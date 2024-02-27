I've been a bit distracted recently by some real world events so barely even noticed we're creeping towards Spring now and less than 2 weeks away from the deadline for this year's Eurovision entrants. Once again there are rumblings in the air, nothing to do with the still-banned Russia this time but some special attention being paid to the lyrics of the Israeli entry "October Rain", which seem to refer to the Hamas attacks on October 7th and has such are a bit too political for what is after all an innocent singing competition which always checks its politics at the door. Right?



But away from that, there seems to be a bit of a buzz over the UK's prospects this year, after a recent upswing in the national engagement with the contest - firstly seeing Sam 'Ryder of Rohan' launch himself into space and score a very creditable 2nd place (behind serial Putin-botherers Ukraine gaining another sympathy win) and of course Liverpool putting on a damn fine show in Ukraine's honour last year. 2024 sees the BBC bringing in a bit of a ringer in Olly Alexander, but will the name recognition and his overall fit for Eurovision be enough? I've heard about half the entries now and and to me there isn't yet a stand out winner, so with our entry being officially unveiled some time this Friday it could instantly become the odds-on favourite - not that that guarantees anything historically.



With 10+ countries still to pick who knows what else could get thrown into the mix, but there are a few oddities to watch out for this year, the main one probably being Ireland's Bambie Thug with "Doomsday Blue"...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4</a>



My personal favourite so far is Spain, although it sadly doesn't quite live up to the awesome electropop intro. Certainly quite 'cheeky' around the 01:30 mark if you know what I mean!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us</a>





