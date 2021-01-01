Leicester made nine changes last night and Southampton could well do similar. They're 5 points off second place having taken 3 from the last 12 points but they'll surely still fancy themselves to be in contention for automatic promotion.I'm one for us going strong for all the pots - you never know when we simply won't be in contention anymore - but there's an extra prize here of pushing the Everton fixture back. We don't want to be heading there with a team held together by Sellotape.
The correct Cup Final line-up was doing the rounds before midnight on Saturday - but he/they got the bench completely wrong (Mo, Nunez, Szoboszlai)......I got tonight's predicted line-up at around 6pm last night, - but no mention of the bench this time....so without wishing to sound like Columbo, they may have been trying to out the mole with Sunday's leak...
We should be going as strong as possible. But, the strongest side we might be able to put out could very well be a side full of kids. The manager and his staff have to look after the well being of the players and if players are in danger of muscle injuries or are fatigued then they should not be playing this game.
If VVD picks up an injury youll have some posters saying there is nothing we could do
.With Gomez having played less minutes than him against Chelsea theres no reason to start VVD.
This is the team according to the guy that leaks it: Kelleher Bradley Quansah VVDTsimikasMcConnellClark Koumas ElliottGakpo Danns
can see vvd coming off at half time for gomezand salah,sob and mo comig on at 60
Id rather not have VvD start but I dont have the info that Klopp and the club does
Salah and Mo coming on ? That would help the injury crisis.
Do we not have Sparta away before the City game too?
As George Orwell almost said, two legs good, one leg bad.
Don't play Virgil, Konate or Macca please. I know nothing about Sports Science but let them rest for the weekend.
Pushing the Everton game back is a double edged sword though because it makes our schedule brutal.
There's no info beyond he played 120 minutes on Sunday and did his hamstring last season when we over played him If he's playing the hashtag-sports-science plan is hope for the best
I reckon half the fans haven't recovered from Sunday yet, never mind the players.
It comes across as the classic what do experts know rhetoric weve seen used a lot in recent years.
Told everyone already, a Dann hat trick and on we go. Written in the stars. Guys got well over half an hour top level game time under his belt , he's due for a breakout any moment. Chelsea were lucky to keep him out.
