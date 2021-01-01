« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)  (Read 1354 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:34:14 am
Holland have been throw out of Eurovision

Bring Australia back.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,090
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 04:29:46 am
I have a feeling that israel will win because you vote for your winner and Im sure there will be a big campaign from the right to get them to win and everyone, ones else's vote will be split.

Should be an interesting night I don't know if this is true but was reading the TV played canned cheers after israel performed in the semi to cover up the booing but that could be just a social media rumour.

Not sure how this will play out. In the grand scheme of things, it's Eurovision but I'm a little surprised they didn't nip this in the bud given Israel's actions, they should've known this was what was going to happen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 