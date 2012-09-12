Lee Dixon is awful.
Watched Leeds in the Championship last week; one of the commentators said Meslier was highly rated.By whom?
Chelsea [1] - 1 Leeds United; Nicolas Jackson 15' - https://dubz.link/v/xv8mvm
Chelsea [2] - 1 Leeds; Mykhailo Mudryk 37' - https://dubz.link/v/0wybmfChelsea 2 - [2] Leeds United; Mateo Joseph 59' - https://dubz.link/v/xtgr80Scott McTominay bicycle kick attempt against Nottingham Forest - https://v.redd.it/wbsl6e6b2elc1
Coote looks like the product of a brother and sister fuck fest.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Varane just did exactly what Endo did in the Cup final.. goal of course stands.
Absolute shambolic, varane 'cleared' in a nano second to carry on the check. Bent as fuck
Sorry but it's way way worse than Endo's one, Varane literally shoves the guy down who is running directly at pace to the area where Casemiro is.It's absurd that anyone can be so thick to think some refs are not bias towards us. Absolutely absurd.
Why are you weirdos watching those c*nts ?
Sadly my missus supports them and I like taking the piss out of her
We just don't play to the same rules as these bastards
Oh Bob, do you need me to make a call mate ?
Hahaha nah, she knows I hate united, she even says they are shit too. Am just trying to annoy her so she goes bed. Liverpool are only even my second team really due to my dad following them and am a rugby league man. Support a L1 club as main team in footy near to where my dad now lives
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
was he in an offside position?
Utd not having to play extra time is good for us with them playing City on the weekend.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
He looks to be offside, but also a pretty weak flop by the Forest defender as well.
Same ref was it actually the same cheating c*nt on VAR as Sunday?How can the club just accept this utter bullshit?
Well now Ive heard it all - Ten Haag explains that Bruno Fernandes is seriously injured and only played because he has a high pain threshold.I mean - this is pure theatre.
Newcastle did 120 minutes to be told they're going out 24 hours later in the blood money derby
