Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Leicester made nine changes last night and Southampton could well do similar.  They're 5 points off second place having taken 3 from the last 12 points but they'll surely still fancy themselves to be in contention for automatic promotion.

I'm one for us going strong for all the pots - you never know when we simply won't be in contention anymore - but there's an extra prize here of pushing the Everton fixture back.  We don't want to be heading there with a team held together by Sellotape.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Leicester made nine changes last night and Southampton could well do similar.  They're 5 points off second place having taken 3 from the last 12 points but they'll surely still fancy themselves to be in contention for automatic promotion.

I'm one for us going strong for all the pots - you never know when we simply won't be in contention anymore - but there's an extra prize here of pushing the Everton fixture back.  We don't want to be heading there with a team held together by Sellotape.
They also play Birmingham away next who havent lost at home in their last 5. Southampton will definitely rotate as they will feel that they have no chance at winning the FA cup regardless of whether they get through this round.

That said cant wait for Jay Spearings come back tonight!
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:32:22 am

The correct Cup Final line-up was doing the rounds before midnight on Saturday - but he/they got the bench completely wrong (Mo, Nunez, Szoboszlai)......I got tonight's predicted line-up at around 6pm last night, - but no mention of the bench this time....so without wishing to sound like Columbo, they may have been trying to out the mole with Sunday's leak...

Cheers
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:49:33 am
I think Paul Chuckle's cup tied.
Doesnt progress the ball enough for me, just going to me, to you with his midfield partner.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:10:04 am
bollocks idea.  the cafeteria staff need minutes.
As George Orwell almost said, two legs good, one leg bad.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Leicester made nine changes last night and Southampton could well do similar.  They're 5 points off second place having taken 3 from the last 12 points but they'll surely still fancy themselves to be in contention for automatic promotion.

I'm one for us going strong for all the pots - you never know when we simply won't be in contention anymore - but there's an extra prize here of pushing the Everton fixture back.  We don't want to be heading there with a team held together by Sellotape.

We should be going as strong as possible.  But, the strongest side we might be able to put out could very well be a side full of kids.  The manager and his staff have to look after the well being of the players and if players are in danger of muscle injuries or are fatigued then they should not be playing this game.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Leicester made nine changes last night and Southampton could well do similar.  They're 5 points off second place having taken 3 from the last 12 points but they'll surely still fancy themselves to be in contention for automatic promotion.

I'm one for us going strong for all the pots - you never know when we simply won't be in contention anymore - but there's an extra prize here of pushing the Everton fixture back.  We don't want to be heading there with a team held together by Sellotape.

Pushing the Everton game back is a double edged sword though because it makes our schedule brutal.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:01 pm
We should be going as strong as possible.  But, the strongest side we might be able to put out could very well be a side full of kids.  The manager and his staff have to look after the well being of the players and if players are in danger of muscle injuries or are fatigued then they should not be playing this game.
I agree.  Even with my addiction to pots, my predicted team was considerably weaker than the leaked team that is doing the rounds.  I assumed everyone that played more than an hour on Sunday would be red-zoned out of contention but maybe I was too pessimistic.

It's good that Forest are also playing this evening but I'm assuming Nuno will be prioritising us on Saturday.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:26:57 am
If VVD picks up an injury youll have some posters saying there is nothing we could do.


With Gomez having played less minutes than him against Chelsea theres no reason to start VVD.

What do you do if the sports science people say Van Dijk is good to start but Gomez or Konate isnt?

I suspect we might see 45 min split between VvD and Gomez/Konate.


