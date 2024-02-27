« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)  (Read 1213 times)

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« on: February 27, 2024, 02:43:00 pm »
I've been a bit distracted recently by some real world events so barely even noticed we're creeping towards Spring now and less than 2 weeks away from the deadline for this year's Eurovision entrants. Once again there are rumblings in the air, nothing to do with the still-banned Russia this time but some special attention being paid to the lyrics of the Israeli entry "October Rain", which seem to refer to the Hamas attacks on October 7th and has such are a bit too political for what is after all an innocent singing competition which always checks its politics at the door. Right?

But away from that, there seems to be a bit of a buzz over the UK's prospects this year, after a recent upswing in the national engagement with the contest - firstly seeing Sam 'Ryder of Rohan' launch himself into space and score a very creditable 2nd place (behind serial Putin-botherers Ukraine gaining another sympathy win) and of course Liverpool putting on a damn fine show in Ukraine's honour last year. 2024 sees the BBC bringing in a bit of a ringer in Olly Alexander, but will the name recognition and his overall fit for Eurovision be enough? I've heard about half the entries now and and to me there isn't yet a stand out winner, so with our entry being officially unveiled some time this Friday it could instantly become the odds-on favourite - not that that guarantees anything historically.

With 10+ countries still to pick who knows what else could get thrown into the mix, but there are a few oddities to watch out for this year, the main one probably being Ireland's Bambie Thug with "Doomsday Blue"...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4</a>

My personal favourite so far is Spain, although it sadly doesn't quite live up to the awesome electropop intro. Certainly quite 'cheeky' around the 01:30 mark if you know what I mean!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us</a>


« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 03:57:15 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,574
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2024, 04:21:58 pm »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #2 on: March 1, 2024, 09:15:53 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mvs92WfR8lM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mvs92WfR8lM</a>

I'm at work so cannot even give it a listen for good while but there you go. He'll be performing it live on Graham Norton's show tonight which might give a hint at the staging (I believe you can't get a true sense of potential winners from the music videos alone as the performance on the night can sway the televote).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #3 on: March 1, 2024, 09:27:49 am »
It's a bit of a grower, and it's the right profile of artist for Eurovision.  Feels like it's not punchy enough though, could get lost in the mix.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #4 on: March 1, 2024, 02:18:00 pm »
A lot of the reaction seems to place it at 'Pet Shop Boys album track' level. I did hear a small bit at lunch time but it was on tinny laptop speakers so not the best sort of way to judge.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,740
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #5 on: March 1, 2024, 02:23:16 pm »
Sounds incredibly boring to me. No where near PSB level.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #6 on: March 1, 2024, 03:46:52 pm »
It's alright and a good fit for Eurovision. I'm sure the performance on the night will be extravagant as well. I reckon it will break the top 5.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #7 on: March 2, 2024, 07:38:09 pm »
Politics aside, those are some shockingly bad lyrics in the Israeli entry. Like, even for Eurovision. Reads like ChatGPT wrote it.

Stand with me
Look into my eyes and see
People go away but never say goodbye

Someone stole the moon tonight
Took my light
Everything is black and white
Whos the fool who told you
Boys dont cry

Hours and hours and flowers
Life is no game for the cowards
Why does time go wild
Every day Im loosing my mind
Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm
We got nothing to hide
Take me home
And leave the world behind
And I promise you that never again
Im still wet from this october rain
October Rain

Living in a fantasy
Ecstasy
Everythings meant to be
We shall pass but love will never die

Hours and hours and flowers
Life is no game for the cowards
Why does time go wild
Every day Im loosing my mind
Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm
We got nothing to hide
Take me home
And leave the world behind
And I promise you that never again
Im still wet from this october rain
October Rain
October Rain
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,574
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #8 on: March 2, 2024, 09:05:16 pm »
Massive Vomit.  ^^^
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #9 on: March 3, 2024, 06:29:07 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #10 on: March 3, 2024, 10:58:54 pm »
Quote
So far, Eurovision organisers have resisted those calls (to bar Israel), arguing that the situations in Ukraine and Gaza are different.

