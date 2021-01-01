« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February  (Read 14422 times)

Online **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #280 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm »
Can we play some from the women's team?
Logged
Meh...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,587
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #281 on: Today at 05:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:52:00 pm
The draw is at 7pm.

Really annoying.

Because its a bit of a distraction and gets you thinking a game ahead?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,819
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:54:43 pm »
Do any of the kids have kids?
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:52:00 pm
The draw is at 7pm.

Really annoying.
Thats a bit odd with 4 out of 8 ties yet to be played.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,117
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Do any of the kids have kids?

This isn't a Raheem Sterling group of kids, I don't think.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:04:27 pm »
Will be good to see Danns from the start. Hes been impressive in his two appearances so far.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,202
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Do any of the kids have kids?

The itch in Jayden Danns' pants is on the bench.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:03:11 pm
cheap

But calling the experts the club employ as hoping for the bestisnt a cheap shot?

My point here isnt that playing VvD is the right thing. It isnt even that the sports scientists will be correct. How can they be when its not an exact science. The point is that they are the experts who have access to the multitude of current and historical data. They are also experts in their field. Probably in the top 0.1% in their field.

Should we trust them to help make an informed decision on a players ability to play in a game of football? Or is the premise that a player played 120 mins on Sunday and had a hamstring injury a season ago more worthy of weight in evidence to pick a player or not?


Everyone on here should realise that when it comes to tactics, transfers, how a football club is operated, finances,  sports science, culture etc. most us have no or very little experience. Nor have we dealt with the data or are experts in most ,if any, of the fields. As such we are making non-expert judgements with very little data or knowledge. Doesnt discount people from having an opinion but people should be aware enough to realise their opinions are significantly less informed than those of those in positions at the club.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:25:25 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:19:07 pm
Just play our U-9 team please.
 
Warming up this morning just in case...
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 05:39:22 pm
play the kids


The game tonight is the least important game we have left this season. Maybe Prague away is close in importance.

That plus the injuries mean well play the kids. We cant pick 10 of the U21 players and Adrian. Theyd almost certainly get beat. Probably quite heavily. Papa Johns games against L1/L2 points towards that.

Im not sure what it does playing all kids like some want. How does it benefit those that play if they get whacked 3 or 4 nil? There needs to be a few experienced players and a few younger players with some experience. Feels like the manager has a duty, within reason, to send out a competitive team and provide the kids with a chance to win. That duty has to account for future success in more important games also.

My guess is a few senior players will do 45 mins each. Training will be adjusted around this so, in essence, the 45 mins replaces some of the training intensity. Itll be the best way to stay competitive, provide  a combined training/playing schedule that keeps players fresh but with still enough to keep momentum, whilst resting those players who need the midweek break (e.g Diaz).


We cant not play players just in case they get injured. Shouldnt play if they need a rest or they are close to the redzone.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:32:09 pm

The game tonight is the least important game we have left this season. Maybe Prague away is close in importance.

That plus the injuries mean well play the kids. We cant pick 10 of the U21 players and Adrian. Theyd almost certainly get beat. Probably quite heavily. Papa Johns games against L1/L2 points towards that.

Im not sure what it does playing all kids like some want. How does it benefit those that play if they get whacked 3 or 4 nil? There needs to be a few experienced players and a few younger players with some experience. Feels like the manager has a duty, within reason, to send out a competitive team and provide the kids with a chance to win. That duty has to account for future success in more important games also.

My guess is a few senior players will do 45 mins each. Training will be adjusted around this so, in essence, the 45 mins replaces some of the training intensity. Itll be the best way to stay competitive, provide  a combined training/playing schedule that keeps players fresh but with still enough to keep momentum, whilst resting those players who need the midweek break (e.g Diaz).


We cant not play players just in case they get injured. Shouldnt play if they need a rest or they are close to the redzone.

I guess the argument is that given the game on sunday and our injuries most of our senior players are close to the redzone, or at least potentially. Plus the team won't be an u21 team; Kelleher, Bradley & Quansah are all thoroughly first team players now. Tsimikas will play, he's another. We could probably start Gapko.  But it's effectively playing the kids.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,743
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:42:14 pm »
Never mind the team I'm curious who makes the bench!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:43:02 pm »
Hopefully at least one of Mo, Dom or Darwin is about otherwise it'll be bench at best for Forest again and on we go. Pleasseeeeee.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,117
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:42:14 pm
Never mind the team I'm curious who makes the bench!

indeed - that's the big question. Some have said Musialowski and Nallo. Doesn't bode well for the hopes of Salah, Dom, and Darwin.
Logged

Online flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 346
  • Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:43:30 pm »
We should be looking to play the new Bradley.

He needs minutes.

fc

Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,106
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:32:09 pm

The game tonight is the least important game we have left this season. Maybe Prague away is close in importance.

That plus the injuries mean well play the kids. We cant pick 10 of the U21 players and Adrian. Theyd almost certainly get beat. Probably quite heavily. Papa Johns games against L1/L2 points towards that.

Im not sure what it does playing all kids like some want. How does it benefit those that play if they get whacked 3 or 4 nil? There needs to be a few experienced players and a few younger players with some experience. Feels like the manager has a duty, within reason, to send out a competitive team and provide the kids with a chance to win. That duty has to account for future success in more important games also.

My guess is a few senior players will do 45 mins each. Training will be adjusted around this so, in essence, the 45 mins replaces some of the training intensity. Itll be the best way to stay competitive, provide  a combined training/playing schedule that keeps players fresh but with still enough to keep momentum, whilst resting those players who need the midweek break (e.g Diaz).


We cant not play players just in case they get injured. Shouldnt play if they need a rest or they are close to the redzone.

The schedule has been relatively kind in January/first half of Feb considering we're in the 4 comps (a week break, a few free midweeks) and we've still walked into a huge injury crisis. It's relentless now, so we have to manage players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:48:24 pm »
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:38:28 pm
I guess the argument is that given the game on sunday and our injuries most of our senior players are close to the redzone, or at least potentially. Plus the team won't be an u21 team; Kelleher, Bradley & Quansah are all thoroughly first team players now. Tsimikas will play, he's another. We could probably start Gapko.  But it's effectively playing the kids.


Im fine with that type of team. Its probably what Id choose to do with my limited knowledge of sports science and managing fitness of elite athletes.

Equally I wont be up in arms if some of the other senior players play some part in the game. If they do itll be because we dont think they are close to the red zone  and we think we can manage their workload through changes in intensity of training and recovery time.

Its all a judgement call though. One Im comfortable with the manager and sports science people taking. The chance of injury is still there no matter what the decision is.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,195
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Spearing may even get a gane?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 