Id rather not have VvD start but I dont have the info that Klopp and the club does
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:10 am
This is the team according to the guy that leaks it:

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas
McConnell
Clark
Koumas
Elliott
Gakpo
Danns
can see vvd coming off at half time for gomez
and salah,sob and mo comig on at 60
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:48:22 pm
can see vvd coming off at half time for gomez
and salah,sob and mo comig on at 60

Salah and Mo coming on ? That would help the injury crisis.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
I hope we get through. As has been pointed out if anything it will move the blue shite game back and all the stars in the galaxy could align in the last week of the season and we win it at their ground. The flip side is we could end up having to play City although no shame loosing out there but the match hype and them wanting to put a marker down for the title run in would not be good.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:44:01 pm


Id rather not have VvD start but I dont have the info that Klopp and the club does

There's no info beyond he played 120 minutes on Sunday and did his hamstring last season when we over played him
If he's playing the hashtag-sports-science plan is hope for the best 
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Not one Succession fan in the thread. Disappointed, RAWK, disappointed... ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Salah and Mo coming on ? That would help the injury crisis.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Just play our U-9 team please.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:12:21 pm
Not one Succession fan in the thread. Disappointed, RAWK, disappointed... ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:24 am
Do we not have Sparta away before the City game too?

THIS IS SPARTA????
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 12:53:10 pm
As George Orwell almost said, two legs good, one leg bad.

Long John Silver and Captain Barbossa find this to be leggist.

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Don't play Virgil, Konate or Macca please. I know nothing about Sports Science but let them rest for the weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:36:52 pm
Don't play Virgil, Konate or Macca please. I know nothing about Sports Science but let them rest for the weekend.

Virg is starting
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:26:57 am
If VVD picks up an injury youll have some posters saying there is nothing we could do.


With Gomez having played less minutes than him against Chelsea theres no reason to start VVD.

Yeah I guess the answer is to never play any players ever, maybe don't allow them to train either?
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
I reckon half the fans haven't recovered from Sunday yet, never mind the players.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Told everyone already, a Dann hat trick and on we go. Written in the stars.  Guys got well over half an hour top level game time under his belt , he's due for a breakout any moment. Chelsea were lucky to keep him out.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:25:32 am
Plays for Liverpool Ladies, sings the theme tune as well.
they Dont Play The Derry Man (or close enough, County Wexford)




Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:02:29 pm
Pushing the Everton game back is a double edged sword though because it makes our schedule brutal.

On the flip side, gives them a midweek game and less rest/time to prepare than if we play on the original date.

But then its also closer to the end of the season which ramps up the pressure and tension more. Would rather still be in the cup though.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:11:00 pm
There's no info beyond he played 120 minutes on Sunday and did his hamstring last season when we over played him
If he's playing the hashtag-sports-science plan is hope for the best 

Without any data and assuming you arent a sports scientist how can you say the plan is hope for the best?


Him playing 120minutes on Sunday wouldve factored into the sports science data. So would his previous data and correlation with previous performance and injury occurrence.

Its not an exact science. Far from it. But decisions wont be made in the context of hope for the best. You making that comment is probably more suggestive of someone who doesnt agree with a potential decision. It comes across as  the classic what do experts know rhetoric weve seen used a lot in recent years.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:05:13 pm
I reckon half the fans haven't recovered from Sunday yet, never mind the players.
Nonsense we go again.

Although a little bit slower walking into the Cabbage just now.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
I said earlier that I wouldn't be surprised if Virg started. He hardly broke a sweat on Sunday. Plus he wants another trophy lift at Wembley. ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:10 am
This is the team according to the guy that leaks it:

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas
McConnell
Clark
Koumas
Elliott
Gakpo
Danns

Hmmm, Wrap Virgil in cotton wool please and sub him off quickly.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:10:32 pm
It comes across as  the classic what do experts know rhetoric weve seen used a lot in recent years.
cheap
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 04:05:32 pm
Told everyone already, a Dann hat trick and on we go. Written in the stars.  Guys got well over half an hour top level game time under his belt , he's due for a breakout any moment. Chelsea were lucky to keep him out.

30 minutes ffs. He really needs one to go in off his arse to end the #drought.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:02:29 pm
Pushing the Everton game back is a double edged sword though because it makes our schedule brutal.

True but the original schedule for Everton is next month. Hopefully after the international break, we will have more rotation options, chiefly Jones and Trent to really help out.
