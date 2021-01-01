« previous next »
Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)

Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 11:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:01:57 pm
It's not like the public are going to think the Swiss song is shite. It's going to get a big score.

I'm confused why it's scoring so highly. It was nothing great for me.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #361 on: Today at 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:03:38 pm
They've never gone away from it.

I'm not going mad ;D, just looked it up and they phased it out in the 90s and it wasn't introduced again until 2009.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #362 on: Today at 11:05:21 pm »
Love ya Oz...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #363 on: Today at 11:05:27 pm »
Surprised we got nothing from Isreal.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #364 on: Today at 11:06:29 pm »
2 more points from all the expats on the Costas.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:03:38 pm
They've never gone away from it.

Think they did away with the jury votes for a few years in the mid 2000s but they've been back for a long time.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:06:47 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:06:54 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:49:38 pm
If we can erase the Michael Thomas goal I'm sold on it then.

We could do what we want. Could even rerun games with a simulation of what competent refereeing could  look like.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #368 on: Today at 11:06:58 pm »
The expats in Australia and Spain the source of UKs only points.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:37 pm
I mean, this is looking like Liverpool's 2019-20 campaign and we're about to visit the Walkers Stadium.
Alisson has just booted the ball to Mo Salah on the halfway line against the mancs.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:08:41 pm »
Switzerland 1.9
Croatia 2.2
Ireland 11
Despite being second France are 130/1
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:09:23 pm »
Boring countries not scoring Bambi - Norway, Germany....
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:11:11 pm »
Would be a genuinely interesting competition if Switzerland werent so far ahead. The next five behind them all very close.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:11:59 pm »
Switzerland 1.85
Croatia 2.6
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 11:12:01 pm »
Some votes from Switzerland ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:12:01 pm
Some votes from Switzerland ;D

I bought some Alpen this morning. Youre all very welcome.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:12:45 pm »
I don't think Estonia are winning this, Bob
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #377 on: Today at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:12:01 pm
Some votes from Switzerland ;D

I read that as Samie votes from Switzerland.  :D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:12:45 pm
I don't think Estonia are winning this, Bob
What is wrong with people
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:13:12 pm
I read that as Samie votes from Switzerland.  :D

Very kind of you. Ill buy a toblerone tomorrow.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #380 on: Today at 11:14:39 pm »
France into 25/1 from 140
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm »
The Swiss dude annoys the hell outta me....
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:15:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:13:21 pm
What is wrong with people

No taste! My top 2 are the bottom 2, hahaha.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #383 on: Today at 11:15:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:14:39 pm
France into 25/1 from 140

Proof that the bookies know fuck all ;D
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #384 on: Today at 11:16:05 pm »
Why was Alistair Cook sat next to the French singer there?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 11:16:43 pm »
Croatia challenging for favouritism again?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 11:16:47 pm »
Greece only give 10 to Cyprus! The ultimate betrayal.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #387 on: Today at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:12:36 pm
I bought some Alpen this morning. Youre all very welcome.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 11:16:51 pm »
The Swiss were the best tbf.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:12:45 pm
I don't think Estonia are winning this, Bob

Its a travesty.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #390 on: Today at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:12:45 pm
I don't think Estonia are winning this, Bob

At this point getting 0 points might be better for promoting them!
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #391 on: Today at 11:18:14 pm »
Israel somehow third favs again
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #392 on: Today at 11:19:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:18:14 pm
Israel somehow second favs again

Thought their song was good to be fair. They'd have to have smashed the public vote to get anywhere near the top though...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #393 on: Today at 11:19:26 pm »
Any jury that votes for Estonia should be banned from the competition forever.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #394 on: Today at 11:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:09 pm
No they're not. 18/1 on Paddy Power
Yep third favs
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #395 on: Today at 11:19:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:18:14 pm
Israel somehow third favs again

Thanks Merse.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #396 on: Today at 11:19:44 pm »
Dutch should be banned permanently. Waste of my votes....
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #397 on: Today at 11:19:47 pm »
Finally points for Estonia from Austria ;D

Was as careful as he could be about what he said there
