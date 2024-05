Who has Bob signed off Eurovision then?



Nothing there for me. The two Estonian lads got home safely, and will be in England in August playing Shambala festival: despite Eurovision, they are in fact cool! My current roster does fine; our next shows in Liverpool just happen to be on consecutive nights in October, 9 & 10, both at the Tung. Gives me an excuse to be in town for a few days anyway; Eurovision it aint!