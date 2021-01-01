« previous next »
Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)

Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:24:58 pm »
Italy was ok. But Im not sure I will remember it in 5 minutes
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm »
Guess theres a reason Serbia are 1000/1
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:28:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:26:15 pm
Guess theres a reason Serbia are 1000/1
Its poor. Verging on the witch again too.  No more witches please
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm »
Its Andy and Al.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:29:43 pm »
Im surprised Bottas had time to be part of Finlands Eurovision every
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:29:15 pm
Its Andy and Al.
:lmao

Theyve got my vote
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:30:27 pm »
We have a winner :lmao
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:30:29 pm »
I think I know where my vote is going
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:30:43 pm »
What am I watching  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
:lmao
Jesus christ
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
So far Ireland is the best Ive seen. Could be a Lordi moment.

Finland is a bit Scooter.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:31:08 pm »
Peak Eurovision.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
This is brilliant
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:32:23 pm »
What the fuck is this. All of it. Ireland were shite too
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:32:27 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:32:27 pm »
If this doesnt win, they should just stop Eurovision
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:32:48 pm »
We have our winner!
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Never change Eurovision.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Finland deliver. Again.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm »
WTF am I watching!?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:32:27 pm


Came to post this exact gif, fucking perfection :lmao
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Stop the fucking show.

Theres no point continuing after that Finland entry.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:33:45 pm »
Finland understand Eurovision better than any other country.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:34:17 pm »
Go moomins
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:34:52 pm »
How are the KKK allowed in
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:35:47 pm »
Portugal must feel bad. An utter dirge after that show stopper. Theyve killed the vibe
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm »
It got worse. Get em off
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm »
Portugal didnt get the memo.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:37:35 pm »
Harsh scheduling for Portugal.

Also shite.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Think we should get Bob to sign up the Finland lads(A&A)
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Nice Portugal song.
Not Eurovisiony.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:37:43 pm »
Micky Ryans lads and lasses now
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:37:50 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:33:45 pm
Finland understand Eurovision better than any other country.
Whereas, Portugal seem to be taking it seriously.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:38:07 pm »
We have our first trumpet, excellent!
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:38:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:38:07 pm
We have our first trumpet, excellent!
Bringing the standard back up after Portugal
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
Shes really good. And Jesus on guitar too. Bonus
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:40:47 pm »
Armenia was pretty good
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:41:35 pm »
Armenia, if you think you can upstage Finland by sticking your tongues out and giving a couple of high kicks then youre very much mistaken.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
They are a really good band in folk/worldie circles. Trouble w Eurovision is that live instruments are banned: its all mimed except vocals.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #239 on: Today at 09:42:24 pm »
Good evening Cyprus.