Yup, its very different. Russia wasnt committing genocide with the political, financial and military backing of western superpowers, for a start. There have also been about three times the deaths in 5 months in Gaza as there have been in 2 years in the Ukraine.
« Last Edit: March 3, 2024, 11:01:01 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,835
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #11 on: May 7, 2024, 08:27:50 am »
Kicks off tonight with the Semi finals
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #12 on: May 7, 2024, 08:41:17 pm »
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #13 on: May 7, 2024, 08:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  7, 2024, 08:41:17 pm
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.

They're absolutely brilliant!

UK also very good to be fair.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,209
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #14 on: May 7, 2024, 08:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on May  7, 2024, 08:43:28 pm
They're absolutely brilliant!

UK also very good to be fair.

Do we not have our usual bye to the final? And if not, why not!
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #15 on: May 7, 2024, 08:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  7, 2024, 08:45:15 pm
Do we not have our usual bye to the final? And if not, why not!
You have, but they're putting on the finalists too tonight. I think some of the jury voting might be done on the semi final performances.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #16 on: May 7, 2024, 08:56:50 pm »
Voting Croatia. Bring the fun back.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #17 on: May 7, 2024, 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  7, 2024, 08:41:17 pm
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.

Well win it if the performance on the night is as good as it was there. Wasnt the biggest fan of the song when I first heard it but its all about the spectacle, and on that front its the best weve ever put forward.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #18 on: May 7, 2024, 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: damomad on May  7, 2024, 09:32:16 pm
Well win it if the performance on the night is as good as it was there. Wasnt the biggest fan of the song when I first heard it but its all about the spectacle, and on that front its the best weve ever put forward.


If it's Ireland you are talking about the song is so so, but holy shit that performance was incredible. Can't believe they weren't ahead of the Finnish manchild waving his knob at the crowd.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #19 on: May 7, 2024, 10:45:16 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on May  7, 2024, 10:32:00 pm
If it's Ireland you are talking about the song is so so, but holy shit that performance was incredible. Can't believe they weren't ahead of the Finnish manchild waving his knob at the crowd.
It's not in order. They just list the 10 finalists randomly.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #20 on: May 7, 2024, 10:52:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May  7, 2024, 08:56:50 pm
Voting Croatia. Bring the fun back.

I'm fully backing Croatia this year. The only song/performance I can wholeheartedly say I love.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #21 on: May 7, 2024, 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  7, 2024, 10:45:16 pm
It's not in order. They just list the 10 finalists randomly.
Ahh, didn't know that!
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #22 on: May 7, 2024, 11:08:40 pm »
I was surprised that Australia didn't make it, the song is pretty slick and they generally do reasonably well with the voters. I guess the addition of a didgeridoo was just a bridgeridoo too far.

I didn't watch the semi though so maybe the performance wasn't up to snuff.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #23 on: May 8, 2024, 09:14:24 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May  7, 2024, 11:08:40 pm
I was surprised that Australia didn't make it, the song is pretty slick and they generally do reasonably well with the voters. I guess the addition of a didgeridoo was just a bridgeridoo too far.

I didn't watch the semi though so maybe the performance wasn't up to snuff.

I thought they'd get through, it was better than some of the countries that did, but then that's eurovision for you.

Croatia was great, perfect mix of silly and catchy, the Irish performance was amazing and it stood out for being different, the Finnish one was a stupid (albeit memorable gimmick) underpinned by a shite song. Slovenian one has more faux-nudity and another dull song. I like the Luxembourg one, but the morning after I'm absolutely struggling to remember any of the songs from Portugal, Cyprus, Serbia, Ukraine or Lithuania. Aussies were better than all of them.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,158
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #24 on: May 8, 2024, 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  3, 2024, 06:29:07 pm
Good to see that the blackmail failed.

Eurovision 2024: Israel agrees to October Rain lyrics change

They always would mate - too good a free European/worldwide PR opportunity to turn down.

