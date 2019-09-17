« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 1073 times)

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« on: February 27, 2024, 03:44:56 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sparta-prague-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Sparta Prague to be played at Stadion
Letna on Thursday March 7, 2024. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 988 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.
In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used
as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES: £37.07


Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the
following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24,
2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased
during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

 Union SG (14.12.23)
 Toulouse (09.11.23)
 Lask (21.09.23)
 Real Madrid (15.03.23)
 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
 Rangers (12.10.22)
 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)
 Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
 FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
 KRC Genk (23.10.19)
 Napoli (17.09.19)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members
who recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.
Time of sale: from 1pm on Thursday February 29 until 7.30am on Friday March 1.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10
tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members
who recorded 10 of the above away fixtures.
Time of sale: from 8.15am until 11am on Friday March 1.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum
of four tickets per booking.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: February 27, 2024, 03:47:43 pm »
Great news, all bar 2 of ours will be in the guaranteed sale now  8)
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 03:52:15 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Ste

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We are Irregulars
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2024, 11:05:31 am »
I know its late but anybody know of any reasonable routes
Logged
Ste

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:24:23 pm »
All done for out lot  8)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm »
Did they only take out the 1st 6 rows of F20 this time?
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:23:23 pm »
Upper went faster than lower last couple of rounds. Ordinarily the opposite. Hope the trend doesnt continue as much prefer the upper and its normally easier to get. Was in a meeting at one and by the time I got on, only back row was left.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:23:23 pm
Upper went faster than lower last couple of rounds. Ordinarily the opposite. Hope the trend doesnt continue as much prefer the upper and its normally easier to get. Was in a meeting at one and by the time I got on, only back row was left.

The lower looks awful here.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:42:32 pm
The lower looks awful here.


I always think its awful. Shite perspective on the game. But people still ordinarily go for it.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm
Did they only take out the 1st 6 rows of F20 this time?

Shit load just shown up in that area.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
Shit load just shown up in that area.
Ah, so they actually took out 7 1/3 rows = 174 tickets (< usual 300) & just put about 60 back in.
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:42:32 pm
The lower looks awful here.
A bit better than @ Anderlecht but still a cage.
Logged

Online johnbox

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:21:25 pm »
Any idea on the number that might be available for tomorrow's sale yet or is it a bit early to tell
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:42:46 pm »
Quote from: johnbox on Yesterday at 04:21:25 pm
Any idea on the number that might be available for tomorrow's sale yet or is it a bit early to tell

700 on full credits
110-120 to hospitality, etc

Thus, at least 170 should remain for tomorrow's sale. If I am not mistaken, around 200-210 bought in the 2nd sale for USG. 

Logged

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm »
So no 200 VIP for Europa League that must only apply to Champions League
Logged

Online johnbox

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 04:42:46 pm
700 on full credits
110-120 to hospitality, etc

Thus, at least 170 should remain for tomorrow's sale. If I am not mistaken, around 200-210 bought in the 2nd sale for USG. 



Nice one, thanks. 
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
So no 200 VIP for Europa League that must only apply to Champions League

It says in the selling notice there is an additional 200. But as always it forms part of the vip, players etc. Not the entirety of it

Quote
In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
So no 200 VIP for Europa League that must only apply to Champions League
? The 200 top category seats are totally separate from the allocation of 988.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 04:42:46 pm
700 on full credits
110-120 to hospitality, etc

Thus, at least 170 should remain for tomorrow's sale. If I am not mistaken, around 200-210 bought in the 2nd sale for USG. 



Numbers seem sound with the 202 available currently.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm »
More tickets now showing in F20 only 5 earlier and now 23
Around 154 tickets left currently
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm
More tickets now showing in F20 only 5 earlier and now 23
Around 154 tickets left currently
Those 23 are part of the 60 returns that were added earlier.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm
More tickets now showing in F20 only 5 earlier and now 23
Around 154 tickets left currently

so in 3 hours nearly an extra 50 people bought their tickets ?
*see earlier post of 204 left ?

**sweating on tomorrows sale here
Logged

Online RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
so in 3 hours nearly an extra 50 people bought their tickets ?
*see earlier post of 204 left ?

**sweating on tomorrows sale here

14 now in F20
F21 sold out
87 in F1
39 in F2
140 tickets in total



Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:27:39 am »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 04:42:46 pm
700 on full credits
110-120 to hospitality, etc

Thus, at least 170 should remain for tomorrow's sale. If I am not mistaken, around 200-210 bought in the 2nd sale for USG.

Sounds about right, but there will be people with both Genk and USG but not Napoli and a few other combinations of 10/11 to add to the mix.
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:32:07 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
14 now in F20
F21 sold out
87 in F1
39 in F2
140 tickets in total

12 in F20
86 in F1
38 in F2

136 in total
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:46:15 am »
They've locked it down...fuck off :butt
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:57:42 am »
Probably not relevant this day and age, but a word of note about changing money on the street, its probably not real money you are changing. At least check it is the correct currency and ask yourself, if its too good to be true, it probably is.
Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:17:17 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 05:32:07 am
12 in F20
86 in F1
38 in F2

136 in total

How many were there at 8:15? (Genuinely think it should've been closer to 170 than 136)
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:19:06 am »
Got in with 1 minute and added to basket, went to order and blocked as a robot. WTF? Wasnt even refreshing or anything
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:19:32 am »
anyone get the hall map
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:20:55 am »
Added to basket. Blocked thinking Im robot
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:21:48 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 08:20:55 am
Added to basket. Blocked thinking Im robot

Did anyone get one, I and my mate got the same as well. Didnt even do anything
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:25:05 am »
Got one. In straight away on my laptop and blocked as a robot. One minute on my phone and let me buy.
Logged
Long live the King

Online ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:30:47 am »
3min queue then in sold out !

mate got some and another got blocked
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:33:38 am »
For straight in, added a ticket was told Im a robot and now just updating and praying  :no
Logged

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
They really need to sort this robot blocking bullsh1t. It's getting very, very annoying at this point
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Straight in and boxed a pair  8)  Thank fuck for that. Hopefully that will be the last non-garuanteed for the foreseeable...good fucking riddance!
Logged

Online uppercentenary92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
4 in the bag, 20 tries later, kicks me out, just beyond a joke this - i would just deposit cash into there account to save this messing
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 08:44:43 am
Straight in and boxed a pair  8)  Thank fuck for that. Hopefully that will be the last non-garuanteed for the foreseeable...good fucking riddance!

For at least the remainder of this competition youd hope. Every other stadium bigger - Slavia the only one close.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 08:49:32 am
For at least the remainder of this competition youd hope. Every other stadium bigger - Slavia the only one close.

Atalanta not much better
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:53:10 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:52:06 am
Atalanta not much better

Or Villarreal but we know we get more than a k there.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 