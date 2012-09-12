« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February  (Read 6352 times)

Offline Robinred

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:51:08 pm
Lee Dixon is awful.

I watched him play for Chester as a youngster. I concur.
Offline Robinred

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm »
Watched Leeds in the Championship last week; one of the commentators said Meslier was highly rated.

By whom?
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
Watched Leeds in the Championship last week; one of the commentators said Meslier was highly rated.

By whom?
Onana
Offline oojason

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm »

Chelsea [2] - 1 Leeds; Mykhailo Mudryk 37' - https://dubz.link/v/0wybmf

Chelsea 2 - [2] Leeds United; Mateo Joseph 59‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xtgr80


Scott McTominay bicycle kick attempt against Nottingham Forest - https://v.redd.it/wbsl6e6b2elc1
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:48:56 pm


Chelsea [1] - 1 Leeds United; Nicolas Jackson 15‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xv8mvm


Catching up with the goals now. Meslier still stealing a living, I see.
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:58:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm
Chelsea [2] - 1 Leeds; Mykhailo Mudryk 37' - https://dubz.link/v/0wybmf

Chelsea 2 - [2] Leeds United; Mateo Joseph 59‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xtgr80


Scott McTominay bicycle kick attempt against Nottingham Forest - https://v.redd.it/wbsl6e6b2elc1

Good news is that Mudryk had a celebration for the crowd.....or something.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Forest going to extra time would be lovely.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm »
Coote looks like the product of a brother and sister fuck fest.
Offline Bob Harris

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:01:52 pm »
Fernandes being assaulted thoroughly in the back then......
Offline duvva 💅

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
My god that Leeds kit is vomit
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
Coote looks like the product of a brother and sister fuck fest.

Weakest jawline Ive ever seen.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm »
Varane just did exactly what Endo did in the Cup final.. goal of course stands.
Offline DTRed

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm
Varane just did exactly what Endo did in the Cup final.. goal of course stands.

Came here to say this. Inconsistency again.
Offline Bob Harris

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm
Varane just did exactly what Endo did in the Cup final.. goal of course stands.

Absolute shambolic, varane 'cleared' in a nano second to carry on the check. Bent as fuck
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm »
Varane also plays the man deliberately
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
Absolute shambolic, varane 'cleared' in a nano second to carry on the check. Bent as fuck

Sorry but it's way way worse than Endo's one, Varane literally shoves the guy down who is running directly at pace to the area where Casemiro is.

It's absurd that anyone can be so thick to think some refs are not bias towards us. Absolutely absurd.

 
Offline Bob Harris

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 09:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm
Sorry but it's way way worse than Endo's one, Varane literally shoves the guy down who is running directly at pace to the area where Casemiro is.

It's absurd that anyone can be so thick to think some refs are not bias towards us. Absolutely absurd.

It's embarrassing. Absolute bent as anything.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm »
Why are you weirdos watching those c*nts ?
Offline Bob Harris

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
Why are you weirdos watching those c*nts ?

Sadly my missus supports them and I like taking the piss out of her
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 09:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Sadly my missus supports them and I like taking the piss out of her

Oh Bob, do you need me to make a call mate ?

Offline Fromola

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
We just don't play to the same rules as these bastards
Offline OkieRedman

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm »
What a fool that Elanga is. The dumbest freekick of the season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
We just don't play to the same rules as these bastards

Yorkie will be along in a minute to explain how wrong you are.  ;D
Offline Bob Harris

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:44:20 pm
Oh Bob, do you need me to make a call mate ?



Hahaha nah, she knows I hate united, she even says they are shit too. Am just trying to annoy her so she goes bed. Liverpool are only even my second team really due to my dad following them and am a rugby league man. Support a L1 club as main team in footy near to where my dad now lives
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
Hahaha nah, she knows I hate united, she even says they are shit too. Am just trying to annoy her so she goes bed. Liverpool are only even my second team really due to my dad following them and am a rugby league man. Support a L1 club as main team in footy near to where my dad now lives

Happy wife and all that I suppose ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 09:53:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm
Varane just did exactly what Endo did in the Cup final.. goal of course stands.
was he in an offside position?
Offline oojason

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm »

'Felipe grabbing Brunos neck after a dispute at the corner flag.' - https://v.redd.it/dyy67nlpcelc1

'VAR on Casemiro's goal against Nottingham Forest 90+3'' (a 6 minute check in total) - https://dubz.link/v/1p3ct2

Nottingham Forest 0 - [1] Tax Dodgers; Casemiro 89' - https://dubz.link/v/4k7t4k & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1762954257093861441


'Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has shared a post on his Instagram story comparing Liverpool's disallowed goal on the weekend to Man United's goal this evening.':-



^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1b2jho2/forest_midfielder_morgan_gibbswhite_has_shared_a


Referee for Forest vs Manchester Utd: Christopher Kavanagh (the same referee from the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on Sunday who disallowed VVD's goal)



Chelsea [3] - 2 Leeds United; Conor Gallagher 90‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xw9brr

Online StL-Dono

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:53:50 pm
was he in an offside position?

He looks to be offside, but also a pretty weak flop by the Forest defender as well. 
Offline Fromola

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm »
Same ref was it actually the same cheating c*nt on VAR as Sunday?

How can the club just accept this utter bullshit?
Offline tubby

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm »
Utd not having to play extra time is good for us with them playing City on the weekend.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm
Utd not having to play extra time is good for us with them playing City on the weekend.

Nice save there  ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
He looks to be offside, but also a pretty weak flop by the Forest defender as well. 
yeah just seen it, he definitely looked offside when the freekick was taken but I didn't think our goal should have been disallowed so I don't think this one should either despite it being that lot,
Offline Robinred

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
I honestly am pleased its Utd not Forest. Dont fancy facing big Div once let alone twice.

We should beat those imposters, however spawny they clearly are.
Offline rushyman

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Inquiry into those two decisions

Disallowed Virgil goal for exact same thing
Offline Red Beret

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 11:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm
Same ref was it actually the same cheating c*nt on VAR as Sunday?

How can the club just accept this utter bullshit?

More to the point, how can people keep explaining it away as being within the rules?
Offline Robinred

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:06:43 am »
Well now Ive heard it all - Ten Haag explains that Bruno Fernandes is seriously injured and only played because he has a high pain threshold.

I mean - this is pure theatre.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #356 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:06:43 am
Well now Ive heard it all - Ten Haag explains that Bruno Fernandes is seriously injured and only played because he has a high pain threshold.

I mean - this is pure theatre.

As evidenced here.

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1aznlr8/bruno_fernandes_dive_vs_fulham/
Offline rushyman

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #357 on: Today at 12:59:24 am »
Newcastle did 120 minutes to be told they're going out 24 hours later in the blood money derby
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #358 on: Today at 01:02:05 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:59:24 am
Newcastle did 120 minutes to be told they're going out 24 hours later in the blood money derby

Hope they go another 120 minutes and win it on penalties.
Online 4pool

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
« Reply #359 on: Today at 03:54:20 am »
Forest-United--- Kavanaugh the Ref. Same as the Cup Final


Three blind Mice on VAR
VAR: Darren Bond
Support VAR: Michael Salisbury
Assistant VAR: Daniel Robathan
