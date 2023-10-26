« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)  (Read 2965 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,825
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:24 pm
Good evening Cyprus.
Odds have halved since the song started

1000/1 to 500/1
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bob Kurac

  • Cares.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,453
  • Modern football is shit
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm »
Mind you, if you want some amazing Armenian music, check out The Gurdjieff Ensemble. And yes, of course I am their UK/IRE agent too 😎
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,937
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:24 pm
Good evening Cyprus.

Well done, she's 17.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:44:17 pm »
Like Holly Valance without the bigotry
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,241
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:45:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:43:42 pm
Well done, she's 17.

:D

Just giving feedback from my daughter. Best so far she says.

But yes, cringed when Graham just said that at the end.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,651
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:45:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:43:42 pm
Well done, she's 17.

Yeah Nick, ye bad sicko.


:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,825
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:17 pm
Like Holly Valance without the bigotry
I had my photo taken with her on a Neighbours night in Melbourne
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • ....mmm
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:45:46 pm »
Logged
:D

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,962
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Bob Kurac on Today at 09:43:09 pm
Mind you, if you want some amazing Armenian music, check out The Gurdjieff Ensemble. And yes, of course I am their UK/IRE agent too 😎

Bob are you like the Mino Railoa of Eurovision?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,825
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:07 pm
:D

Just giving feedback from my daughter. Best so far she says.

But yes, cringed when Graham just said that at the end.
My missus fav so far too
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:46:44 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:46:47 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,937
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:47:41 pm »
Got a cheeky bet on Switzerland 😂
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,651
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
Actually quite good this one.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm »
Like a Mika terrorvision mashup.

Its quite good but just not quite Finland
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 