Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)

Riquende

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
February 27, 2024, 02:43:00 pm
I've been a bit distracted recently by some real world events so barely even noticed we're creeping towards Spring now and less than 2 weeks away from the deadline for this year's Eurovision entrants. Once again there are rumblings in the air, nothing to do with the still-banned Russia this time but some special attention being paid to the lyrics of the Israeli entry "October Rain", which seem to refer to the Hamas attacks on October 7th and has such are a bit too political for what is after all an innocent singing competition which always checks its politics at the door. Right?

But away from that, there seems to be a bit of a buzz over the UK's prospects this year, after a recent upswing in the national engagement with the contest - firstly seeing Sam 'Ryder of Rohan' launch himself into space and score a very creditable 2nd place (behind serial Putin-botherers Ukraine gaining another sympathy win) and of course Liverpool putting on a damn fine show in Ukraine's honour last year. 2024 sees the BBC bringing in a bit of a ringer in Olly Alexander, but will the name recognition and his overall fit for Eurovision be enough? I've heard about half the entries now and and to me there isn't yet a stand out winner, so with our entry being officially unveiled some time this Friday it could instantly become the odds-on favourite - not that that guarantees anything historically.

With 10+ countries still to pick who knows what else could get thrown into the mix, but there are a few oddities to watch out for this year, the main one probably being Ireland's Bambie Thug with "Doomsday Blue"...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n73nIfFI3k4</a>

My personal favourite so far is Spain, although it sadly doesn't quite live up to the awesome electropop intro. Certainly quite 'cheeky' around the 01:30 mark if you know what I mean!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zSZqlQZ0_us</a>


Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 03:57:15 pm by Riquende
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
February 28, 2024, 04:21:58 pm
Riquende

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 1, 2024, 09:15:53 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mvs92WfR8lM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mvs92WfR8lM</a>

I'm at work so cannot even give it a listen for good while but there you go. He'll be performing it live on Graham Norton's show tonight which might give a hint at the staging (I believe you can't get a true sense of potential winners from the music videos alone as the performance on the night can sway the televote).
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 1, 2024, 09:27:49 am
It's a bit of a grower, and it's the right profile of artist for Eurovision.  Feels like it's not punchy enough though, could get lost in the mix.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Riquende

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 1, 2024, 02:18:00 pm
A lot of the reaction seems to place it at 'Pet Shop Boys album track' level. I did hear a small bit at lunch time but it was on tinny laptop speakers so not the best sort of way to judge.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

swoopy

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 1, 2024, 02:23:16 pm
Sounds incredibly boring to me. No where near PSB level.
damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 1, 2024, 03:46:52 pm
It's alright and a good fit for Eurovision. I'm sure the performance on the night will be extravagant as well. I reckon it will break the top 5.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

thejbs

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 2, 2024, 07:38:09 pm
Politics aside, those are some shockingly bad lyrics in the Israeli entry. Like, even for Eurovision. Reads like ChatGPT wrote it.

Stand with me
Look into my eyes and see
People go away but never say goodbye

Someone stole the moon tonight
Took my light
Everything is black and white
Whos the fool who told you
Boys dont cry

Hours and hours and flowers
Life is no game for the cowards
Why does time go wild
Every day Im loosing my mind
Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm
We got nothing to hide
Take me home
And leave the world behind
And I promise you that never again
Im still wet from this october rain
October Rain

Living in a fantasy
Ecstasy
Everythings meant to be
We shall pass but love will never die

Hours and hours and flowers
Life is no game for the cowards
Why does time go wild
Every day Im loosing my mind
Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm
We got nothing to hide
Take me home
And leave the world behind
And I promise you that never again
Im still wet from this october rain
October Rain
October Rain
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 2, 2024, 09:05:16 pm
Massive Vomit.  ^^^
WhereAngelsPlay

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 3, 2024, 06:29:07 pm
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

thejbs

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
March 3, 2024, 10:58:54 pm
Quote
So far, Eurovision organisers have resisted those calls (to bar Israel), arguing that the situations in Ukraine and Gaza are different.

Yup, its very different. Russia wasnt committing genocide with the political, financial and military backing of western superpowers, for a start. There have also been about three times the deaths in 5 months in Gaza as there have been in 2 years in the Ukraine.
Last Edit: March 3, 2024, 11:01:01 pm by thejbs
gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:27:50 am
Kicks off tonight with the Semi finals
Ray K

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:41:17 pm
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Libertine

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:43:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:41:17 pm
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.

They're absolutely brilliant!

UK also very good to be fair.
Crosby Nick

  RAWK Scribe
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:45:15 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:43:28 pm
They're absolutely brilliant!

UK also very good to be fair.

Do we not have our usual bye to the final? And if not, why not!
Ray K

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:48:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:15 pm
Do we not have our usual bye to the final? And if not, why not!
You have, but they're putting on the finalists too tonight. I think some of the jury voting might be done on the semi final performances.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

JerseyKloppite

  RAWK Staff
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Exiled to Formby
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 08:56:50 pm
Voting Croatia. Bring the fun back.
damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 09:32:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:41:17 pm
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.

Well win it if the performance on the night is as good as it was there. Wasnt the biggest fan of the song when I first heard it but its all about the spectacle, and on that front its the best weve ever put forward.

You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

DonkeyWan

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 10:32:00 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:32:16 pm
Well win it if the performance on the night is as good as it was there. Wasnt the biggest fan of the song when I first heard it but its all about the spectacle, and on that front its the best weve ever put forward.


If it's Ireland you are talking about the song is so so, but holy shit that performance was incredible. Can't believe they weren't ahead of the Finnish manchild waving his knob at the crowd.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Ray K

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 10:45:16 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:32:00 pm
If it's Ireland you are talking about the song is so so, but holy shit that performance was incredible. Can't believe they weren't ahead of the Finnish manchild waving his knob at the crowd.
It's not in order. They just list the 10 finalists randomly.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Bread

  Legacy Fan
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 10:52:36 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:56:50 pm
Voting Croatia. Bring the fun back.

I'm fully backing Croatia this year. The only song/performance I can wholeheartedly say I love.
DonkeyWan

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 11:00:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:45:16 pm
It's not in order. They just list the 10 finalists randomly.
Ahh, didn't know that!
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Riquende

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
Today at 11:08:40 pm
I was surprised that Australia didn't make it, the song is pretty slick and they generally do reasonably well with the voters. I guess the addition of a didgeridoo was just a bridgeridoo too far.

I didn't watch the semi though so maybe the performance wasn't up to snuff.
"The nicest thing

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
