hopefuls are going through a tricky run, having lost three of their last four Championship fixtures after dropping points via six draws in their previously twenty-two matches  the Saints arrive in the fifth found of the back of a third-round victory over Walsall and a 3-0 replay win over Watford.


Liverpool and Southampton have been drawn together in the FA Cup on eight previous occasions (with two of these requiring replays), with the last meeting also being a fifth round tie at Anfield  the hosts won 3-0, courtesy of goals from Ian Rush, Peter Beardsley, and Steve Nicol, before ultimately being beaten 4-3 in a Villa Park semi-final by Crystal Palace. The Reds are eight-time winners of the FA Cup, last lifting the trophy in 2022, whilst the Saints won their one FA Cup in 1976 and most-recently reached the final in 2003. Southampton last visited Anfield in November 2022, falling to a 3-1 defeat in Nathan Jones first match in charge, whilst the sides last meeting was on the final day of the 2023-24 season  with league matters already settled (Liverpool falling short of European Cup qualification and Southamptons relegation already confirmed), the sides played out an entertaining 4-4 draw.


After a very difficult period following their relegation from the Premier League in 2005, which included spending 2009-10 & 2010-11 League One, and eleven-year stay in the top flight from 2012-13 can be viewed positively from a Southampton perspective. Their first five seasons, in particular, were very successful  they enjoyed a relatively good showing on their return, finishing 14th, before four successive top-half finishes under Mauritio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, and Claude Puel. The Saints rather lost their way from 2017-18 onwards, however  they showed occasional promise under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but eventually fell apart during a dreadful 2022-23 season in which they and say bottom of the table through more than half the season before their inevitable relegation.


Following their miserable campaign last season  and managerial uncertainly through spells with Hasenhuttl, Jones, & Ruben Selles at the helm  the appointment of former Wycombe Wanderers and Norwich defender, Russell Martin, as manager looked like a reasonably shrewd move. A former Scotland international, the young manager had shown promise during short spells with MK Dons & Swansea City. Martins Saints started the season well, but fell to four successive defeats in September that threatened to end their promotion hopes before their campaign had really got going. Southampton were excellent through autumn & much of winter, however, going unbeaten and dropping just twelve points in twenty-two league matches, whilst also progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Their form during the last couple of weeks has dropped off poorly, however, with defeats away to Bristol City and away to Hull City & Millwall seeing them lose touch with fellow promotion candidates Leeds United & Ipswich Town.


Contextual factors mean that neither Liverpool nor their visitors will identify the FA Cup a priority for the remainder of the season, with title- & promotion-challenges taking precedent, respectively, but both will see opportunity in this midweek fixture. For Russell Martins Southampton, a cup tie under the Anfield lights could be considered as freeing from the pressure that recent form has put upon them in the league  theres minimal expectancy on them for the match, and so a positive performance against the Premier League leaders could be just the tonic. Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad depleted of senior players during recent weeks, but the excellent performances of Liverpools crop of talented youngsters  not least in Sundays League Cup Final success  has transformed the shape of the squad in the eyes of supporters. Jarrell Quansah & Conor Bradley seem  like Caoimhin Kelleher before them  to have quickly established themselves as key squad players, and they & Bobby Clark can all be expected to start on Wednesday night. James McConnell & Jayden Danns have also already had a taste of  and contributed to  success with Liverpool, and both will hope to feature against Southampton, as the Reds seek to progress a memorable final few months of Jurgen Klopps time in charge of the club.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:27:55 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm »
0 Soton get us underway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
0.34 Soton go for it offside flag up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:44 pm »
Miles off, but if we needed a wake up lets hope thats it

Looks like Gomez might be the 6 and Bradley inverting from RB
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:04 pm »
2 It would appear we are trying out Gomez in central midfield.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:03:04 pm
2 It would appear we are trying out Gomez in central midfield.
Tonights the night Joe GOALMez
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
3 We are still to settle into our new shape, but we break on the left with Gakpo who tries a shot and it's put out by Soton but the offside flag is up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:27 pm »
4 Soton have settled quicker. Bobby Clark lost the ball and they attacked very quickly space opened up for them and the shot hits the post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:04:58 pm
3 We are still to settle into our new shape, but we break on the left with Gakpo who tries a shot and it's put out by Soton but the offside flag is up.
Southampton have started well and we're very slow out of the blocks, lucky not to be behind

Strangely enough we look like some of our boys haven't played together before, who'd have thought
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:52 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm »
6 Soton win a corner but Kelleher gets up and punches the ball away.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:08:44 pm »
Unsurprisingly it's not been a great start, hopefully we can get into a bit of a rhythm soon
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:08:51 pm »
7 McCoist already winding me up! It's still a bit untidy for us as we struggle to adjust, passes going astray. I am sure we'll get there though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:09:16 pm »
Phew, another good save by Kelleher - low to his right in a one on one

Such a strong hand

Excellent
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
9 Soton are very quick to move on our defenders at the moment making it difficult for us to get out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm »
Kelleher been superb again so far
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:11:49 pm »
10 Happily Kelleher has started well saves us with his leg this time, as once again we lose the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:11:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:10:29 pm
9 Soton are very quick to move on our defenders at the moment making it difficult for us to get out.
Considering they've changed most their side, they're looking very good - our boys are really gonna have to get better quickly here
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:13:04 pm »
11 A lot of our players are slipping over tonight, which is worrying. At the moment we can't settle on the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:11:49 pm
10 Happily Kelleher has started well saves us with his leg this time, as once again we lose the ball.
Eventually called offside but he wasn't to know that at the time.
Another good save
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:13:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:11:57 pm
Considering they've changed most their side, they're looking very good - our boys are really gonna have to get better quickly here

We are moving very slowly at the moment which is making it easier for the Soton players to close us down.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:14:23 pm »
13 Another Soton attack but the cross in is easily gathered by Kelleher.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm »
Killing us in the midfield and we're unable to get any kind of quality ball into their final third.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:16:02 pm »
14 A better move by us there involving Gakpo and Clarke, but Bradley's cross is easily cleared.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:17:03 pm »
15 We are at last getting some possession just have to improve the last ball now.

Over to duvva.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:17:14 pm »
Honestly, can the crowd stop telling Joe to shoot everytime he's within any kind of range
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:17:57 pm »
16 Better the last couple of minutes, Joe even had a shot - less said about it the better
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:17:14 pm
Honestly, can the crowd stop telling Joe to shoot everytime he's within any kind of range
Agreed
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,988
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:18:47 pm »
They are taking some chances with passing the ball out from the back
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,567
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:17:14 pm
Honestly, can the crowd stop telling Joe to shoot everytime he's within any kind of range

It's getting so annoying now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
17 Corner to Soton, Bradley away initially but Saints win it back and the shot is just wide
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
19 Koumas got around the full back but is pushed to the ground, probably not a pen
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm »
20 We won it edge of the box, McConnell puts Gakpo in, turns well but then runs out of time to get the shot off - good chance, much better from us
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Cody should have done better there, ball just a little bit behind him so couldn't hit it first time
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool v Southampton
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
21 Good defending from Quansah as Soton threatened - we then attack but it breaks down on the edge of their box
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 