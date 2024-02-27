« previous next »
FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February

Ray K

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm
This is great, 5 for Haaland, get all his goals out of his system in the FA cup. He'll have a league drought now.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

smicer07

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm
Pathetic. Surely after he scores one you realise you have to mark the fella.
rushyman

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:21:43 pm
Krull- Krud
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Ray K

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:52:07 pm
And yet he's basically a goal hanger. He's nowhere near as good as the likes of Henry or Van Nistelroy
Van Nistelroy was entirely a 6 yard box player. He made Gary Lineker look like Bobby Firmino.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #84 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:47 pm
More likely to have his career forever tarnished by being associated with the biggest cheats in the history of world sport.

This is correct.
No player that 'achieves' anything with that club is worthy of mentioning alongside true greats.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Boston Bosox

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:23:42 pm
Extra Time At Bournemouth
Fromola

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:24:05 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:22:13 pm
Van Nistelroy was entirely a 6 yard box player. He made Gary Lineker look like Bobby Firmino.

He basically is Van Nistelrooy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Ray K

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:25:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:05 pm
He basically is Van Nistelrooy.
Pretty much, in a robot's body. And personality.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

kiwiscouser

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:25:15 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:52:07 pm
And yet he's basically a goal hanger. He's nowhere near as good as the likes of Henry or Van Nistelroy

Whatever he is, he scored a shitload of goals and helped them win a treble. I think they are satisfied with him. Cant see them loaning him out anytime soon 🤪
Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:26:22 pm
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 09:25:15 pm
Whatever he is, he scored a shitload of goals and helped them win a treble. I think they are satisfied with him. Cant see them loaning him out anytime soon 🤪

They didn't win anything.
They cheated 3 legitimate clubs out of 3 trophies.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

rob1966

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:23:07 pm
This is correct.
No player that 'achieves' anything with that club is worthy of mentioning alongside true greats.

Players like Aguero and De Bruyne would have been legends anywhere else and had City wide parades, not travelled 2 bus stops in front of tens of people
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm
Saudi have finally created a couple chances. Taken them 60 plus minutes. Still 0-0.
lfc_col

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm
State of this from the bbc
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Boston Bosox

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm
1-0 Newcastle
Gordon
rushyman

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:29:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:25:00 pm
Pretty much, in Vigo the Carpathian body. And personality.

Fixed
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm
And finally a goal, Anthony Gordon for Saudi.
Nick110581

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:29:51 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:28:44 pm
State of this from the bbc

Media are complicit in it too.

They still have 115 charges against them but you barely hear anything.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

oojason

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #97 on: Today at 09:30:05 pm

Blackburn Rovers 0 - [1] Saudi; Anthony Gordon 71‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/c1jct3
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Boston Bosox

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #98 on: Today at 09:30:49 pm
Billy The Kid on For Blackburn
Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #99 on: Today at 09:31:25 pm
Koumetio on for Blackburn.

Most clear hand ball from Schar, no yellow :lmao
JRed

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #100 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:28:44 pm
State of this from the bbc
Id put 5K on that being wrote by Vegeta.

Nauseating. Like Lance Armstrong being inviting back into cycling and allowed to continue doping and people saying how great he is.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures 26th - 28th February
Reply #101 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:31:25 pm
Koumetio on for Blackburn.

Most clear hand ball from Schar, no yellow :lmao

How did the linesman not see the handball?
