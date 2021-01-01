play the kids
The game tonight is the least important game we have left this season. Maybe Prague away is close in importance.
That plus the injuries mean well play the kids. We cant pick 10 of the U21 players and Adrian. Theyd almost certainly get beat. Probably quite heavily. Papa Johns games against L1/L2 points towards that.
Im not sure what it does playing all kids like some want. How does it benefit those that play if they get whacked 3 or 4 nil? There needs to be a few experienced players and a few younger players with some experience. Feels like the manager has a duty, within reason, to send out a competitive team and provide the kids with a chance to win. That duty has to account for future success in more important games also.
My guess is a few senior players will do 45 mins each. Training will be adjusted around this so, in essence, the 45 mins replaces some of the training intensity. Itll be the best way to stay competitive, provide a combined training/playing schedule that keeps players fresh but with still enough to keep momentum, whilst resting those players who need the midweek break (e.g Diaz).
We cant not play players just in case they get injured. Shouldnt play if they need a rest or they are close to the redzone.