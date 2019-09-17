UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Sparta Prague to be played at StadionLetna on Thursday March 7, 2024. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 988 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be usedas part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICES: £37.07Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased thefollowing UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24,2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchasedduring season 2021-22 are not used as credits): Union SG (14.12.23) Toulouse (09.11.23) Lask (21.09.23) Real Madrid (15.03.23) AFC Ajax (26.10.22) Rangers (12.10.22) SSC Napoli (07.09.22) Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) FC Salzburg (10.12.19) KRC Genk (23.10.19) Napoli (17.09.19)First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official memberswho recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 1pm on Thursday February 29 until 7.30am on Friday March 1.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10tickets per booking.Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official memberswho recorded 10 of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am until 11am on Friday March 1.Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximumof four tickets per booking.