I'm only surprised they haven't been expelled from it - like Russia were (and still are - www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/30/eurovision-chief-russia-ban-stands-for-ultimate-values-democracy)


'Eurovision have banned Palestinian flags and symbols':-

The contest's communications head has said that ticket buyers will only be allowed to display the flags of competing countries - including Israel - and the Pride flag

www.nme.com/news/music/eurovision-have-banned-palestinian-flags-and-symbols-3753455


^ should be interesting to see  how that works out for them.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,824
  • Trada
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #25 on: May 8, 2024, 11:24:13 am »
I like the Ireland entry just having the bollocks to put on something like that and they had to remove writing on her face and leg they must have been grassed up because the writing was in Ogham  an ancient Irish alphabet and said things like ceasefire

Just brilliant staging  some of it gave me goosebumps

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #26 on: May 8, 2024, 04:12:40 pm »
Hi all. After some advice.

Im up in Liverpool this Saturday with my wife and one year old daughter and wondered if anyone know of anywhere showing the final? My wife and I went to Camp and Furnace for the final in 2022 but dont reckon thats really suitable when we have a one year old with us! :)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #27 on: May 8, 2024, 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May  8, 2024, 11:24:13 am
I like the Ireland entry just having the bollocks to put on something like that and they had to remove writing on her face and leg they must have been grassed up because the writing was in Ogham  an ancient Irish alphabet and said things like ceasefire

Just brilliant staging  some of it gave me goosebumps

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ</a>

I'm biased, but I think the Irish entry is the best I've heard.

UK entry is a waste of Olly Alexander's talent. Sounds like what an AI would produce if you asked it to come up with a generic eurovision song.  So utterly bland.  It'll probably win.
Logged

Offline Willo99

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 am »
Theyre going to have a major problem going forward if Israel end up winning this.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,835
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Yesterday at 10:16:38 am
Theyre going to have a major problem going forward if Israel end up winning this.

There is going to be a lot of issues on the night

Talk of the Dutch act being disqualified from the final due to an incident involving his staging and props. He was due to perform just before the act from Israel.

An earlier taped performance was used for the jury vote rather than the dress rehearsals.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
There is going to be a lot of issues on the night

Talk of the Dutch act being disqualified from the final due to an incident involving his staging and props. He was due to perform just before the act from Israel.

An earlier taped performance was used for the jury vote rather than the dress rehearsals.

Dutch act have been refusing to look at them all press conference, covering his face with a flag, and then when the Israeli act was speaking covered his entire head with the flag

Apparently Israel have been filming themselves with other acts and posting without their permission and in fact explicitly without their consent
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,824
  • Trada
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:29:46 am »
I have a feeling that israel will win because you vote for your winner and Im sure there will be a big campaign from the right to get them to win and everyone, ones else's vote will be split.

Should be an interesting night I don't know if this is true but was reading the TV played canned cheers after israel performed in the semi to cover up the booing but that could be just a social media rumour.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:20:08 am »
Almost surreal how ESC have turned into an arena for world politics. Looks like Israel will gather a pretty substantial public vote from a pretty diversified group so to speak. Talks about Croatia becoming the go-to country for the no-israel group. Will be interesting to see the votes from the jurys though. Israels song is pretty good and should normalt be pretty high. And could the jurys be influenced politically either way based on where they come from ? Should Israel win, it will be a long night in Malmø - Zlatans hometown - a very mixed city on its own and being pretty central in scandinavia/northern europe - there could be a big turn out on both sides
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:52:01 am »
Quote from: John C on May  1, 2024, 12:01:13 pm
We've decided we don't want Gaza as a topic on this forum, at the moment or for the foreseeable future that is not debatable and we've asked on several occasions that this is respected.
If it is absolutely imperative for you to get your voice heard or your opinions known there are many other places for you to express them.

Just a polite reminder.

That obviously doesnt mean that you cant discuss the impact of the Israel involvement on the competition, or the situation with the Dutch entrant. But within three posts there was someone unhelpfully speculating about why the topic isnt being discussed on RAWK. This has been made clear in the feedback thread and if anyone has an issue with it then theyre welcome to PM me or ask again there, but theyll likely be sent a similar response. Im sorry if this is deeply frustrating for posters, but to have people make very offensive implications as to the sites motivations (or in one case outright accuse RAWK of being complicit in genocide by not having a thread on the topic) is extremely unhelpful and a deleted post here was edging in that direction again.

Please respect the sites position on this, and as noted elsewhere there are other places you can go if you want to discuss the humanitarian crisis and the war in Gaza.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 